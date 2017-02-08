Red Sox To Sign Carlos Quentin

The Red Sox have agreed to a deal with veteran slugger Carlos Quentin, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). It’s all but certain that the deal is of the minor-league variety, though it’s not clear whether Quentin will receive an invite to MLB camp.
Quentin last appeared in the pages here at MLBTR when he took his free agency from the Twins last spring. After failing to crack the Minnesota roster out of camp, he asked for his release rather than taking a spot at the Triple-A level.
That brought an end to Quentin’s most recent comeback attempt, but it seems he has at least one more try left in the tank. Now 34, the right-handed-hitting outfielder has not seen the majors since 2014, when he struggled in a fifty-game stint with the Padres.
Despite the recent layoff and long-running knee problems, Quentin does have a long track record of quality offensive production. Between 2008 and 2013, he posted a .260/.356/.503 batting line with 136 home runs over 2,638 plate appearances.
Comments
a1544
I thought this was to coach when I first saw the headline lol
LADreamin
Is he trying to rush Greinke on the mound just one more time?
aknott1
I can’t believe he’s only 34.
bbatardo
34 with the knees of a 50 year old lol
scogan
Those knees are waaaaay older than 50. Haha.
citizen
almost fairly certain this is the missing piece in the jose quintana trade.
redsox for_life
They miss on Jose Valbuena and Ploutfe now in desperation mode!!
vtadave
Who?
overratedsandy
He must have some dirty pictures of the Bosox Front-office.
davbee
One of the best pure hitters I saw in the minor leagues. Can’t imagine there’s much left in the tank.
bighurt0220
When I see stories like this part of me thinks “why, just retire and go home” but 34 is pretty young in the real world and now that I am older I find myself thinking “why not, what do you have to lose?”! Can’t hurt to try…
rcglanzer
It’s a shame he didn’t take that AAA assignment with the Twins. He almost certainly would have been added to the roster and called up, judging by other outfielders who made appearances in Minnesota during the season.