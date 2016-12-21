Latest On Dodgers’ Pursuit Of Brian Dozier

Talks between the Dodgers and Twins regarding second baseman Brian Dozier do not appear to be progressing, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. While the sides have (as previously suggested) agreed upon righty Jose De Leon as the centerpiece of a possible swap, they seem to be “at a standstill … if not an impasse” regarding the remaining pieces, per the report.
Ultimately, the fit still looks like a good one — at least on paper — as neither side has an obvious alternative of equal or greater appeal. While Minnesota is said to be perfectly happy to hold onto Dozier for the time being, it surely would like to boost its rebuild without taking on further risk if possible. And no other rival organization matches the Dodgers’ evident need for Dozier and ability to part with young talent.
Heyman does add that the Giants have expressed at least some interest in Dozier. But San Francisco surely doesn’t represent as clean a fit, and arguably doesn’t have a tradeable asset of De Leon’s caliber. Whether the Giants or another team will ultimately emerge with more strident interest remains to be seen, but for the time being it appears more a question of whether the Dodgers will dangle enough to force the Twins’ hand.
From L.A.’s perspective, the club’s other reported targets — Ian Kinsler and Logan Forsythe — each seem more complicated than a deal for Dozier. Kinsler’s no-trade clause and extension demands present a huge barrier, while the Rays have little apparent reason to part with Forsythe (and, if they do, might target different pieces than would the Twins).
With both sides waiting for the other to blink, says Heyman, their respective positions are fairly well-defined. The Twins would settle for a package that does not include highly valued first base prospect Cody Bellinger, but instead focuses on other young arms. But the Dodgers at this point hold “an entirely different list” of pieces they’d add to the De Leon-led deal.
Interestingly, the Twins now have a new avenue of insight into the Dodgers’ farm that might conceivably have an impact on how things turn out. As Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press notes on Twitter, just-signed coach Jeff Pickler comes straight from a stint with the Dodgers’ front office, where he functioned as a special assistant for pro scouting and player development.
The Twins are delusional if they think they are getting Alvarez
Then the Dodgers are delusional if they think they’re getting Dozier. See how that works.
Well then see what the Giants have in their stable of young arms LOL GET IT they can’t compare to what LA would offer
I would like to see the Dodgers pursue Profar instead of Dozier. The Twins, based upon Dozier’s prior season, are selling high. I would rather take a chance and buy low on the younger, more controllable, talent.
only one more year of control profar is a big risk he has basically zero major-league track record
I am hoping this is Plan B. The Twins and Falvey need to make a big splash to sell this move to the Twins’ faithful and that would include Alvarez. I think the Dodgers could get Profar for a similar package that is rumored they are offering for Dozier and get more control.
Profar has been a huge bust. Even bigger then buxton. No way the dodgers even consider trading de leon for profar
I am not suggesting they need to trade JDL for Profar.
“Dodgers could get profar for a similar package they are rumored to offer minnestoa” the only player who is for sure in talks with the twins is de leon so who else would you refer to?
Dodgers don’t want Profar or, if they do … they shouldn’t. He is over-rated and has shown little in the Big.
More controllable is a relative term. Is one year of control really that much more control? We’re not really talking about 4 years of control vs 2 years.
I don’t honestly think the twins want to trade Dozier at this point.
Yeah it really just comes down to if they’ve made the internal decision to trade Dozier right now, when his value is at its peak, coming off a 40+ HR season and with 2 years of team control left. If so, then they will probably just take whatever the best offer is, and anything else is just posturing by them. I would liken it to what the White Sox did with Sale. I believe they had made up their minds to move him for whatever the best offer was. If I had to guess, the Twins are doing the same here. They have no hope of contending over the next 2 seasons and almost no hope of re-signing Dozier anyway. The likelihood of him repeating his 2016 season is slim, and his team control only goes down from here.
