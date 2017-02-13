AL East Notes: Red Sox, Swihart, Rays, Wieters

Though it’ll be a week or more before either Drew Pomeranz or Steven Wright is able to throw off a mound (as Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald writes), Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated that he feels the Sox are deeper in rotation options than the vast majority of clubs (Twitter link via Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal). Mastrodonato’s colleague, Evan Drellich, recently took a look at the team’s lack of established options beyond the top six of Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Pomeranz and Wright, though, noting that each of Henry Owens, Roenis Elias and Brian Johnson comes with question marks. (The Sox also have Kyle Kendrick in camp on a non-roster invite.)
There’s a bit of a disconnect in the messaging being put forth by manager John Farrell and Dombrowski, as Farrell stated yesterday that Wright’s rehab has “certainly” taken longer than the team anticipated (via Mastrodonato’s column), while Dombrowski said today (Twitter link via the Globe’s Alex Speier) that the rehab of Wright and Pomeranz has progressed “as expected.” Speier adds in a second tweet that Dombrowski said there’s no room for additions on the MLB roster, but if the team adds any additional non-roster players, they’d likely be pitchers.
More on the Sox and the rest of the division…
- Also from Mastrodonato’s column, Farrell acknowledged that Blake Swihart’s remaining minor league option could work against him in Spring Training. Both Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez are out of options, and the Red Sox won’t want to expose either to waivers at the end of camp, which seemingly signals a trip to Triple-A Pawtucket to open the season for Swihart. Certainly, injuries could change the plan for the Sox, but it’s tough to see all three fitting on the roster. “We’ve got three guys that are fully healthy, that’s No. 1, particularly with what Blake went through last year and the surgery in the offseason,” Farrell told Mastrodonato. “But with Sandy, Christian and Blake, yeah we feel really good about the core group that’s there. We’ll see how things unfold.”
- Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes that after the Rays passed on Franklin Gutierrez and Byung Ho Park, they’ll likely to see which right-handed bats emerge as potential additions over the course of Spring Training (unless Matt Wieters “falls to them,” he notes). Tampa Bay was tied to a number of right-handed bats, with Mike Napoli, Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds all linked to the Rays at one point (in addition to Gutierrez and Park). The Rays could add either a first baseman or second baseman to serve as a platoon partner for Logan Morrison and/or Brad Miller. Also of note, regarding the Rays, Topkin adds that past interest in right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter could suggest that he’d be a fit as a late pickup.
- As the Orioles began to report to Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla., GM Dan Duquette was asked by the Baltimore media once again today if there’s any chance of a reunion with Matt Wieters now that his market has seemingly been stagnant for so long. Via MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko, Duquette replied that Orioles “made a choice” when they signed Welington Castillo to a two-year, $13MM deal (with a player option/opt-out clause after year one) back in December. Duquette did note that he’s still on the hunt for further pitching depth, even after acquiring young right-hander Gabriel Ynoa from the Mets last Friday.
Comments
a1544
Wow if they have enough injuries to need Kyle Kendrick starting games might as well throw in the towel on the season
adyo4552
You’re the guy who never would have given Rich Hill another chance.
Just Another Fan
Hill is a one in a million player who was actually good when he wasn’t hurt.
Kendrick is a bad MLB player no matter what goggles you look through.
start_wearing_purple
Eh, the way I see it is Kendrick is a number 5 pitcher that people were once convinced was a number 3 starter. If we can have Sean O’Sullivan out there and bank on the offense then why not give Kendrick the ball once or twice.
gomerhodge71
Maybe Kendrick can pinch-run?
tvwthree
Farrell will have Sale or Price pinch run before Kendrick. It will be a game they are losing and have no chance to win.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
….after the Rays passed on Franklin Gutierrez
Did the Rays pass on Guti or did Guti just not want to leave the West Coast?
Guti was always a mystery to me until he signed with the Dodgers.
I was hoping the O’s signed him.
Just Another Fan
I don’t think the Rays were interested in him. Also the Dodgers are maybe the best team in the game, so they will get players taking less money to play for them. Guti probably wanted $5+M from the Rays or Orioles and they told him no. He isn’t the most consistent player around and is hurt constantly. Its lower risk for LAD, but higher for TB.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
No offense to Wieters but it’s nice to see the market finally tell Boras to shove it.
JDGoat
I think it is just because at this point in his career wieters is at best a league average catcher. Nothing to do with boras
ExileInLA
1
Just Another Fan
What is Dombrowski on? Boston’s rotation depth is nothing special, the Dodgers for example currently have no rotation spots open for McCarthy, Ryu and Wood. Then there’s the Braves 6-10 SP are probably better than the Padres 1-5. You don’t make comments like that if you are literally talking about Kendrick, Elias and Owens. who are all horrible.
