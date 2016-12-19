Trade/Free Agent Rumors: Quintana, Jays, Trumbo, Breslow

The Yankees have yet to add a starting pitcher to their rotation this winter, but MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweets that they’re still interested White Sox ace Jose Quintana. As he points out, the Yankees certainly have a deep enough farm system to entice the Sox to part with their second front-of-the-rotation lefty of the offseason. However, Morosi doesn’t contextualize their interest, and it’s worth noting that Yankees GM Brian Cashman has said earlier this winter that he’s reached out to virtually every team at some point and is casting a wide net in attempting to improve his team. Along those lines, ESPN New York’s Andrew Marchand writes that the Yankees have been extremely disinclined to part with young talent this winter, and he ultimately characterizes the chances of Quintana landing in New York as unlikely.
A few more notes on the trade and free-agent markets…
- Morosi also tweets that in addition to Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins, the Blue Jays have interest in free-agent southpaw Travis Wood. Toronto has already been connected to both Logan and Blevins, but there hasn’t been much of a link between the Jays and Wood to this point. The Blue Jays have already lost Brett Cecil to the Cardinals this winter and have yet to replace him. Left-handed relief was arguably a need for the Jays even before Cecil departed, so they figure to be linked to a number of prominent southpaws as the offseason wears on. In Wood’s case, though, it’s worth wondering if he’d prefer to sign somewhere that gives him a chance to start. Wood spent the past couple of seasons in the Cubs’ bullpen, but he averaged 30 starts per year from 2012-14 and reached 200 innings in 2013. In a market that is thin on starters, giving Wood a chance to redefine himself as a rotation member holds plenty of merit for pitching-needy clubs.
- Orioles GM Dan Duquette said on MLB Network’s High Heat today that he’s still interested in Mark Trumbo and there’s still a “window open” for the slugger to return to Baltimore (Twitter link via FanRag’s Jon Heyman). Baltimore reportedly pulled its four-year offer to Trumbo over the weekend, but it doesn’t seem that Duquette and his staff have completely abandoned the idea of Trumbo returning in 2017 (and beyond). Trumbo drilled an MLB-best 47 homers last season but also comes with some question marks surrounding his defense, and the fact that he rejected a qualifying offer means any team will have to forfeit a draft pick to sign him.
- Left-hander Craig Breslow will throw for teams on Jan. 23 in Boston, reports Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald (Twitter links). The 36-year-old Breslow has been working out with Rich Hill this offseason and changed his arm angle, Drellich notes. Back in September, Breslow spoke to Drellich about how he planned to take an analytical look at his pitch selection this winter, exploring horizontal/vertical movement, spin rate and other factors and pair that knowledge with a lower arm slot in order to revive his career. Breslow has spent parts of 11 seasons in the Majors, but his last truly successful year came back in 2013 with the Red Sox (1.81 ERA in 59 2/3 innings).
Brixton
Giving up 2-3 of their top 5 prospects for Quintana might actually be somewhat counterproductive for the Yankees. Frazier and Torres would likely headline
fpicks
More like 4 of their top 5 prospects.
johnsilver
Have to agree here. Moncada was #1 prospect in the game. Kopech could have been a reliever, probably this season or developed as a starter in another year or 2 as a front of the rotation starter who sits upper 90’s and touches 100+
The “good” Basabe twin was no slouch along prospect lines and some say the also 100mph throwing 21YO Diaz could be in the Chi Sox pen by mid summer
I just don’t know if NY could find 2 of their kids alone to match that, as deep as the system is, the highlighting kids alone in the Sale deal were not normal prospects, but super ones, with legit kids as numbers 3 and 4.
don’t forget Hahn has stated he wants equal value out of Quintana that he got for Sale. I think he gets 3-4 easily..
My wonder is why would NY do this when many don’t think they are ready yet with the kids, other than Sanchez? why not wait another year to see what they have in a couple more of the youngsters and then make a move, also let a cpl more contracts expire?
Steven
Any potential Yankees package would have to start with Torres and Frazier plus considerably more
Quintana’s cheap four seasons of control make him just as valuable as Sale’s three years of control, if not more
Daniel6194
If they trade Frazier and Torres they won’t have any fan backing up the trade as a good trade
slider32
I’ll tell you why, the Yanks always look to be contenders and with Quintana they will be contenders now and in the future. They still will have many good prospects after a Quintana deal. He is only worth 2 top 50 prospects, and 2 other good prospects. The fact that Boston over payed for Sale means nothing! The Sox will finish last and Fangraphs has them rated as 27th with Quintana, and the Yanks are rated 8th at 40.2 WAR without him. It all comes down to who wants who more. The Sox won’t get a better deal for Quintana than from the Yanks. Both are motivated to some extend, they just want to see who will flinch. This could be addressed at the deadline again.
johnsilver
It seems Hahn is no Kenny Williams thus far in his trades. look at what returns have been in his deals? He got more than a mint in return for Eaton and the Sale return was every bit as impressive as had been rumored.
