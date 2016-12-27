Xavier Scruggs Signs With Korea’s NC Dinos

The NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization have announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Xavier Scruggs, as Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net shares on Twitter. Scruggs will earn $1MM in the new arrangement.
Though Scruggs, 29, has reached the majors in each of the past three seasons, with the Cardinals and Marlins, the right-handed hitter has failed to gain much traction at the game’s highest level. All told, he has received just 130 plate appearances and slashed a meager .227/.292/.303 in the big leagues.
That being said, there’s also a lengthy backdrop of success throughout the minors on Scruggs’s resume. Most recently, in 2016, he posted an excellent .290/.408/.565 batting line and swatted 21 home runs over 382 plate appearances at Triple-A. While he has been plenty productive in the past, Scruggs had never hit at quite those levels. He has also delivered increasingly impressive plate discipline numbers in the upper minors, culminating in a promising distribution of 58 walks against ninety strikeouts in his latest campaign.
Comments
reignaado
Xavier Scruggs will earn a total of 800,000 USD in annual salary by the way, while 200,000 USD for the signing bonus.
Also, the Tokyo Yakult Swallows have officially announced the signing of pitcher Ross Ohlendorf today… contract details for him was said to be on a one-year deal worth an estimated 176 million Yen, after negotiations broke down with Yomiuri in the middle stages last week. (Via: link to sanspo.com)