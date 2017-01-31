Red Sox Defeat Fernando Abad In Arbitration

The Red Sox have announced that an arbitration panel found in the team’s favor after a hearing against lefty Fernando Abad. He’ll earn the team’s submitted salary of $2MM, instead of the $2.7MM that he sought.

That $2MM figure is also the exact projection of the MLBTR model developed by contributor Matt Swartz. Abad earned $1.25MM last year and is due to qualify for free agency after the 2017 season.

Acquired in a summer trade from the Twins, the 31-year-old Abad fell shy of expectations upon arriving in Boston. He had compiled a 2.65 ERA over 34 innings in Minnesota, but surrendered nine earned runs over his 12 2/3 frames with the Red Sox while struggling to limit the free passes (12:8 K/BB).

Still, Boston obviously saw enough value to tender a contract and keep Abad around as a second lefty to complement Robbie Ross Jr. Abad held same-handed hitters to a meager .153/.195/.264 batting line last year, and figures to be utilized as something of a lefty specialist in 2017.