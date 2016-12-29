Blue Jays In Active Discussions With Jose Bautista

The Blue Jays are engaged in active contract negotiations with Jose Bautista’s representatives, reports MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (on Twitter).
A return to Toronto would certainly make sense for Bautista and makes a fair amount of sense for the Blue Jays as well. The subtraction of Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Saunders from Toronto’s lineup removed quite a bit of offense, and while newcomers Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce will compensate for some of that loss, the Jays still have a pair of question marks in each of their outfield corners. Reports have recently indicated that Bautista is willing to consider one-year proposals coming off an injury-hampered season, though at last check the Jays had yet to offer anything greater than the $17.2MM qualifying offer to Bautista.
The Blue Jays will have to decide exactly how much they can count on Bautista as an everyday outfielder at the age of 36. Defensive metrics have soured on him rapidly in recent years, though he also battled foot and knee injuries in 2016, which certainly may have impacted his defense. Then again, as a 36-year-old that has spent the past eight seasons playing on artificial turf, Bautista may simply be more prone to injury than he was even into his mid-30s, when he averaged 154 games played from 2014-15. That, too, will have to be a factor as the Jays weigh a potential reunion. And while the Blue Jays don’t technically need to forfeit a draft pick by signing Bautista, doing so means that they won’t receive the comp pick they expected when making a qualifying offer, so the team is in essence surrendering a pick in the 30 to 35 range of next year’s draft.
All of those factors, along with Bautista’s deteriorated (but still quite strong) production at the plate in 2016, are part of the calculus being weighed by president Mark Shapiro, GM Ross Atkins and the rest of the Jays’ front office. Bautista slashed .234/.366/.452 with 22 home runs and 24 doubles last year — production that rated 17 percent above the league average (per OPS+) and 22 percent above average (per wRC+) when adjusting for park and league. And, from 2010-15, Bautista was unequivocally one of baseball’s most feared hitters, batting a Herculean .268/.390/.555 (156 OPS+) and averaging 45 homers per 162 games played.
A return to Toronto would give Bautista the opportunity to reestablish some stock in a familiar and hitter-friendly setting while taking aim at another deep postseason run with the team for which he cemented himself as a star. Outside of the Blue Jays, it’s been a fairly tepid market for Bautista this winter — a scenario that is applicable to any number of the remaining corner outfield/first base type of sluggers on the market. Demand simply hasn’t materialized in the way that one might’ve expected, even for top-tier names. The Rays were somewhat speculatively linked to Bautista earlier this winter, and the Mets were said to have some interest before re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but it’s been largely quiet on the Bautista front since he turned down a the qualifying offer back in November.
craiglambert50
1year probably so over or under$17.2MM?
patborders92
They’ll probably give him the QO with no incentives.
888sports
Well I guess for the limited options available for OF’ers, this does make sense. Let’s hope it not for more than $10 mill per season, if in fact they do strike a deal
patborders92
He wont sign until June if he was only get $10M.
JDGoat
Bautista plays first and let Pearce be our Zobrist type player. This will be huge
888sports
That’s what I was thinking…move Bats to 1st. Better option that Smoak
patborders92
Wow it would of been so much easier to not have resigned Smoke. With all these 1B/DH types you’d have to assume Smoke would of got nothing more than a $1M per year if an MLB contract at all.
They really should just DFA Smoke, he doesn’t deserve to be on this team and he’s not apart of our soon to be rebuild
888sports
I totally agree with DFA Smoak. Pitchers could throw him off speed 100% of the and he would strikeout everytime
jdubs346
Agreed, maybe work him into the OF the odd game but smoak needs to go
tigers1968
Yes Jose at 1B especially if you paying him 15 million plus. Smoak you keep around for injury insurance and also to bat against right handers. A rabbit in the OF like Davis should be signed though Pompey should get a shot. You sign Jose for his hitting so do not wear him out in the OF. This would be a good public relations signing so may be OK to offer him 17..5 or 15 with 5 million worth of incentives.
baileydogg
If the Jay’s sign him to a one yr deal they could flip him at the trade deadline if the Jay’s are out of it. That could net more than just the comp pick
patborders92
I agree, we’ve taken a step back this year. I’m okay with adding assets now to flip at the deadline, might as well start this rebuild
JDGoat
Also, a Bautista with a chip on his shoulder on a one year deal will be good. I expect him to have a great year after only having an alright one last year.
Cam
He seems like he’s always got a chip on his shoulder, so I don’t know how much more can be squeezed out of him.
hunke
“surrendering a pick in the 30 to 35 range of next year’s draft.”
Not necessarily. Could potentially be much lower.
rols1026
Huh? No it couldn’t be…
Cam
1/17 or 2/30, me thinks.
Taejonguy
2/30 with an opt out…
high_upside
This would make the most sense but I think you need him to rebound in the outfield and not just be another 1B.
ThePriceWasRight
seems like most figure a rebuild is coming cause one player left. you don’t rebuild with morales tulo and Martin on the roster. this team is not in rebuild mode yet. sure a horrible season and 2018 may be different but the reason the Jays didn’t sign Edwin was edwins agent is a moron.
LouMickeyJeter
It’s very satisfying seeing bats having a hard time signing anywhere. He ego was huge going into last season thinking he would score a record deal when in reality he should have accepted the QA given his weak ’16 output.
Karma if you ask me. Maybe if he played the game the right way he’d be in a better position.
krillin
I think weak is a relative term here. Maybe weak for his standards, but his on base percentage with 20+ homers is pretty solid.
JDGoat
“Play the game the right way”. How do you play it the wrong way?
krillin
Panda. That’s how. lol
gomer33
By right way I’m guessing you mean the white way.
lesterdnightfly
Just curious: How much of a factor will the loss of the comp pick be in the $$$ negotiations?
cheftay
The loss of pick IMO is a huge factor, especially when there are other FA options available without draft pick compensation. For a team like the Jays that are looking to restock their farm system, having 3 picks in the top 35 helps a fair bit. That’s why it’s hard to see the Jays giving that up for just a year of JB.
Brixton
However, Joey Bats is by far the highest upside higher left on the market. Their window is closing rather fast,
livinlarge
Foreveryankees