Why would he take a discount on Quintana? Especially in an offseason where mediocre starter FA guys are signing for 10m AAV?
I see him getting close, if not the same equitable value, should he decide to move the man. Extra year of club control should negate the slight difference in quality, tho both are front line starters on any team.
jleve618
Those fangraphs ratings are a joke, every year they pick the rangers at 70 wins and the angels and stros at 90, never happens.
SuperSinker
I don’t think you’ve researched them that well if you think that’s what their projections are saying every year.
Red_Line_9
I’d say that the Dodgers are lurking on Quintana…and possibly the Rockies. I think both of those teams have some ammunition for a deal.
yanks02026
It will not take both Torres and Frazier. It would be one of them and some other players but not both. If the Yankees were gonna move both of them, then they would have traded for Sale.
Priggs89
Moncada + Kopech >>> Torres + Frazier
Dmalsch22
Lots of scouts believe kopech will end up a reliever in the long term, not that there’s anything wrong with that. And moncada doesn’t play any position very well not to mention his “elite offense” hasn’t been very impressive in the minors but there is obviously a reason he’s #1 that evaluators see. Same goes for Frazier, some scouts are weary of him but Torres seems to be loved by everyone. While moncada and kopech seem like the better prospects, Torres and Frazier might end up have the better careers
Priggs89
And some random unranked prospects might end up having better careers than all 4 of them… They’re all prospects – obviously not sure things.
Sure, “lots’ of scouts may believe Kopech will end up a reliever in the long term, but lots of them also believe he’ll be a front-end starter. Everyone agrees he has lights out stuff, and he absolutely dominated when he pitched last year. Even if he does end up as a lights out reliever, that’s not the worst thing in the world. Yankees fans should know first hand exactly how valuable those are…
You’re acting like Moncada is a brutal defender. He’s far from that. No, he’s not great, but he’s not bad by any means. He’s fully capable of playing an above average second or third at the major league level. Some scouts even believe he could play shortstop in a pinch (I wouldn’t count on that). And I’m not sure what numbers you’re looking at, but his “elite offense” produced a .918 OPS in the minors last year with 45 stolen bases. Those are elite numbers for anybody, let alone a second baseman. If he can put up those numbers at second base, you’re EASILY talking about one of the best hitters in the game. Now I don’t expect him to be putting up those numbers in the big leagues next year by any means, but if he can at some point, that’d be absolutely ridiculous. He’s the top ranked prospect in baseball for a reason…
I’m not ripping on either Frazier or Torres by any means – I’d happily take either in a Quintana trade (throw Rutherford’s name in there too – Judge is the only guy I have no interest in). But neither of them are really all that close to Moncada right now in terms of value, and Kopech is a GREAT second piece.
Dmalsch22
Do you not read well? I said there is nothing wrong if kopech becomes a reliever he seems like he could be a chapman like from the right side. You act like I said he is terrible. And moncadas defense is bad. In 2 minor seasons he played in 178 games and started 106 games with 44 errors that’s not good at all. He can get better but to say he’s not bad is wrong. With his offense you can’t just look at ops and steals. There are other important stats like k’s, BB, average, RBI, hr, while those are old school stats they show his exact production when he’s on the field. I never said wasn’t a great prospect but considering that there are other guys in the minors who put up superior offensive and defensive numbers that aren’t in the top 20. I don’t think he would be #1 if it wasn’t for all the hype about his him being the next great shortstop and being the top Cuban guy. He was considered one of the top prospects before playing a game in the US
johnsilver
There was supposedly some talk in Boston of having Kopech turned into a reliever during the spring and having him in the majors by the AS game.
Dropping altogether his change and going with his FB and the slider, which nobody talks about, but has been more than a good secondary pitch.
Imagine a guy who was holding upper 90’s, to 105mph during starts only throwing 1-2ip? Would it be worth doing that in the days when relievers are getting 90m?
Maybe that is why Dombrowski thought of it.. A low cost super weapon, who throws as hard as does Chapman?
