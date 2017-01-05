Indians Designate Left-Hander Edwin Escobar For Assignment

The Indians announced that left-handed pitcher Edwin Escobar has been designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, whose three-year contract with Cleveland is now official.
Cleveland originally picked up the 24-year-old Escobar off waivers from the Diamondbacks in November, so his time with the organization could come to an end before he so much as throws a pitch. Escobar tossed 23 2/3 innings of relief for Arizona this past season and yielded a 7.23 ERA (19 earned runs) with a 17-to-12 K/BB ratio in that time (three of the walks were intentional). He’s pitched better in Triple-A but still comes with a modest track record, having compiled a 4.63 ERA with 6.5 K/9 against 3.4 BB/9 in 286 innings at that level.
Escobar won’t turn 25 until late April, so he’s still relatively young, and he’s traditionally held lefties in check quite well. In 2016, same-handed batters hit .266/.329/.329 against him between the Majors and Triple-A, and in three of the four prior seasons, he held lefties to a sub-.600 OPS. As a former Top 100 prospect and a player with baseball in his bloodlines — Escobar is the cousin of Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, Angels righty Vicente Campos and retired right-hander Kelvim Escobar — Escobar could find himself claimed by a rival club looking to add some left-handed depth to its ranks.
Comments
Phillies2017
I don’t understand why major league teams don’t understand that slotting Escobar into the bullpen would make him an amazing pitcher. He posted a 4.32 ERA in relief last season compared to a 14.14 ERA as a starter and even better, his K/9 nearly double from 3.9 to 7.6. If you look at his stats from August 1st, he posted a 3.31 ERA over 16.333 innings (which makes up 70.4% of his time in the majors last season based on innings pitched)
jakem59
First of all, 16.333 innings isn’t a thing. Secondly, sample sizes. Thirdly, he posted terrible peripherals. He walks too many people, he gives up too many hits, he struggles with runners on, bad k rate, and his stuff isn’t great. He’s brutal to watch.
Phillies2017
Comparing his relief to his rotation work is night and day though. I think as he matures as a reliever, it will improve. Besides, Im not saying set-up man or anything, but major league middle reliever, like 0.5-0.8 WAR is possible.
24TheKid
16.333 innings is equal to 16 innings and 1 out.
gofish
The Diamondbacks didn’t want him? Must have been that he didn’t get rave reviews.
alexgordonbeckham
#ravenation
randalgrichuk15
Arizona doesn’t like players that do not get rave reviews.
infieldflyrule
Sounds like a possible dumpster dive for the Jays to pick up. Sigh.
patborders92
Nah these guys are more into the low obp guys, who can hit a couple of homers and strike out a ton. Upton, Smoke and Morales. I’m almost expecting them to overpay for JP Arencibia as our back up catcher (1 year $5M)
julyn82001
Heads up, Billy and A’s…
seanyboy22
Swapping Edwin for Edwin ehhh
daveinmp
He was fine away from hitter friendly Reno in AAA last year. His first 3 starts in Reno he allowed 21 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings. Sometimes pitching in parks that are so hitter friendly gets into a guy’s head. Brewers have the same issue with AAA Colorado Springs.
There’s definitely potential there..
gofish
Case in point: Josh Hader’s numbers at AA and then at AAA Colorado Springs.
AA: 57 IP, 0.95 ERA
AAA: 69 IP, 5.22 ERA