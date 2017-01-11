Mariners Acquire Drew Smyly For Mallex Smith, Two Prospects

The Mariners have struck yet another two-deal day, as Seattle has announced the acquisition of lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays. Tampa Bay will pick up center fielder Mallex Smith — who was just added by Seattle in a trade with the Braves — along with minor league infielder Carlos Vargas and minor league lefty Ryan Yarbrough.
This move represents a continuation of an immensely active offseason for the Jerry Dipoto-led Mariners front office. The club will surely install Smyly in its rotation, hoping that the 27-year-old southpaw can regain the form that he showed prior to a disappointing 2016 campaign. He’ll slot in alongside fellow newcomer Yovani Gallardo — acquired last week in a straight-up swap that sent Seth Smith to Baltimore — and holdovers Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton.
Despite carrying an ugly 4.88 ERA in 2016, Smyly did post career highs in both starts (30) and innings (175 1/3). And he managed to post a solid 8.6 K/9 against 2.5 BB/9, though his groundball rate sat at just 31.3% and he allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings. If he can tamp down the long balls and remain healthy, perhaps there’s reason to think that Smyly will return to being a solid mid-rotation piece for Seattle, particularly given the excellent defensive trio that figures to roam the outfield at Safeco Field. Leonys Martin will return in center field and be flanked by trade acquisitions Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger to to provide a strong defensive unit. Another pair of strong defenders, Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia, are also present beyond that presumptive starting trio.
The M’s will only control Smyly for two years, as the second-time arb-eligible hurler is set to reach the open market after the 2018 campaign. MLBTR and contributor Matt Swartz project him to earn $6.9MM via arbitration for the coming season — his second trip through the arb process as a Super Two player.
Dipoto tells Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter link) that he “probably spent more time through the course of the offseason trying to acquire Drew Smyly than any other player.” Clearly, then, the M’s had targeted the lefty all along, though it took another deal to get the assets needed to make it happen.
When Seattle picked up Smith earlier today (along with Shae Simmons) in a trade that cost the team prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows, it obviously did so with intentions to flip Smith. He was evidently targeted by the Rays, despite the continued presence of Kevin Kiermaier in center and the recent signing of Colby Rasmus.
It’s certainly plausible to imagine those players co-existing on the MLB roster, though the presence of Steven Souza, Corey Dickerson, and others could complicate maters. Alternatively, Smith might simply start the year in Triple-A, unless the Rays find yet another deal that shifts some assets.
Smith is primarily valued for his defense and baserunning, though he has put up strong numbers at the plate during much of his minor-league career. He’s most valuable playing up the middle but could also presumably function in a corner spot while occasionally spelling Kiermaier in center. Though Smith is generally regarded as a strong defender, Kiermaier is one of the game’s premier defenders in center field and doesn’t figure to be displaced anytime soon.
In making this deal, Tampa Bay is acquiring at least five years of Smith’s services. The 23-year-old (24 in May) logged exactly one year of service time in the Majors last year. Another full year would put him on track to be arbitration-eligible following the 2019 season and eligible for free agency following the completion of the 2021 campaign, although if he spends even three to four weeks in the minors to open the season, Tampa Bay would gain another year of club control (while also putting Smith on track for Super Two status).
Smith’s big league debut last year was born out of necessity, as he was called up to the Majors when Ender Inciarte hit the disabled list early in the year. Smith didn’t hit much early on, but the Braves liked his speed and glovework enough to keep him around even when Inciarte returned. A fractured thumb would ultimately cost Smith roughly three months of the season. He batted a lackluster .238/.316/.365 in 215 plate appearances on the season as a whole, though he’d rebounded from a poor start to hit .272/.338/.440 in 43 games from late April until the time of his injury in mid-June. Paired with his 80-grade speed, that type of production would likely elate the Rays, though his defensive prowess would allow Smith to deliver value even if he can’t replicate that output over the course of a full season.
Yarbrough, who turned 25 on New Year’s Eve, rated as the Mariners’ No. 11 prospect per MLB.com, and Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper tweets that he’d have placed 12th on BA’s soon-to-be-released list of the Mariners’ top 30 prospects. Per Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis of MLB.com, Yarbrough’s fastball sits 91-93 mph and scrapes the mid-90s at times, and he also has an above-average changeup. The MLB.com duo praises Yarbrough’s “oustanding” command and strong ground-ball tendencies, adding that improvement on his breaking ball could ultimately make him a mid-rotation starter. If not, he projects as a quality lefty relief piece due to his fastball, slider and command.
Vargas is still just 17 years of age — he’ll turn 18 in March — and ranked as one of the top available international prospects on the market a couple of years ago. Cooper tweets that he was set to rank 26th on Seattle’s forthcoming top 30 prospect list, and there’s reason to believe he could carry even more upside than that most ranking would suggest. Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen, for instance, tweets that there’s “sneaky” value in Vargas, whom he tabs as eventual third baseman with “big pull power projection” and a good approach.