The Dodgers are parting with something legit in De Leon. I’m going to guess that this gets done, but that’s all it is, a guess.
It’s anybody’s guess. I think The Twins will make the trade.
I agree
I’m thinking the same thing
This is a new front office for the twins, they want their first trade to be a home run. I don’t think anyone can blame them for that
I don’t blame them at all. I also think at this point can change any time. That being said, it’s hard to see a legitimate market force pushing the offer up. It just seems as the Giants interest was an attempt to drive up price. It just one of those don’t hold your breathe deals because this is going to take a while if it’s done.
Dozier should be worth 8 WAR or more over the next two years. That’s not going to come cheap. Two top 100 prospects isn’t unreasonable. De Leon is a nice prospect but fangraphs just wrote him up and saw him as a #4 starter. He also comes with durability and injury concerns.
Should probably say what was actually said in the write up and not just the low end of it.
“I think DeLeon will be a solid No. 3 or 4 starter.”
link to fangraphs.com
Where do you get durability and injury concerns (unless you just mean because he’s a pitcher)?
ian
He missed several months last year with ankle and “shoulder soreness” which terrifies me. John Sickels wrote: “In my mind the only remaining question for De Leon is durability: he’s only exceeded 100 innings once in his career and it remains to be seen if he can sustain a full-scale MLB workload without losing his stuff or his command.”
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Or one can say the Dodgers designation of lower leg extremities (I.e. Strip)/ ankle injuries (I.e. DeLeon) are phrase words to limit workload for possible playoff availability and are sort of exaggerated. Kind of expected that if you try to start a guy late then ramp him up and try to expedite his progress due to major injuries at the MLB level he’s going to experience some sort of shoulder or forearm inflammation. Also understand if the Dodgers had any major concern for his ability to hold up he never would have thrown in winter ball the last two years. He might have only hit 100ip once but also understand he threw 140 innings in 2013(college/ pro combined) so they started him late in 14. The difference being if a guy can potentially help in the playoffs the dodgers treat them a little differently than a guy like Sborz who is a little further away.
And Fangraphs is never wrong with their projections (guesses).
ian
Of course they aren’t always right. But Dodger fan views of De Leon should be tempered a bit by what a neutral voice at fangraphs suggests. Others are higher, of course – John Sickels for one. But De Leon isn’t a sure thing and the Twins are right to hold out for a better deal than De Leon and junk.
AddisonStreet
dodgerfan711
The current dodgers front office doesent hand out ridiculous contracts. You mean like the 184 million jason heyward got from the cubs?
Drops the mike
DeLeon, Calhoun and Sheffield should be enough.
norcalblue
Too much. JDL and Calhoun are enough.
DeLeon, Calhoun and a lottery ticket not on the 40 man roster was and is my prediction
ejw032
Perhaps those, one more hi-po from the lower minor leagues and the infamous PTBNL from a group that would change based on Dozier’s production. That way the Twins keep some skin in the game.
jdl and Calhoun are too much
Lol JDL and Calhoun too much? Calhoun is a DH that is pretending to be a second baseman because he plays in an NL team’s system. In other words, he has very little actual value to the dodgers future. And the twins don’t really need any more DHs. If Calhoun is in this deal he’s at best the third piece
Read an interesting article by Joel Sherman in which he wrote the problem with the deal is that in the last 7 yrs, no all star second basemen has been traded for prospects. Kinsler was traded for fielder and zobrist wasn’t just a second baseman. Basically what he said is that no one knows what dozier is worth. There is no one to compare him to, no recent trade to serve as a base for a deal. dodgers don’t want to give up too much and the twins don’t want to get back too little
I would imagine each team has some sort of internal WAR calculation. (Twins just hired a former Dodgers scout/FO guy so they might have inside information on the Dodgers valuations).
But just looking at bWAR or such, you could reasonably assume that Dozier would be worth 8 WAR the next two seasons and look at other trades and the realistic expected value, even if it’s a different position. I can’t imagine the Astros would have realistically expected much more than 8 WAR in the Gomez/Friers trade, for example.