Priggs89
Yes, I can read well. Can you? You said there’s nothing wrong with him becoming a reliever. I said that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world and that he’d still be very valuable. That’s called agreeing on something. What part of what I said made it sound like you said he was terrible? I think you need to work on your reading before calling out other people…
Again, where are you getting your stats from? Baseball Reference has him listed for 71 games at 2B in A-ball in 2015, 92 games at 2B between A+ and AA in 2016, and 10 games at 3B in AA in 2016. He’s listed as starting 102 games in 2016 and none of his 71 in 2015. You really think he didn’t start those games? Or do you think the website is missing something? Seeing as how he’s the #1 prospect in baseball and played 621.2 innings, I think it’s safe to assume he started all 71 of those games, or VERY close to it… They have him listed at 23 errors at 2B in 621.2 innings in 2015. They have him listed at 17 errors at 2B in 791.1 innings and 3 errors at 3B in 95.0 innings in 2016. So even if you want to claim that he’s “bad” in the field, which he’s not according to all accounts, he still lowered his error total by 3 last year while playing 264.2 more innings. That’s a HUGE improvement. All that being said, errors really are an overrated stat for minor league players… Most of the time they’re working on new things which take precedence over “making errors.” Oh yah, and just for reference, Yoan has a fielding percentage of .950 for his minor league career. The great Gleyber Torres has a fielding percentage of .945. I guess he’s an atrocious defender too.
OPS takes into account stats like K’s, BB, and average. But if you want to look at them separately, go for it. He slashed .294/.407/.511 last year – that’s ridiculous for a second baseman. He walked 15.8% of the time in A+ ball and 13.0% of the time in AA. His strikeouts jumped from 21.1% in A+ to 30.9% in AA last year. Obviously that’s not a good thing. But he walked 11.6% of the time in 2015 and struck out 22.9%. I’d say he’s much better than someone that strikes out 30.9% of the time in AA. He definitely has room to grow in that department, but I’d expect him to be somewhere around 20=22% if he starts in AA next year, which really isn’t that bad… Just to put those walk rates into perspective, 15.8% would’ve been good for 6th in the entire MLB last year; 13.0% would’ve been good for 14th… So now we’ve established that despite the K trouble he had in his first stint in AA, he’s a very good hitter and has shown elite on base skills. When you factor in his near-elite top end speed, that’s HUGE…
He hit 15 homers last year and had 62 RBI’s. No, those aren’t elite numbers YET, but he has a ton of raw power and is still developing… For reference, there are only 2 second basemen in MLB’s positional top 10 that hit more homers than that last year – Calhoun and Demeritte. So while the total might not seem “elite,” it’s still very good for a second baseman… You can do whatever you want with the RBI’s, but I’m not even going to bother. There are WAY too many factors that go into that number.
The bottom line is that he’s ranked highly because he deserves to be, unlike some other guys on the list. Should he be the consensus #1? Maybe. Maybe not. Who knows? He ABSOLUTELY is one of the best prospects in baseball either way though, and it’s far from just hype.
But please, I would love for you to show me all the prospects putting up superior numbers. Keep in mind that his production is coming from a second baseman, not a first baseman or outfielder….
peterdrgn
lol..damn do all u guys have all these stats written down in front of yall…ur damn sure good at throwing stats around
Yankee4Life27
Boom!
rnyrican88
Not worth it, they should be looking to unload a pitcher(Tanaka), and continue the rebuild.
toby312
Quintana bargain of a contract has now gotten budget conscious pirates sniffing at potential trade. Yanks astros also sniffing so someone will be disappointed by not showing their cards. Wsox in no hurry to pull plug, 100 loss season awaits them in 2017 with or without him. Robertson for a decent C prospect? Anyone????
Dmalsch22
I know they’re just prospects but the Yankees have come this far might as well complete the rebuild, it would be a different story if Quintana was 25 or 26
Brixton
Hes 27 lol..
Dmalsch22
He’ll be 28 in January. 2-3 years is a big difference lol..
East Coast Bias
He was 26 last January lol..
theo2016
big difference if he was on the wrong side of 30, but he’s not. that’s just not a good argument. They aren’t just a pitcher away is the real argument.
Dmalsch22
Just look it up and you will see that he turns 28 January 24
Dmalsch22
My argument ties along with that. If he was 25 or 26 then it would be okay because he’s still young enough to be in his prime when they are ready to contend for a WS. Him being almost 28 is too old for the Yankees right now, he might be on the wrong side of 30 when they are ready to contend
theo2016
28-31 is a pitchers prime.
