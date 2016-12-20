Red Sox May Be Nearing Deal Involving Clay Buchholz

The Red Sox may soon strike a deal to move righty Clay Buchholz, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). The potential acquiring team has not yet been identified, but Heyman adds (on Twitter) that the Phillies were looking into the veteran starter. Other organizations could conceivably have interest as well, of course; the Marlins have previously been linked, though at last check the sides were not lining up on a deal.
vinscully16
… it’s about time. Best of luck and good riddance. Frustrating player to watch.
jacobsigel1025
Cmon Miami and Pittsburgh take the bait
TheGreatTwigog
It’s about time, he never will amount to anything with Fenway fans at his games, but he has Cy Young potential on other places. Good luck Clay.
MB923
He just tweeted the Phillies had interest.
MB923
And now confirms it.
skrockij89
Probably the Mariners
skrockij89
Never mind it was the Phillies.
pinballwizard1969
I’m thinking either the: Giants, Cardinals or Rangers. I’m also thinking the Sox will have to pick up a least a small portion of his 2017 salary.
BigPasch314
The cardinals have no need for him. They just got rid of dead weight in the form of Garcia, no reason to pick up more.
Just Another Fan
Heyman just tweeted it is indeed the Phillies getting him. Interesting rotation they’re building there…
jakesaub
He had value as a starter and a reliever with All-Star potential, given away for absolutely nothing. It should’ve been Pomeranz getting dealt, he actually would’ve brought value back in a trade. Plus there are already three other lefties in the rotation.
ThePriceWasRight
that’s why you don’t move pomeranz. he has bullpen experience and showed last year he fades as the season progresses. he is a great long relief guy out of the pen and depth for injury.
BoSoxs4life
Good deal rSox don’t have to pay any salary, I bet they go after EE now.