Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Astros, Jays, Cubs, Bucs, Nats

This week in baseball blogs:
- The Unbalanced wonders which young shortstop is the American League’s best: the Astros’ Carlos Correa, the Indians’ Francisco Lindor or the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts.
- BP Toronto chats with Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin.
- Cubbies Crib interviews former catcher and fan favorite David Ross, who’s now in the reigning champions’ front office.
- The Point of Pittsburgh tracks how Pirates prospects who have cracked top 100 lists have fared during general manager Neal Huntington’s tenure.
- The Runner Sports evaluates the Astros’ chances of signing star Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert.
- District On Deck handicaps the Nationals’ closer race.
- Off The Bench Baseball breaks down Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward’s new swing.
- Chin Music Baseball searches for signs of decline for Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz.
- Jays Journal advises Toronto lock up superstar third baseman Josh Donaldson for the long haul.
- The First Out At Third makes five bold predictions regarding the 2017 Brewers.
- Underthought goes back 56 years to see how the save stat has impacted bullpen usage.
- Inside the ’Zona studies the Diamondbacks’ bullpen options.
- Baseball Hot Corner regards Alex Rodriguez as one of baseball’s best broadcasters.
- South Of The 6ix and Everything Bluebirds each argue that the Blue Jays shouldn’t reunite with free agent infielder Brett Lawrie.
- The 3rd Man In profiles and interviews North Carolina State shortstop/third baseman Joe Dunand, a highly touted 2017 draft prospect and the nephew of Alex Rodriguez.
- Call To The Pen (links: 1, 2, 3) likens Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to Derek Jeter; evaluates the Royals’ options at second base; and focuses on the next wave of young players who could contribute for the Phillies.
- A’s Farm ranks the Athletics’ top 10 prospects.
- Bronx Bomber Blogger profiles highly touted Yankees shortstop prospect Gleyber Torres.
- Jays From The Couch has a discussion with Blue Jays right-hander Chris Smith.
- The K Zone talks with Mariners righty Chase De Jong.
- Legends on Deck chats with Cardinals left-hander Ryan Sherriff.
- The Runner Sports shares an early look at which players the Yankees could move at the summer trade deadline.
- Pirates Breakdown (links: 1, 2) forecasts which Bucs hitters will start 2017 well and which will scuffle.
- Outside Pitch MLB believes there could still be hope for Red Sox outfielder Rusney Castillo.
- Mets Daddy runs down a couple of unheralded members of the Mets organization who are participating in the World Baseball Classic.
- Camden Depot hopes Orioles outfielder Joey Rickard can become an on-base machine.
- Real McCoy Minor News writes about which teams and prospects will be worth watching in the High-A California League this year.
- Pinstriped Prospects highlights five under-the-radar Yankees farmhands.
- Sports Talk Philly debates which now-former Phillie had the more memorable MVP season – Ryan Howard in 2006 or Jimmy Rollins in 2007.
- Mets Rewind revisits the Mets’ 2008 acquisition of former reliever J.J. Putz.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
chesteraarthur
Oh, so Swanson is gonna be Jeter? Jeter accumulated 72 career WAR.
And ” it may be an inevitable comparison with the special talent they have sitting on the precipice of greatness” Gotcha…
What a joke.