Dmalsch22
That’s not true, prime years are different for every player. To say all pitchers prime years are 28-31 is wrong. Considering a male athletes natural testosterone is highest between ages 26 and 30 which means his body is the strongest and most durable between those ages, of course baseball is mental too so it can really happen anywhere between 26 to sometime in their 30’s it just depends
Steven
28 is not old for a pitcher by any means
Getting a player from age 28-32 is fantastic value for any team
theo2016
obviously it’s different for everyone, but in general 26-30 for position players, 28-32 for pitchers.
politicsNbaseball
So Kershaw hadn’t reached his prime yet, nice
politicsNbaseball
Hasn’t*
ChiSoxCity
Yankees fans would have a better appreciation for Quintana if they knew more about him. The guy is a horse–will give you 200 innings of consistent, sub 4.00 ERA pitching. Doesn’t give up long balls, and he doesn’t get hurt. With decent run support, he can be a Cy Young caliber pitcher, and could easily win 16-18 games per year. Years left on a bargain contract, and no character/personal issues to speak of. He’s a good fit in the Bronx, you guys won’t find a better #2 starter anywhere in baseball for the money.
rivera42
He actually came out of our system. Originally, he was with the Mets for a year. Some of us know full well about Quintana. He is a great pitcher, not Cy Young caliber, but very good and very underrated. Having said that, he’d cost too much to acquire. It’s not like he’s the missing piece for the Yanks. Would not make much sense to trade for him. Just let the kids develop and give them a chance.
potts06
Typical Dan Douchette offseason…. sick of the only objective for the Orioles is to make Peter Lips Angeloooose richer
striker
I think White Sox and Yankees match up well. Yankees farm system is flush with OF talent but lacks pitching. White Sox need hitters.
alexgordonbeckham
Has to start with Torres and either Frazier or Rutherford. And then additional 2-3 pieces.
SandyAlomar
As a Tribe fan I would hate to see Frazier come back into the central and beat up on the Tribe!
alexgordonbeckham
I would love for that to happen! haha
yanks02026
Rutherford is going NO WHERE
hoohaa
I’d flip Judge before everyone realizes he’s a strikeout machine.
Yankees haven’t developed a decent OFer since Gardner. But Cashman is satisfied his biggest criticism that he has no farm is solved. Sitting on these guys until they are out of options and not developed is stupidity..
connorreed
I think everybody already knows Judge is a strike-out machine.
Maybe it’s just me, but I was never impressed with him. And scouts ALWAYS had questions about him. The only people I saw thinking that he was a great prospect were Yankee fans when he got called up. But when has a position player that size ever succeeded at the MLB level? It’s a very, very, very short list.
And his strikeout numbers are nothing new – he’s always struck out a lot. So when you combine his age (he turns 25 at the start of next season), his lack of success (he struck out in 50% of his 84 MLB at-bats last year), and his size (6’7, 275 lbs.), I can’t imagine there’d be much interest in Judge, even if he has above-average power potential. It’s also important to note that Judge doesn’t, and has never, had Gallo-esque power. Gallo was consistently graded as an 80 in the power department by most scouts. Judge is almost always around 60.
Priggs89
It’s not just you. I’ve never had any interest in Judge either. If he wasn’t a giant, I don’t think anyone would really pay much attention him.
rivera42
That’s simply not true. Yankees farm has a number of very good pitching prospects. Sheffield, Adams, Kaprielian, Acevedo, plus a number of solid 3/4 types. The idea that the Yankees farm is lacking in pitching prospects is just wrong.
Eck
Severino, Mateo, Green and Clarkin for Quintana.
theo2016
go home, you’re drunk. severino isn’t good, stop trying to include him. best case scenario he is a solid reliever.
rivera42
Think we might want to give him a bit more time, eh? The kid’s a whopping 22 years old. Had a great ’15 and a rough ’16. It happens.
NO, actually best case scenario is he’s an ace. Worst case? Eh, fireballing closer/set-up man.
Oh, and he was filthy as a reliever last year(SSS-23 IP). .367 OPS against.
theo2016
no, he never had ace upside. he won’t hold up over a full year of starting, I mean he could if you count 4 or 5 innings per start. like I said, solid reliever.
rivera42
Yes, he actually does have ace upside. Stuff is filthy. He won’t hold up over a full year? Lol, don’t tell me you’ve been listening to Keith Law.
Eck
Aces have more than 2 pitches. He is a reliever.
Priggs89
If you want to claim he’s an ace in his best case scenario, I’d argue that his worst case scenario is he blows his arm out and never pitches again.
chesteraarthur
What exactly gives him “ace upside”? Does every pitcher have it then? I mean I guess they could all develop another pitch, or better command, or break their arm and have it heal to throw at rocket launcher like velocities…
Dmalsch22
I think you should do some research on that. There’s a long list of great pitchers who use only 2 pitches over 90% of the time
rivera42
Doesn’t that apply to every pitcher ever then? The worst case scenario, that is.
rivera42
Well, it’s a good thing he’s got 3 pitches then, huh. Fastball, slider, change.
