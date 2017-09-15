MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Price, Miller, Felix, Tseng

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM (9/13- 9/14)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- CHICAGO CUBS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: SP Jen-Ho Tseng (contract purchased)
- Designated for assignment: RP Pierce Johnson (Story)
- CINCINNATI REDS | Depth Chart
- Placed on 10-Day DL: RP Drew Storen
- PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | Depth Chart
- Promotions: SP Henderson Alvarez (contract purchased)
- Alvarez will start on Sunday.
- Placed on 60-Day DL: OF/1B Daniel Nava (strained back)
- ST. LOUIS CARDINALS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: INF Jedd Gyorko
- Gyorko is not expected to play regularly with Matt Carpenter continuing to play 3B and Jose Martinez at 1B. He did not play on Wednesday or Thursday.
- SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS | Depth Chart
- Acquisitions: INF Engelb Vielma claimed off waivers from Minnesota Twins
- Transferred to 60-Day DL: 1B/OF Michael Morse
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- BOSTON RED SOX | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: P David Price
- Price is expected to be used as a multi-inning reliever, beginning this weekend.
- CLEVELAND INDIANS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: RP Andrew Miller
- Miller pitched a scoreless 7th inning with his team behind by a run in Thursday’s game.
- DETROIT TIGERS | Depth Chart
- Reinstated from Paternity Leave List: SS Jose Iglesias
- Iglesias played SS and batted 9th on Wednesday and Thursday.
- HOUSTON ASTROS | Depth Chart
- Injured: OF Jake Marisnick (fractured thumb) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks following surgery.
- Suspended 5 games: SP/RP Mike Fiers (story)
- MINNESOTA TWINS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: SP Adalberto Mejia
- Mejia will start on Saturday vs. Toronto.
- SEATTLE MARINERS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: SP Felix Hernandez
- Hernandez started Thursday and allowed 1 ER in 3 2/3 IP on 3 H and 0 BB with 3 K.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- KCR: SP Danny Duffy will likely be activated from DL on Sunday September 17th, according to Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. | Royals Depth Chart
- SEA: SP James Paxton will be activated from DL on Friday September 15th, according to Bob Dutton of the Tacoma Tribune News. | Mariners Depth Chart
—
NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS
- SP Scott Kazmir, LAD (9/4)
- SP Noah Syndergaard, NYM (9/2)
- SP Nathan Eovaldi, TB (9/10)
- SP Jacob Faria, TB (9/10)
*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.
Comments
BlueBlood1217
Kazmir UGH . I just pray he goes away. Or at least stays in the Minors until his contract with LA is up
JD396
I think he holds the all time record for the number of times he’s faded into oblivion.
nmendoza44
I feel so bad for Morse, I at least hope he gets a deal somewhere.
jbigz12
Crazy gyorko doesn’t have a spot to play right now. 3 WAR guy sitting on the bench but the cards have a ton of infielders
ReverieDays
Starting Tseng and Davis while you’re trying to win a Division was a head scratcher from Joe.