Yeah the teams know what he’ll most likely produce on the field but what the article stated is that no one knows what a second baseman is worth in regards to prospects since there hasn’t been a trade like this in 7 yrs. with the sale trade now we know about how much Quintana is worth but no all star second baseman has been traded for prospects so there’s no base for what should be expected in return for dozier
I misread your comment a little. Only problem with looking at another position for a base for the trade is that trades are impacted differently based on positions. While you can look at guys with similar numbers at other positions both teams don’t want to give up too much or get too little
When they can’t be sure what his trade value is
WAR was kind of invented in some way to compare players across positions. Value is value, so whatever your expected value for Dozier ought to match up reasonably with expected FV of prospects. Just a matter of two organizations coming to some consensus.
ian
Calhoun doesn’t really fit a Twins need.
Twins wouldn’t want Calhoun. Jdl, Buehler or Stewart, and maybe Lux?
LOL dream on eneg280.. you’ve way over priced Dozier. He’s not Babe Ruth ya know! Twins just trying to sell high as possible. They’re going to give in or end up eating that value through the all star break and beyond. LAD can adequately fill 2B defensively already so they’re not desperate. We’ll throw in Hatcher .. how’s that? lol
davbee
No, but he’s a controllable player at a relatively low salary. That’s a valuable commodity. It’s called supply and demand. If the Dodgers don’t meet the Twins asking price someone else will.
Dozier’s a good player, but I’m not so sure about that. Isn’t that kinda what’s said in this article? The Giants are another team that has expressed interest but their system is awful. How many other teams have huge holes at 2b and have the talent to deal for Dozier?
So you’re telling me that Deleon Buehler and Lux would get me Babe Ruth? Why don’t the Dodgers just do that?
Controllable is such an over used term its sickening. 3 years or more and sure you could say that, but 2? Espically when he is a free agent during the best class in major league histroy where there is going to be so much competition
Pretty sure Skeleton Ruth is a below replacement player…
Supply and demand requires a need on the market in which prices will be driven up because of that need. I don’t see much of a need at 2b. Your also not factoring in potential diminishing returns if the twins plan to keep him and he reverts back to the guy everyone thinks he is the 2013-2015 version plus the loss of two full years. So essentially the twins are betting they can get better and the dodgers are betting there’s so much power on the market that and not very many teams need a 2b/are willing or able to match a package the dodgers can offer.
so reverts back to the over 11 war player during those 3 years
there is a pretty big difference between 3.3 war and the 5.9 he put up last year….so yeah, if they are trying to market him near what he was last year, regressing to a 3.3 avg player is like 60% of the value.
what about the 5.2 war he put up in 2014
It depends on what system of War you’re using because there are different WAR valuations.
I believe zombie Ruth would be minimum 3 WAR.
I agree.
i think it’s hilarious when they keep saying the Giants have no pieces to trade or that match De leon of the Dodgers.. how about TY blach you know Heyman the guy that shut out the Dodgers and beat kershaw in a do or die game at seasons end..while getting 2 hits off him he also threw 2 shut out inn in relief in game 3 vs the Cubs.. yeah he has no value gimmie a break Heyman and stop saying the Giants have no pieces.. Duffy Panik.. they were nothing according to you either they turned out pretty good..
Do you realize that Heyman doesn’t write for MLBTR?
Why don’t you send him a tweet? Too private a way to vent?
Haha! People like this are hilarious!
But would the Giants be willing to deal their number one prospect to fill a hole they don’t have? Panik is a strong second baseman and it doesn’t make sense to make a marginal upgrade while costing a team their best prospect and likely more. I think that is the gist of Heyman’s comment.
I would prefer the Giants to trade panik to the twins for Dozier, injuries will be a problem for him going forward and the Giants could use it as an opportunity to dump a bad contract. I know there are loyalists out there for Panik, but how many games has he sat out the past two years?