SuperSinker
A change up he explicitly doesn’t like throwing.
rivera42
His filthy stuff, that’s what. No, not every pitcher has it. His command is also good. Kid’s very talented. Will he become an ace? Who knows. Does he have the talent to? Yes, he does.
rivera42
The change is actually a nasty pitch for him. I agree that he’s got to throw it more. He’s also a whopping 22 years old! How about we give him some time?
dewssox79
the sox would say no
canyon2129
Agreed, the Sox would say no.
hoohaa
There isn’t a starter on the Yankees that is 100% reliable and next year?
They would be stupid not to drop a few of the prospects they picked up or stagnated guys like Judge or Severino because they haven’t been any good at developing talent recently. So sell high.for a pitcher with 4 years of cheap control and if Tanaka opts out at least they will have ONE starter for the future.
East Coast Bias
If that’s your argument, wouldn’t they be better served bringing in cheap pitchers through free agency instead? Why give up prospects when you don’t have to? People may forget because of how this year and last year’s offseason has gone, but the Yankees are not afraid of spending money. Cheap control is not a big deciding factor.
They are not one good pitcher away from contending.
theo2016
cheap control is a factor for any team. no team can pay market rate for a whole 25 man roster. I agree, don’t see a fit, just saying every team would value that contract.
hoohaa
My point exactly. So build around a cheap established guy rather than wait to see how the prospects come out when the dice stop tumbling.
The parallel point is the fact the Yankees have not been any good at developing talent in more than a decade.
Thats why you sell high.
rocky7
Wow
Your obviously not in tune with New York sports.
Severing and Judge are big parts of the 17 Yanks last I heard.
Cheap control….the new mantra. Nothing cheap when it comes to the Yankees!
hoohaa
I’m plenty in tune with NY sports hype. I don’t buy it.
Doubt Severino is a starter long term and doubt Judge gets around that strike zone the size of Alaska either
rocky7
Well you may be right but at 22 I think he deserves a chance to find his role.
And as far as Judge, he can play defense and home run hitters regardless of strikeouts (see Trumbo, Davis) still get the girls.
Need to give him a chance and at bats consistantly and see what you have.
Last chance I heard “average” .240 hitters were getting multi year contracts and very good money
East Coast Bias
Is Quintana really an ace? He’s more like the ace by default, imo. Others may disagree. I wouldn’t shell out the farm for him. Sale, yes. Quintana, no thanks.
rocky7
Right on East Coast Bias.
An ace by default in a mediocre pitching market.
If the price is right maybe but clean out the farm and do an about face on the good work of the last year assembling them: fagetaboutit!
Eck
link to fangraphs.com
Definitely not an ACE.
wsox05
Top 7 in fWAR in all of baseball SP over the last 3 seasons. Tell me again he isn’t an ace. He’s a legit #1 SP and to pair him with Tanaka is a great top of the rotation for 2017 and beyond.
dewssox79
exactly. 125era 5.2 WAR like you said top 7 in fWAR
Eck
I think you miss the sarcasm. His numbers are better than Tanaka’s, you know… the NY Ace?
wsox05
I was more referring to the first post. I knew yours was sarcasm. I just always go off the last post there. I knew what you were saying.
The Alexandrian
Fitting name.
You should watch some baseball outside of EST. You’d realize that Quintana has ace numbers and has had the worst luck/run support/defense behind him…
He’s called Hard Luck Jose by WSox blogs here in the fly-over states…
Kayrall
I’ve been around this site and its comment sections for many years. The commenter to whom you are referring is not new and has frequented these forums for a while. I would venture a guess that his name is more of a boastful joke and suggest that his avatar is decent proof of that.
johnsilver
You just attempted to insult one of the long time members of this board. Not to mention one of the most polite…
driftcat28
I’d love Quintana but not at the cost it’ll take. Cash should stick to the plan. Keep developing the farm. Sign a guy like Hammels to a one year deal or take a flier on Tyson Ross on an incentive laden deal
comebacktrail28
How does Cashman still have a Job ……. It seems like he’s been there forever and hasn’t done much
Kayrall
There are a few reasons:
1. He has won the World Series with the Yankees
2. Steinbrenners love him. He fits well with their hands-on approach to the team.
3. He’s built a top 5 farm system in one year.
1 & 3 are definitely proof that he’s done more than ‘not much’.
impaler
Torres has no spot on the current roster with the Yankees. He would most likely be included in the deal. The sticking point would be Frazier.
