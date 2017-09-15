Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Price, Miller, Felix, Tseng

By | at

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM (9/13- 9/14)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

  • CLEVELAND INDIANS | Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: RP Andrew Miller
      • Miller pitched a scoreless 7th inning with his team behind by a run in Thursday’s game.
  • DETROIT TIGERS | Depth Chart
    • Reinstated from Paternity Leave List: SS Jose Iglesias
      • Iglesias played SS and batted 9th on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • SEATTLE MARINERS | Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: SP Felix Hernandez
      • Hernandez started Thursday and allowed 1 ER in 3 2/3 IP on 3 H and 0 BB with 3 K.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS

*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Kazmir UGH . I just pray he goes away. Or at least stays in the Minors until his contract with LA is up

    0
    1

    • I think he holds the all time record for the number of times he’s faded into oblivion.

      0
      1

  2. I feel so bad for Morse, I at least hope he gets a deal somewhere.

    0
    0

  3. Crazy gyorko doesn’t have a spot to play right now. 3 WAR guy sitting on the bench but the cards have a ton of infielders

    0
    1

  4. Starting Tseng and Davis while you’re trying to win a Division was a head scratcher from Joe.

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top