I don’t think Panik fits the rebuilding Twins needs. Then there are the reasons you mentioned the Giants wouldn’t want him.
Hopefully if the Giants are truly interested they plan on moving Dozier to 3b. Pretty sure moving Panik isn’t an option
Stop
Duffy is on the Rays now
scottyb25
dodgerfan711
The giants dont have the pieces to match the twins demand at all. Panik and blach is comical. Why would the twins downgrade at 2b just to add blach. And besides blach and beede combined isnt worth as much as de leon and what the dodgers offer
It wouldn’t be much of a downgrade; panik is an elite defender who can provide league average offense, he’s also under control for four years as opposed to doziers two.
Saying the Giants don’t have the pieces just isn’t true. First of all, Beede is pretty comparable to Deleon. Secondly, if the Giants decide to pursue my guess is they would try to covert Dozier to 3B. If that’s the case, they could in theory trade Arroyo.
As a pirates fan ive thought the bucs and dodgers could line up decently well for a smaller deal. Josh harrison and tony watson would be short term assets the dodgers could use and the bucs could get back either de leon and one or two much lower prospects or alex wood and some higher upside prospects.
I like it! Let’s get it done!
Sorry, that’s too sensible and well-reasoned for here.
Haha
yeah I could see that working out definitely not going to give up de Leon 4 Harrison and Watson but definitely some other guys maybe Diaz or brock Stewart
From a pirate perspective a starting pitcher would have to come back in the deal. Totally understand not giving up six years of de leon for two years of harrison and one of watson but alex wood with either diaz or lux and a lottery ticket isnt too bad of a deal.
I like wood, but he’s the 4th best lefty starter on the team at the moment. I wouldn’t mind giving him the opportunity to succeed somewhere else. Don’t really like the idea of moving Diaz or Lux but if it keeps the guys farther up the prospect chart in the organization I could live with it.
Yeah I would have interest in Harrison if he came with Watson, too. Although I wouldn’t give up anything astronomical, as even Watson’s peripherals took a bit of a hit last season.
You know what would be funny. Somehow a three way trade with McCutchen and Harrison going to LA, Quintana and Ethier, a major prospect or two and money going to Pitt and prospects going to CHW. Just something that no one would have thought of. Somehow I’m still waiting for that three team trade from the Dodgers however unrealistic it sounds.
I’ve thought about this for a while! The Pirates really seem to want Quintana…and the Dodgers have prospects that the Sox would covet. The Pirates could flip the prospects they get for Cutch plus a couple of their own for Quintana. I just don’t see Puig and Toles as the starting corner OFs
obviously some parts would have to be moved around but I do like the French one thing there’s no we the Pirates take a ethier’s contract they don’t have the money
I ttoottaallyy agree with this and im not being sarcastic. I’ve actually been suggesting this for a while
Scooter Gennett is available…
Hernandez and low prospect for him
And scooter is a LH. In which the dodgers have no need.
Twins obviously won’t trade Dozier this offseason unless they get a major haul in return. If he is even having half the success as last year some contender will be desperate and sell the farm for him in late July of the coming season.
And that’s probably smart of them. No reason to trade Dozier for pennies on the dollar.
The Dodgers should move on and trade for Brandon Phillips as a one year fill until they find something better.
Barnes/Kiké would be just as good alternatives as Phillips.
The Dodgers could afford to give up Lux. They have Seager at SS
No they couldn’t. They think highly of Lux and could slide Seager to third if Lux’s bat matches his projected glove.
I’m still predicting Dozier for JDL, Alverez, and Minnesota boy Chris Anderson.
Im still predicting youll be disappoited. Alvarez and buehler are off limits. They are our last top of the rotation potentials in our system besides JDL.