Kayrall
Torres is at least a full year away from sniffing a cup of coffee. There’s no guarantee that he or any of his positional competition will pan out. They would be foolish to trade a prospect based on that set of assumptions. Look how the Cubs and their shortstop logjam figured itself out.
rivera42
Lol, Torres has no spot on the current roster? Uh, move Torres to 3b(trade Headley)? Move Torres to 2B(trade Castro)? Move Torres to SS(trade Didi)? You don’t trade top prospects because they’re blocked by marginal players. Hell, you don’t do it if they’re even blocked by good-very good players! You find a place for them!
lesterdnightfly
Gleyber Torres belongs in AA to start the season. He needs a lot of development and reps still. To put him in a starting MLB lineup in 2017 would be gross misuse.
rivera42
Well, he is going to start the year in AA. To suggest that he couldn’t possibly make his debut next year is questionable. I was talking more the following year or whenever he makes it. None of the current infielders(excluding Bird/Sanchez for obvious reasons) are good enough to keep Torres out of a starting spot.
connorreed
Torres could realistically end up at second, short, or third.
And he has a significantly higher upside than Mateo, Andujar, Torreyes, Wilkerman, Castro, Gregorius, or any other infielder in the Yankees system.
slider32
I have been saying this for 2 weeks, Quintana is perfect for the Yanks. The word was the Sox wanted Musgrave, Martes, and another player for Quintana, They were three B+ players for Quintana, Severino is actually rated higher than Musgrave at 1.5 WAR projected for next year, while Mateo is rated higher than Martes. So I thought a trade of Severino, Mateo, and McKinney would get the deal done or someone else of that nature.
theo2016
so much wrong here. the other player was kyle tucker, top 10 draft pick, most likely top 30 in baseball when lists start coming out. next, severino is not rated higher, nor projected better, look at the innings difference in projections and you will find out why the total is higher. Musgrove is a starter, pretty good chance severino is a reliever using scouting. a Yankees package is headlined by Sanchez or Torres, it’s really that simple, either that or the quantity is nuts.
rivera42
Sanchez is definitely a non-starter. C’mun, Sanchez? It ain’t happenin’!
theo2016
jeez, overreact much? I didn’t say it would happen. those are the types headliners needed from the Yankees because guys like judge, mateo, severino aren’t good enough to headline a deal for him.
rivera42
Why mention Sanchez? The dude’s not getting moved. So, it makes no sense to mention him.
slider32
Your totally wrong, Musgrave has a 0.7 WAR on Fangraphs and Severino is a 1.6 so he is twice as good a Musgarave. and he’s only 22.
chesteraarthur
Musgrove 3.04 fwar/200
Severino 3.21 fwar/200
Severino will be 23 in feb and musgrove just turned 24 in december, so it’s only 1 year in age difference.
wsox05
Haha, not even close.
Kayrall
That’s not even close. Severino and McKinney are more of throw-ins at this point. Severino had a string of 11 above average starts in 2015. Then 2016 happened and he couldn’t get anything going in the majors. His value is not of the centerpiece or secondary piece of a trade for Q. Mateo could be 1 of 2 big pieces used for a Q trade, but at least 1 of Frazier or Torres would have to be included with additional pieces going to Chicago.
gb06
Torres, Rutherford, Fowler and Montgomery
Steven
Severino, Mateo and Mckinney is a horrible proposal for Quintana
Sox would want Torres + Frazier + one or two more good prospects
slider32
F
Priggs89
Musgrove was the third piece of that deal, which is basically where Severino would be in any potential deal IF the White Sox think he could be a successful starter (which is a big if). Martes is a potential frontline starter that’ll probably be called up at some point this year. Tucker was the #5 overall pick in 2015 and already looks like he’ll be an everyday starter in the outfield in a couple years. He has a VERY legit bat, especially when you consider his age.
Mateo is a light hitting middle infielder. No idea how he’s ranked so highly. I’d be fine taking him as a secondary prospect (or even the third prospect in a deal), but no way in hell I’d be comfortable with him as a headliner. And McKinney is garbage. He was an overrated prospect when he was with the Cubs, and after a garbage year, he’s much closer to where he belongs rankings-wise. All he can do is hit singles and get on base at a decent clip, but he’s slow and bad in the field. At best, he’s a left fielder with barely any power, and that’s if everything goes perfectly. If the Astros guys are “B+ prospects,” McKinney is a C= prospect AT BEST.
If the Sox were going to trade with the Yankees, judging by the Astros package, I think they’d be asking for Frazier + Torres + Severino (if they think he can start). If they don’t think Severino can start, add in 2 more prospects instead of him (probably one from the 6-10 area and one around 20ish). You might be able to convince the Sox to settle on a combo of Frazier/Mateo or Torres/Rutherford instead of both Frazier/Torres. Andujar is another prospect I see the Sox having interest in. Someone like him plus an intriguing arm in the backend of their rankings could make up the other 2 prospects.