In writing about Vargas last spring, BA’s Ben Badler noted that he has too many moving parts in his swing but has displayed a strong baseball IQ and an impressive ability to make adjustments at the behest of the Mariners’ staff. Badler also credited Vargas with above-average raw power, an ability to hit the ball the opposite way, and an above-average arm with a quick release. In 62 games/256 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League last year, Vargas batted .242/.344/.391 with seven homers, 11 doubles and nearly as many walks (32) as strikeouts (35).
Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Seattlehof24
This was my dream scenario. Sweet.
clintwolfrom
Mallex will steal 70 bases someday. You heard it here first folks
southi
Very possible that you are correct and Mallex does still ;70 bases one day. Going to the majors last season was a big step and he didn’t really get the time in AAA that was originally planned because of Inciarte’s injury the first weekend of the season (which consequently caused Inciarte’s terrible start to the year when he had to adjust returning). If anyone watched much of Mallex’s play during the year you’d noticed that at the beginning of his call up, he made a lot of mistakes simply getting used to the skill level of the competition. By that I mean that all through the minors (up to that point) Mallex was used to his blazing speed giving him a huge advantage but when he got to the majors the defense recovered from bobbles quicker, made more accurate and harder throws, dug balls out of the dirt better etc. That caused him to get out on a bunch of bang bang type plays when he first got to the majors. Mallex also was a victim of the slow motion camera quite a few times on his slides as well since he’d touch the bag only to be nabbed on the replay. As his time in the bigs progressed however Mallex made adjustments and quit making quite so many mistakes. Then when he was playing his best, the kid got hurt. I think that eventually he will make an above average player, others don’t see it that way. Only time will tell.
Kayrall
/book
lesterdnightfly
If he really steals 70 bases in one day, that will be quite a “feet”.
BillGiles
I like Smyly. I’m not sure why the Rays wanted Smith.
kc38
Have you looked up any of his stats? You’ll see why.
vtadave
Smith looks like a one-tool guy along the lines of a Billy Hamilton. I guess we’ll just have to see if he gets on base enough to utilize that tool, as he had just a .339 OBP in AAA in 2015 and .316 with the Braves last year.
bigkempin
Which stats are you talking about? The .238 BA, .316 OBP, .365 SLG, or the 16 SB- 8 CS? His minor league career was very similar to Billy Hamilton except that he isn’t anywhere near as fast as Hamilton. Hamilton has turned into a low BA, low OBP guy that will steal 50+
TheWestCoastRyan
Even with his stats Mallex Smith has no place on the Rays as long as Kevin Kiermaier is in town.
rbisingle
Here’s to hoping Kiermaier is traded…to the A’s. Please?
Gogerty
Shorter move for Mallex now.
oaklandathletics116
The new #NewYorkBankies
unsaturatedmatz
Terrible deal for Mariners. Gave up their #1 prospect and 3 other promising guys for someone coming off a really bad year.
Seattlehof24
The Mariners’ number one prospect is Kyle Lewis or Tyler O’Neill.
myaccount
Agreed. I don’t understand why people keep referring to Gohara as that. He’s more like our 4 or 5 (Drew Jackson and Nick Neidert)
realgone2
I read that he was #6
jkim319
#1, plus 3 others? Did you read the article? It was smyly for smith, Vargas and Yarborough. None of smith nor Vargas nor Yarborough (#13) are in seattle’s top 10.
Looks like a great deal for Seattle. Got a controllable left handed starter for the back end of their rotation w/o giving anything close to any of their top prospects
tbraysforlife
Keep in mind smylys stats look worse because he plays on a terrible offensive team, trust me i know
a1544
Well done dipoto
Danny
Now that’s what I’m talking about. Great day Dipoto!
csamson11
at this rate they’re going to have to scrap their minor league games
datrain021
That’s what the Indy leagues are for, filling the end of rosters and occasionally finding someone worthwhile
chuckymorris
Great another fast pesty hitter on the rays
realgone2
except he can’t hit
sss847
i’d rather have gohara and burrows than mallex
Braves Fan 138
That was quick
ATL_ranger
Rays fire-sale coming? Braves probably gonna land Archer soon
rols1026
Not at all. Rays had a surplus of starting pitching, they wanna contend this year.
baronbeard
Could have Honeywell come up if they don’t move Andriese back to the rotation.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
I hate to break it to you you’re not going to content no matter what, too much power in that division in Boston has too much pitching for them to be a threat
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Sorry for the sloppy post….in short the Rays are more than one or two players away
kc38
You sir are clueless for one and for two there’s these things called wolf cards and the Rays obliterated the Red Sox staff last year except sale. The Rays have a very good young team. And the rotation is sneaky good.
tbraysforlife
Red sox are not that good
Price always screws up, trust a rays fan
The rays could put up a good fighting chance for play offs,
They surprise me
lesterdnightfly
kc38:
“Wolf cards”?
I drew a Wolf Card playing the Little Red Riding Hood and Three Little Pigs card games. My grandson still beat me.
Dominic
Where? AAA
skrockij89
Another horrible trade for Dipoto.