*We wont bid against ourselves* we ripped off the padres and braves and made em trade the guys we gave them for each other xD
We gave you guys an offer and a list. take it or leave it or well sign chase utley. Signing chase utley > us not caring if you keep dozier cuz nobody will offer you better than we are
Nobody will give you a better offer and thats really what it comes down to
JDL is a 3-4 starter, not a torp.
Nobody has a better option at 2B to offer you, and that will help your problem against Leftys. That’s really what it comes down to. Enjoy seeing all those Lefty starters again this year.
I would love Alvarez if I was a Twins fan too but he’s not going to be included. The Dodgers invested 32million into getting him and also locked themselves out of signing Moncada over him. He’s not going anywhere unless it’s for a legit superstar
I would trade Gobo, Wembley and Red for a Doozer. Maybe even Sprocket straight up.
LOL. that one took me a while. well done.
The Way the National League is Going they should just hand the Cubs the Pennant next year …….. And I hate the Cubs more than anybody
Deal.
What the Dodgers really need is a leadoff hitter who plays second base, plays good defense steels bases. Oh wait they had that guy and Friedman traded him for basically nothing
And like I said we should see the true Gordon this year. Is he the 2015 Gordon or is he the post steroid suspension Gordon? Kind of time to get over it.
Why get over it? The Dodgers have lacked a legitimate leadoff hitter for years. Dozier sure doesn’t fit that bill, and while we’re at it, how about that career line: .246/.320/.442/.762.
Not exactly the centerpiece of a lineup transformation.
If you ignore his rookie season, his avg line the last four years has been .248/.326/.456 114 OPS+, 4.5 WAR/season. That’s not too shabby for a MI.
no but 100 runs 27 hrs and 75 rbis on average being the leadoff hitter on one of the worst team in the league over the last 4 years with a well below average lineup behind him
and 15 plus stolen bases
So his career line excluding his rookie season is almost identical to his career line including his rookie season. And that’s supposed to tell me something I didn’t already know?
your knocking him for his averages (dodger fan show his flaws) just pointing out his well above average numbers for a 2nd baseman(twin fan)
I am pointing out that he is average to below average in most respects offensively, aside from power. The Dodgers already employ a lot of feast-or-famine hitters. What they lack are contact hitters, especially in the leadoff spot. Dozier just isn’t that great a fit for what the Dodgers actually need.
then why are they still talking to the twins
cause they dont have many options if the want to compete with the nats or the cubs and they cant do that with a hole at 2nd yea there is kinsler who plays for a team with a ton of talent who could say they want to go for it one more year with the royals and white sox selling so only have competition from the indians. and even if the will trade him it will cost you almost as much and prospects and even more in money for a guys 35 and 36 year old season and probably another year
Sorry, I couldn’t follow any of that.
Cesar Hernandez
^
mannyl101
Fine. Keep Dozier, well sign chase utley and make the playoffs regardless of 2ndbase.
If the twins dont take the dodgers offer, all theyll be doing is lower doziers team control to 1-1 1/2 years and then get less from someone else.
If all theyre doing is posturing, then thats smart. Cuz smart money says take the best offer you get this offseason. Or risk him getting hurt like Tyson ross and get nothing back later (yes i know pitchers are more risky, just listing a worst case injury scenario)
twins need to just walk away at this point if they are going to get lowballed just keep one of the best 2nd baseman in the game, the team leader, the only twin that can but people in the seats and on a very team friendly contract and when he is a free agent in 2 years you can have money to resign him and go get a front line starter with santana and mauer coming off the books
Agree, let’s all move on!
