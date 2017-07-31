Trade Deadline Recap: AL East

Now that today’s non-waiver trade deadline has come and gone, here’s a look at the moves of the last few days from throughout the AL East.
Yankees: Acquired righty Sonny Gray and international spending rights from Athletics for prospects Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian. Acquired international spending rights from Orioles for righty Yefry Ramirez. Acquired lefty Jaime Garcia from Twins for pitching prospects Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns.
Rays: Acquired first baseman Lucas Duda from Mets for relief prospect Drew Smith. Acquired reliever Steve Cishek from Mariners for righty Erasmo Ramirez. Acquired lefty Dan Jennings from White Sox for first base prospect Casey Gillaspie. Acquired pitching prospect Tobias Myers from Orioles for infielder Tim Beckham. Lost reliever Diego Moreno on waivers to Indians.
Red Sox: Acquired reliever Addison Reed from Mets for pitching prospects Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek. Acquired cash considerations from Dodgers for minor-league lefty Luis Ysla.
Blue Jays: Acquired outfielders Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez from Astros for lefty Francisco Liriano. Acquired prospects Thomas Pannone and Samad Taylor for righty Joe Smith.
Orioles: Acquired infielder Tim Beckham from Rays for pitching prospect Tobias Myers. Acquired starter Jeremy Hellickson from Phillies for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, minor-league pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and international spending rights. Acquired righty Yefry Ramirez from Yankees for international spending rights.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
ThePriceWasRight
You missed the Joe Smith trade to Cleveland.
icedog7229
If you re-read the heading then you will understand why they didn’t mention the joe smith to Cleveland blockbuster
DodgerBear
Calling it right now: Red Sox will miss the playoffs, with the Rays and Royals/Indians (one will win the duvision) winning the wild card. The Yankees will win the division. Yankees vs. Dodgers W.S. bound!
JFisnasty
Nah Astros and Indians are still the teams to beat in the AL. But then again predicting who will get to the world series is a crapshoot
thegreatcerealfamine
With the those pitching injuries,I wouldn’t hold my breath.
thegreatcerealfamine
*Astros
Howard-NY13
Indians????? LOL! They’re barely over 500
Bruin1012
Red Sox still have a very solid team they are just in a slump right now every team goes through them. The Red Sox will be just fine they will make the playoffs.
start_wearing_purple
Not if they don’t start playing better. Outside of Sale the team has looked lousy since the all star break. They need to start winning series.
Bruin1012
Yes they have been slumping on offense and if they continue to hit under .200 since the All star break like they have been then yes they will miss the playoffs but I’m betting there offense gets hot at some point and with their pitching are going to go on a hot streak.
thegreatcerealfamine
That would take me back..Reggie-Reggie-Reggie!!
Padres2019ha
So did not do enough
oztimes2
Rays got the wrong Myers
mjw32
hmm. Sonny Gray is LISTED at 5′-10″ – which means he’s probably 1-2″ shorter. With a past arm injury and sub-par so far this season – and RH to boot. Are Yanks that desperate? I’ll be surprised if this guy stays healthy a full season, tho hope for his sake he does….
As for L.A.D., they pulled trigger on Darvish because they’re concerned Kershaw can’t rebound this season. Out 6 weeks, which puts him on track for mid-Sept tune ups. A back issue is very iffy, esp for pitcher. Think they had to trade to keep fan base mollified…. what would happen if Kershaw missed playoffs and LAD went with staff sans Darvish? Ugly!
tharrie0820
Plus the dodgers need an ace for the postseason, which Kershaw can’t do for whatever reason
pplama
These returns prove what a great job Rick Hahn did.
hawkdaddy
Ummm you missed that Cleveland isn’t in the AL East.
clrrogers
But Joe Smith was.
redsoxrob406
Calling it right now dodgerbear doesn’t have a clue
Aaron Sapoznik
Semantics. The article stated, “moves of the last few days”.
There’s certain to be a more comprehensive list and evaluation of all the deals made this past month leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline, or at least dating back to the All-Star break like the Jose Quintana deal.
acarneglia
That Yankees rotation is strong now with the 6 starting pitchers they have.
Severino and Gray are clearly the aces of the staff.
Sabathia and Garcia andMontgomery have been consistent.
Tanaka is capable of having very good games as evidenced by his last outing against Tampa Bay.