Twingo
Glad you’re not our GM. This is a great get for JD and the M’s.
kc38
WHAT LMAO a great get he says lol. You gave up the minor league pitcher of the year for AA last year. For two years of not cheap control for someone with an almost 5 era who can’t stop serving home runs on a silver platter
tbraysforlife
watch him be seattles new ace
JA
The Twins and Dodgers need to have an intervention with Jerry DiPoto.
biasisrelitive
lol your right
sellers6
Yesssssssssss!!!!!!!!
Mariners are headed to the WS
Daniel6194
U hi
Daniel6194
The Red Sox are
JDGoat
And there’s still over a month until spring training.
johncena2016
They may not win the AL West, calm down.
davbee
Window is closing on the Mariners. Cruz and Cano can’t be expected to put up the numbers they have been. Seattle is in win now mode and these deals today shored up their last two holes (a starter and a reliever).
ericl97
dipoto is great, makes this boring offseason entertaining! was hoping he’d flip Mallex over to my blue jays. good deal from both teams in my opinion.
calikid13
I was hoping the Cardinals would trade Wacha for Smith.
A-A-Ron
It’s nice to have 5 major league starters with some balance, but not one of them is without question marks, That being said, a very good lineup, a good defensive team and a good bullpen with Felix-Paxton-Kuma-Smyly-Gallardo looks fine to me going forward. Little nervous, but honestly we’re better positioned than most with a potential AAA rotation also should some things go south. Whomever comes out of April May looking the best out of Miranda-Heston-Whalen-Moore-Povse will certainly earn a shot. Go M’s.
Connorsoxfan
Wow Dipoto looks like a genius now after getting Segura for Walker and filling in Walkers spot with a good guy like Smyly. Not that he’s an ace, but a good improvement.
kc38
No. walker has so much more potential and is muchhhh younger and cheaper and will be better than smyly. Terrible trade.
sellers6
If the season started today, Mariners or Astros?
justinkm19
Still the Rangers
johncena2016
The Rangers have just too many holes. The rotation drops off Hamels Darvish, they have some questions in the OF, and they have an extremely lackluster farm now. So I’d say no.
johncena2016
Astros but not by much. Segura has to perform some what like 2016, Cano and Cruz can’t suddenly start feeling the effects of age, and Felix Paxton must stay healthy. The Astros just need a lot of health on the pitching staff and another 2 type.
Kayrall
Astros
lesterdnightfly
What, no love for the Angels?
With a few breaks, they could compete for 3rd in the AL West.
whereslou
Seattle also has a kid that they think will make the BP from AA out of ST this year. He is along the lines of Diaz. Has 2 pitches and throws over 100. I forget his name and can’t find the article in their site anymore. I don’t think they are concerned about the BP as they were about SP which when Dipoto traded for a SP it seemed like he traded another away right after. Makes you wonder if he will do it again.
myaccount
Assuming you’re talking about Thyago Vieira, who is in high-A.
tigerdoc616
Kind of puzzled why the Mariners were willing to give up so much for Smyly. Did show a lot of promise when with the Tigers, and like a lot of fans, were disappointed when he was traded for David Price. But his time in Tampa has been anything but smooth. Showed flashes of promise but oft injured during his tenure. Last year, healthy enough to log 30 starts but was less than effective, logging a 4.88 ERA, FIP of4.49. Plus, he has only two more seasons before he can hit the open market.
tim815
Two teams developing their own pitching, to an extent.
TheWestCoastRyan
How unfortunate for Mallex. He opens the day with one organization where he’s blocked in center and (assuming the Rays don’t trade him today) ends the day in yet another organization where he’s blocked in center.
Dookie Howser, MD
Don’t forget that middle part of the day when he was briefly on a third team where he was also blocked in center.
lesterdnightfly
At least he didn’t fly to Seattle right away. Much shorter move to Tampa.
24TheKid
So is this Wade Miley 2.0?
AnaheimIsNotLA
I’ve seen moves like these before…
disadvantage
Did Mallex at least get a hat for his time with the Mariners?
nross56
Productive offseason in Seattle.
Trade Walker for Segura so Segura can be every day SS. Segura was not a great defensive player last year, and he played 137 games at 2nd base. But assuming the bat plays in ’17 the way it did in ’16, you probably added 3-4 wins there.
Smyly isn’t cost controlled like Walker, but if healthy, he’s probably the better pitcher next year (although long term I still like Walker better. That if healthy clause can be an issue with Smyly). So let’s call that 1-2 wins.
Dyson should be a nice everyday compliment to Martin, and Seattle could have the best defensive outfield in the game. Maybe another 2-3 wins added.
The only pick-up I dislike is Gallardo. He just isn’t good anymore.
Twingo
I agree with most of this, however, I’m fine with the Gallardo trade considering what we gave up. Seth Smith is not a good defensive outfielder and he isn’t that great of a hitter. Yes, he saw a lot of pitches but I’d much rather have Gallardo’s upside than a safe Seth Smith. With the right clubhouse (teammates and coaches) YG is going to be just what we need as a 5th starter. The pressure to win as a 5 is much different than it was for him last year.
Math&Baseball
Thank you Seattle for adding some life into what has been a very boring off season since the Chris Sale trade! They’ve done what? 4 trades in like a week?
dtcarroll1992
You will love Mallex, great person, athlete, and baseball player!
prf999
I think both