Besides getting Dozier, the Dodgers also need to clean-up the log jam on the outfield – why not do a deal with the Twins getting DeLeon, one of the following – Van Slyke, Puig or Toles plus a second tier prospect for Dozier?
thats what i want either deleon , and either puig or verdugo and someone like Stewart or Sheffield or Abdullah
Talk about over value of a player!
yes in the value you have for prospect over proven all star players
Define what you mean about cleaning up the log jam. Ethier and SVS pretty much seem like the logical platoon partners. SVS can also play 1st giving Gonzo a rest now and then. He’s also making peanuts. Toles, Thompson have options. Joc is a lock. The twins seem to want nothing to do with Puig. I don’t think they are just going to give Puig away until Bellinger or Verdugo (if he’s not traded) are ready. And at this point he’s really the only logical RF option. There are also not very many logical RF options. If they somehow find a way to eat some money and dump Ethier it makes the most sense but this “log jam” works itself out by next year. It would be a coo if they could flip both Ethier and Puig ,but I just don’t see it happening. There really isn’t a log jam compared to last year with Ethier, CC, Guerrero locked in a roster crunch.
If the Dodgers walk away, the Twins are left with what? Losing 200 games over the remainder of his contract only to have him walk away for nothing?
Take the pitcher and don’t get cute.
It doesn’t make sense for the Twins to make a move that doesn’t actually improve the team. If they trade Dozier, they are opening a big hole at short and significantly lowering the expected offensive production from second at the same time. Presumably, they can make that up by getting a pitcher or two back but if the only offer is a #3/4 pitcher with shoulder soreness and lesser pieces, that probably doesn’t make the Twins better.
So they could hold onto Dozier and wait. He’s been a pretty consistent player for 4 years so it’s unlikely that he turns into a pumpkin. They could move him at the deadline or a year from now, if needed.
keeping what little fans the have left in the seats, keeping the leader of there team, work out an long term deal twins have over 45 mil coming of the books when he is a free agent
They can always wait until the Dodgers get eaten up by every Lefty starter for the first half of the year, then watch them futilely try to trade when 90% of the teams are still in the wild card hunt. I can only see the price going up when there are more limited options toward the deadline. Maybe they should sign Johnny Gomes. I hear he USED TO mash leftys.
The best option, talent wise, for the Dodgers is gritty Ian Kinsler. The no-trade makes it tough, but for the next two- three years he is money in the bank.
I agree, I’d prefer Kinsler over Dozier in just about every way. He’s the better overall player, a legitimate leadoff hitter, and not somebody the White Sox could demand the moon for in a trade.
What do the whitesox have to do with the dodgers second base hole?
Was I supposed to follow that question? What do the Twins have to do with it?
It looks like you’re implying Kinsler plays for the White Sox. I think that’s where he’s going with that.
Oh, right, I meant the Tigers. I suppose he was being snarky instead of replying to the point.
Anyone who thinks Dozier [email protected] Stadium putting up those same numbers as in Minnesota r crazy!! I wouldn’t give up Deleon! That’s way too much!
Projection- ..267-13hr-47 rbi’s
so less then half the hrs cause of the staduim and 30 less rbis then his average playing for a much better team and a much better lineup that seems logical
That projection literally made everything else you said irrelevant congratulations you have one of the worst posts ever
Except that if you actually look at ballpark SPLITS, dodger stadium is actually BETTER for right handed pull hitters than target field. You act like Minnesota has a hitters park
The Dodgers should drop any pursuit of Dozier for these reasons:
(1) Dozier will not hit anywhere close to 42 home runs in Dodger Stadium, and he has a .246 batting average in 5 seasons for the Twins. The Dodgers already traded Kendrick who had a .274 batting average for the Dodgers.
(2) The Dodgers have other options for second base that don’t involve giving up top prospects.. They could go with a Utley/Hernandez platoon. They could give Willie Calhoun a shot at winning the spot in spring training. Calhoun is a home run hitter, like Dozier, and is rated by some as the third best second base prospect in baseball.
(3) The Dodgers can wait to see if Dozier continues to hit home runs and then sign him as a free agent after 2018, thus not giving the Twins anything (not even a compensatory draft pick).