I’m not saying the Yankees would (or should) go for a package like that, but I think that’s what it’d take. That’s slightly less than what they got for Sale and similar to what they asked the Astros for in a Quintana deal IMO (personally, I’d still prefer the Astros deal I think).
rocky7
Wow, are we talking about Cy Young here…
The Yankees 4 best prospects for this guy
Pass over whatever you’re smoking pal!
Priggs89
Where did I say anything about the Yankees 4 best prospects for Quintana? I said it’d take a combination of 2 of their top 5 + other lower ranked ones, which is absolutely reasonable. I think you’re misreading the post…
mike156
The Yankees should stay away from any trade that has them unwind what they carefully spent last year putting together. They aren’t going to contend this year anyway, except maybe for a second WC spot. They need time to mature the younger and more athletic talent, get them on the field, and build around them.
rivera42
This x 100.
JFactor
I wish Machado was playing shortstop
Doc Halladay
As would I but for me, it’s for a more selfish reason since I have him in a dynasty league and he just got SS eligibility back this year and his value went through the roof but he’ll likely lose it again in 2017.
floridapinstripes
Judge Mateo Sevy McKinney
connorreed
Zero chance the Yankees get Quintana without AT LEAST one of Torres, Rutherford, or Frazier.
floridapinstripes
That’s fine just replace judge with Frazier
rocky7
Well then keep him, because whatever you say about Cashman, he isn’t that stupid to trade his future for one pitcher no matter how many “controllable” years he has or the potential he brings.
angelsfan4life412
Quintana is the most underrated pitcher in baseball, all he needs is run support and he could be a cy young caliber pitcher year in and out. Yankees would make sense for him or the astros
cardslefty
Come on Cardinals trade for Quintana! Sign Trumbo or Encarnacion for 3 years we’ll be good for a bit.
slider32
Sox have to know that they are the 27 best team with Quintana and make a smart trade. He is only worth a top 20 prospect, a top 40 prospect, and 2 other prospects.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
I don’t see Rick Hahn dealing Jose Quintana back to the Yankees without at least two of their top 4 prospects returning to the White Sox. One would need to be an outfielder, either CF Clint Frazier or RF Aaron Judge. The other would be either SS Gleyber Torres or SS/2B Jorge Mateo.
Personally, I don’t see a deal coming together because the Yankees just acquired Frazier and Torres this past summer in trades for Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman. They seem intent on rebuilding from within, much like they did before their last “dynasty” with home grown talents like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte.
Imo, the Yankees new core will include C Gary Sanchez, 1B Greg Bird, 2B, Mateo, SS Torres, CF Frazier and RF Judge. Frazier is at least 1-2 years from making his MLB debut while Torres and Mateo are 2-3 seasons away. Mortgaging their future, even for an excellent pitcher like “Q” with 4 years of “cheap” team control doesn’t make a lot of sense. If the Yankees can’t develop their own starting pitchers by 2018 they will just buy them in free agency in the next two offseasons.
chesteraarthur
Dude, look @ judge’s k #s. If you’re a sox fan you don’t want any part of that. He seems kinda like a KW hope player though (I know he mostly like the athletic guys, but they also seemed to like the huge k guys).
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Aaron Judge is built like an NFL tight end or NBA power forward at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds. In MLB he is built along the lines of Giancarlo Stanton with similar strength, leverage and huge raw power. Judge is an excellent athlete for his size with average speed and a strong arm. All his positives make him a prototypical MLB right fielder.
Btw-His size alone gives him one of the largest strike zones in the majors, something that would benefit any pitcher with decent command. How many MLB hitters that big don’t have SO issues, from Frank Howard to Kris Bryant? Despite his size, Judge is projected to hit for a decent BA (.270?) and plus power (30+ HR’s).
SuperSinker
I think the average you cited (.270) is on the high end of what someone could expect of Judge.
Madison Bumgarner had a 59.4% contact percentage, Aaron Judge was at 60.2%.
theo2016
he isn’t projected for either of those, he struggles to make contact.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
When Judge makes contact he can mash. We are talking about the Yankees #4 rated prospect and MLB’s #22 rated one who also happens to have already made his big league debut this past season. This is a player the Yankees have already developed and not some former football playing Kenny Williams draft pick like Joe Borchard, Josh Fields or Jared Mitchell who never came close to achieving a similar ranking as a baseball prospect.
