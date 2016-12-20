Headlines

Red Sox May Be Nearing Deal Involving Clay Buchholz

The Red Sox may soon strike a deal to move righty Clay Buchholz, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). The potential acquiring team has not yet been identified, but Heyman adds (on Twitter) that the Phillies were looking into the veteran starter. Other organizations could conceivably have interest as well, of course; the Marlins have previously been linked, though at last check the sides were not lining up on a deal.

  1. … it’s about time. Best of luck and good riddance. Frustrating player to watch.

  3. It’s about time, he never will amount to anything with Fenway fans at his games, but he has Cy Young potential on other places. Good luck Clay.

  6. I’m thinking either the: Giants, Cardinals or Rangers. I’m also thinking the Sox will have to pick up a least a small portion of his 2017 salary.

    • The cardinals have no need for him. They just got rid of dead weight in the form of Garcia, no reason to pick up more.

  7. Heyman just tweeted it is indeed the Phillies getting him. Interesting rotation they’re building there…

  8. He had value as a starter and a reliever with All-Star potential, given away for absolutely nothing. It should’ve been Pomeranz getting dealt, he actually would’ve brought value back in a trade. Plus there are already three other lefties in the rotation.

    • that’s why you don’t move pomeranz. he has bullpen experience and showed last year he fades as the season progresses. he is a great long relief guy out of the pen and depth for injury.

  9. Good deal rSox don’t have to pay any salary, I bet they go after EE now.