The Twins need pitching, so let them sign some free agent pitching like other teams do, and retain Dozier for two years to keep Twins’ fans happy. The Giants may also be interested, so maybe the Twins will be happy with the Giants’ top pitching prospect (Tyler Beede), who is rated 98th on the list of top 100 prospects.. That will surely excite Twins’ fans. In the end, Twins’ fans seem more at ease with retaining Dozier and losing 103 games a year.
Let me start by saying this: The Dodgers will naturally be better against Lefties next year. Or I can hope Thompson will be healthy, Gonzo’s absolute career worse season v LHP is an anomaly, and Turner’s numbers will look better considering he’s healthy going into ST let’s hope it stays that way.
That being said let’s stop talking about BA please. It’s a hollow stat. The problem isn’t about BA against lefties it’s about the ability to provide some pop and drive in runs. If you want to talk about Dozier’s career .320 OBP and his high Ks being added to an already high K lineup im with you. Kendrick wasn’t traded because he hit .274. He was traded because he doesn’t necessarily fit on this team. They ended up turning him into a pretty expensive util guy. His optimum spot in the lineup is as a 2 hole hitter mainly because of his ability to shoot the other gap. But with the FO wanting to get Seager the most ABs and better percentage to drive in runs he was kind of the odd man out. He also saw extreme def decline and little pop against lefties.
2) Calhoun has seen his struggles against LHP in the minors so no you can’t just rely on him to win a starting job in the majors until he shows he can hit lefties at the AAA level. Second he’s not a natural and smooth 2b. Some of that can be hidden with shifts and positioning but he still needs more defensive refinement to evaluate if he has a chance to play on the dirt.
3) Lets be realistic here this team finished last in essentially every major league category against lefties last year. And what does the Giants staff consist of? A ton of lefties. At some point this FO is going to have to address that. And no you can’t platoon everything. A LF platoon is eminent, because they’re not going to be able to unload Ethier. But no resigning Utley and expecting him to play regularly as the RH platoon partner is just not going to work. Another major problem is the three guys knocking at the door are all LH. Looking at the whole system it’s pretty saturated with LH hitters. So yes if you can cash a Verdugo in to obtain a RH bat by all means go do it because I don’t see Diaz skyrocketing to the majors for another 2-3 years.
4) Sure this team doesn’t need a potential 30-40 HR 2B who is a extreme pull/fly ball guy. A potential 20 HR guy that mashes LH pitchers (who you can slot into the 2 slot and push everyone down) sure would be nice. It’s been a good start to the offseason, but they still have offensive needs. Overall it might not be the sexy name, but I think I’d rather have Forsythe (assuming that Kinsler’s demands stay the same).
I have thought from the beginning that the Dodgers and Twins were bad partners for a trade. The Twins and their fans love Dozier, and will want a boatload of prospects for him. Just reading the posts, it’s plain to see that Twins’ fans do not believe that De Leon is very good. Conversely, the Dodgers think De Leon is good, and therefore they should just hold onto him. Frankly, I’m not a Twins’ fan, so if they are happy losing 103 games in a season with Dozier in the lineup, that’s all find and well with me. Some fans go to games to see their team win, while others go to see their favorite player hit a home run.
The twins lost 103 games but they have more talent then thatm everyone on the roster had a down year aside from dozier santana and kintzler. Yes they over achived in 2015 with 83 wins but the roster didnt change much at all park for hunter that’s about it. The team is more of a 72 win team then a 59 win team
What the Boston fans thought Moncada was worth and what actually happened was quite different. White Sox fans projected a much bigger take for Sale. It doesn’t matter what the fans say on this site, (though it’s fun), teams will do much more reasonable deals.
I hope the Twins keep asking for the moon, though.
It only increases the chances the Dodgers deal for McCutchen and/or Josh Harrison.
i hope so to a below league average player in Harrison making more then dozier, and i am all for seeing the dodgers spending 300 million a year just makes a change more likely in 5 years in a new cba