Brian Wilson Attempting Comeback As Knuckleballer

Former Giants closer Brian Wilson hasn’t thrown a pitch in Majors in two full seasons, but he’s now seeking a Major League comeback as a knuckleballer, reports Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. The MVP Sports client, who will turn 35 in March, is eyeing a transition to the starting rotation with his new pitch and has already worked out for two teams.
Wilson taught himself a knuckleball in his youth and would often tinker with it even as a pro, per Brown, but he never used it in a game setting as a professional. Since setting his mind on a comeback, though, he’s worked to throw the pitch from different arm angles and at different speeds. He also grips the pitch a bit differently from the more traditional knuckleball.
A return to prominence in the Majors is somewhat of a long shot for Wilson, who has two Tommy John surgeries under his belt and hasn’t started more than one game in any single season since 2004 — his first professional season. Additionally, he’s never reached even 80 innings in a full season due to to his role as a reliever, so it’s far from certain that his body will sustain a starter’s workload over the course of a season. But, Wilson does have a career 3.30 earned run average over the life of 382 innings in a career that has resulted in three All-Star appearances. It’s not hard to imagine a club at least taking a flier on Wilson, given the lack of any real risk in bringing him to camp this spring. Fans of Wilson will want to check out Brown’s column in full, as it features several quotes from the always-eccentric (and now clean-shaven) right-hander.
walrus2488
dbacksrs
I loved Good Vibrations and Help Me Rhonda.
bleacherbum
BlueSkyLA
Not mentioned is possibly the most famous knuckleball revival, Jim Bouton (brief though it may have been). And every bit as much of a character in his day as the bearded weirdo.
jakem59
I think R.A. Dickey is the most famous knuckleball revived pitcher.
jst8131
SillyScully
Favorite personality in the game. Glad he’s making an effort for a comeback…Brian Wilson doesn’t throw a knuckleball, the knuckleball throws him.
thinkblech
crazy4cleveland
I loved this guy. Such an oddball.
Cam
grapher0315
Really admire his perseverance. With the money he has made, he could enjoy retirement but still is putting in this effort. Hope he has success.He is certainly entertaining.
Mike Matthews
davidcoonce74
I doubt that he’s broke. He made 42 million dollars in his career. I would guess that it’s just boring to think you’re not going to have anything to do for the next 40-50 years. Why not try to stick around as long as possible?
del4rel
start_wearing_purple
Gotta love a knuckleball!
madmanTX
The game needs more knuckleballers. I miss guys like Charlie Hough and the Niekro brothers.
SamFuldsFive
A lot of guys have tried to make it back to the show with a knuckleball, but not any of them really ever make it.
Wolf Chan
I wish he didn’t screw things up so bad here in SF, the giants usually have a pretty good track record of bringing guys back and it would have been entertaining to see him back