Cubs Claim Dylan Floro

The Cubs have claimed righty Dylan Floro off waivers from the Rays, per a club announcement. He had been designated for assignment recently by Tampa Bay.

Floro, 26, reached the bigs for the first time last year, working 15 innings over which he struck out 14 and walked five. He showed a 92.5 mph average heater and drew plenty of grounders, so there certainly seems to be some promise in his future.

Indeed, the control artist was quite good on the year at Triple-A, where he threw fifty frames of 2.88 ERA ball with 7.2 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9. Long a starter, Floro had converted to being a full-time reliever after struggling in his first attempt at the highest level of the minors in 2015.