JDGoat
Lol your braves 6-10 better than the Padres rotation comparison is spot on.
stryk3istrukuout
It may not be much of a safety net, but Owens and Elias have quite a bit of potential even if both of them never actually put it together.
jmi1950
The LAD will need all those SP’s and more. Urias will be left down in extended spring training to limit his inn. to 150-160. Maeda is best when he starts every 6th day and may not make 30 starts. Wood is more suited to relief. When was the last time Hill, Kazmir, McCarthy or Ryu stayed healthy for anything close to a full season? Even Kershaw may have to have extra rest for his back.. If you set Striplings starts as 5, I would bet on the over. As for the Red Sox they are counting on Price, Sale & Porcello for 105 starts and 660 innings. If all three stay healthy those innings will cover up the weaknesses in both the bullpen and 4-5 SP’s. If you set Henry Owens starts at 4, I would take the under.
SamFuldsFive
Where would we be without our daily Blame Swihart news? Thanks MLBTradeRumors.
JDGoat
I heard swiharts the one who actually signed Sandoval to that ridiculous contract. Pretty sure he also blew out Carson smiths elbow arm wrestling.
trace
I’m sure he causes global warming too.
staypuft
Swihart did 9/11
jmi1950
Blake had Wright pitch run.
ghost of harambe
Swihart killed me
stryk3istrukuout
Swihart not only caused the Red Sox curse, but made Curt Schilling’s ankle bleed to keep them from breaking the curse.
JDGoat
lol you just won the Internet
coachfred64
Matt Weiters at this point may have to swallow his pride and take a 1 or 2 year deal some place.I don’t think even Scott Boras is going to be able to find him a huge money deal with any team
rocky7
More Red Sox moment to moment news. Don’t you guys at MLB Traderumors ever talk to anybody else?
Beyond Sale, Price, and Porcello, you have sub .500 records for all these potential starting pitchers.
Of course I know I’ll hear all about the “metrics” of how wins don’t matter, but somebody has to pick up the win and it sure doesn’t look at if the Sox are trotting out a lights out bullpen.
If the starters don’t get them into the 6th, they’re in trouble.
JDGoat
I’m thinking the opposite. Even though Kimbrel wasn’t himself last year, he still was well above average. The you add in thornburg and a hopefully healthy Carson smith, and the bullpen looks strong at the back end. The rotation however looks shaky to me. I think every one of their starters has huge question marks. Is David price starting a decline? Will sales wonky delivery catch up to him? Is Rick porcello 2015 or 2016 porcello? Was pomeranz an NL product? Is wright healthy? In my opinion their bullpen could be their saving grace this year
jakem59
If the Red Sox rotation looks Shaky to you than every rotation in the league looks shaky. Price declining? He was still one of the best pitchers in the AL last year. Sales delivery has posed no problems his entire career, at this juncture it’s a mute point. Porcello’s productivity wasn’t just 2016, it dates back to August of 2015. Pomeranz/Wright/ERod in the 4-5 spots could be ALOT worse.
JDGoat
They just all have serious question marks. All could turn out fine, or be disasters (some more than others). If they all perform to the best of their abilities though, then for sure it’s definitely not shaky
rocky7
Good questions JDGoat, as you never really know year to year right.
The Bullpen maybe a strong point but don’t you think typically that relievers year to year may typically vary more than starters?
Something to ponder but good stuff for sure.
JDGoat
That’s true, However I think guys who rely on strikeouts are less vulnerable to the volatility like thornburg and Kimbrel. Last year Kimbrel had a “down year” and it was still a great season outside of the odd times Farrell mismanaged him. Your probably right though, starters are much more easier to predict than relievers
hakunamoncada
A lack of established options beyond the top 6? Tell me what team has established options past their top 6 pitchers, pretty silly statement to make. Some teams, the Padres, have zero established starting options, let alone 6.
chesteraarthur
Hey now, the padres have some established starting options….they’re just terrible.
alexmiller6677
Does anyone think it’s occurred to Farrell how much money or career he cost Wright with his stupid move? Guy was having an all star season and Farrell basically treated him like a minor leaguer in a meaningless situation. If his career never recovers that should rest squarely on Farrell.
GoRav114
A team will end up with a steal getting Wieters. He still has two career years in him and a team is going to love having him for 3/36 or whatever it ends up being. I will bet with anybody that Wieters is a top 5 catcher in either league next two seasons. He’s also fully healthy and will play 140 games so he fits well even on an NL team
stryk3istrukuout
I feel like the only one who agrees with you. His defense won’t be great, but I think he can be average at least while putting up at least one great hitting season. I don’t understand the lack of interest at all from the league. I believe he can still put up elite numbers from his position. I think he would especially benefit moving to the NL. I know the Cardinals still believe in Molina, but signing Wieters to spell him at catcher and also play first could make sense (or a similar situation elsewhere). I personally think Molina will burn out sooner rather than later, but that’s just me.
jmi1950
I don’t think that most GM’s disagree that Wieters would improve their teams. The problem is that Boras wants $$$$$$$$ and the teams want to pay $$$. This reminds me of Drew & Morales who finally settled for 1/2 of their team’s Feb. offer when they signed in June.
bestrong
Bostons rotation looks very good. Just depends who they pencil in at the backend. The bullpen has Kelly as well who pitched like a rockstar in September.
KYRedSox17
Hey, did you know Wright was an all star last year? I don’t think the 4-5 spots can be doomed to be sub-.500. People hate reading Red Sox updates..they should probably stop clicking the links..