Steven
Judge’s value is down after striking out at an alarming rate. Plus he turns 25 years old in January…not exactly a young prospect
He screams bust with that K% rate
CUBSOXCESSFUL
The replies about Aaron Judge on this thread are diminishing my original comment:
“I don’t see Rick Hahn dealing Jose Quintana back to the Yankees without at least two of their top 4 prospects returning to the White Sox. One would need to be an outfielder, either CF Clint Frazier or RF Aaron Judge. The other would be either SS Gleyber Torres or SS/2B Jorge Mateo.
Judge was just one of four Yankees the White Sox would likely ask back for Jose Quintana. The White Sox need to concentrate on acquiring positional talent now that they received such a significant haul of pitchers with the trade of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton…on top of the fact that they already had some top arms in their farm system and also have a better track record in developing pitchers.
Judge would be an almost immediate replacement for Eaton in RF and also provides something the White Sox need down the road to be successful in their hitter friendly ball park, players who can hit the long ball. Along with good starting pitching, which they appear to have in abundance now, the White Sox have never made the postseason in their “newer” park without also belting 200+ HR’s in a season. That is a fact. It worked in 2008 with Jim Thome in the lineup, a masher who also struck out frequently.
White Sox fans like to point to Adam Dunn, but he was well past his prime when the club acquired him. He also was a defensive liability who was best suited to DH. Judge has defensive tools that will allow him to be a good to above average defender in RF, one who is also athletic enough to man CF in a pinch, something the White Sox don’t currently have on their roster except for Charlie Tilson. The only other player who is MLB ready and can play CF on their current 40-man roster is utility INF/OF Leury Garcia.
gehrigdiamond
Id really have to be blown away to trade Quintana cause a future rotation of Giolito Quintana Kopech Rodon could be one of the majors best in 2 years. So yeah Quintana if traded must bring a kings Ransom .
rivera42
Don’t forget Lopez in that rotation.
Steven
Quintana, Rodon, Kopech, Giolito, Lopez is a filthy rotation, especially with arms like Burdi/Adams/Dunning/Fulmer ready to hit the bullpen
I still think the Sox move Quintana is the right deal comes across for position player talent
socalsoxfan78
“Hey Brian. Rick Hahn here. Say Brian, we’re about to pull the trigger on a trade for Quintana, but before doing so, I’d like to give you the last right of refusal just in case you’d like to keep pace with Boston… What’s that? You do need a young top of the rotation controllable starter? Uh huh. Well… what do you have in mind?”
Frank Richard
Quintana is worth about 95% of what Sale was worth. The Yankees have the prospects to get it done and the market has been set. Rick Hahn is motivated to sell but he clearly isn’t in any hurry to make a deal. Hahn can wait it out until a desperate playoff team comes looking at the deadline or wait until next offseason. If the Yankees were to deal I would definitely cost Torres, and Frazier plus more which is why I think at this point they shouldn’t pull the trigger on that deal. The Red Sox didn’t wildly over pay for Sale so the price would have to be close.
ripcookies
As a yankee fan I would love Quintana. But if I’m cashman I’m not trading Torres or Frazier. Therefore I don’t see a deal getting done.
sheelhouse14
On paper these two teams match up perfectly. New York has the prospects not only the White sox would want but any team would love to have. Same goes for Quintana. Any team in the league could use a 27-28 year old starter under contract for the next 4 years at such a low cost that can eat 200 innings. Also New Yorks rotation is looking subpar next year for a team that wants to contend. The only issue is that New York is rebuilding the right way and not looking to contend next year.. Acquiring young controllable assets to contend in 2018-2019 when they decide to break the bank on a great free agent class. Me being a Sox fan, I would love to see a deal that involves Frazier or Torres as a center piece to go along with the pitching prospects we have acquired this offseason.
However, I can see why they view the price as too steep. Chicago has leverage with Quintana in that he is still controlled for many seasons to come. If they don’t get what they want. They will just hold on to him until you have to trade him or they decide that he will be part of their future. Its hard to see a deal come in place with two teams that are currently in a rebuild and doing it the right way. Especially two teams like the Yankees and White sox that aren’t used to being in this position. Yankees are used to winning and the White sox are used to going half-way in and signing expired vets such as Dunn and Laroche. Its seems like these two teams are always in the bottom half of prospect rankings.
Now with New York having if not the best or close to the best farm system and with the White sox being in the 5-10 range it appears they are in uncharted waters. .As much as I would like to see this deal happen it most likely wont. Sox may be smart to hold on to Q for another year or until the trade deadline. This may then allow Q to finally get out of Sales shadow and teams would view him more as an ace instead of that 2-3 pitcher. If he pitches well it could change the way he is perceived around the league.