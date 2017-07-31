Trade Deadline Recap: AL East

Now that today’s non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, here’s a look at the moves of the last few days from throughout the AL East.

Yankees: Acquired righty Sonny Gray and international spending rights from Athletics for prospects Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian. Acquired international spending rights from Orioles for righty Yefry Ramirez. Acquired lefty Jaime Garcia from Twins for pitching prospects Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns.

Rays: Acquired first baseman Lucas Duda from Mets for relief prospect Drew Smith. Acquired reliever Steve Cishek from Mariners for righty Erasmo Ramirez. Acquired lefty Dan Jennings from White Sox for first base prospect Casey Gillaspie. Acquired pitching prospect Tobias Myers from Orioles for infielder Tim Beckham. Lost reliever Diego Moreno on waivers to Indians.

Red Sox: Acquired reliever Addison Reed from Mets for pitching prospects Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek. Acquired cash considerations from Dodgers for minor-league lefty Luis Ysla.

Blue Jays: Acquired outfielders Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez from Astros for lefty Francisco Liriano. Acquired prospects Thomas Pannone and Samad Taylor for righty Joe Smith.

Orioles: Acquired infielder Tim Beckham from Rays for pitching prospect Tobias Myers. Acquired starter Jeremy Hellickson from Phillies for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, minor-league pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and international spending rights. Acquired righty Yefry Ramirez from Yankees for international spending rights.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.