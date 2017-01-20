Orioles Designate Adam Walker For Assignment

The Orioles announced that they’ve designated minor league outfielder Adam Walker for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Trumbo, whose new three-year deal to return to Baltimore is now official.

This marks the third DFA of the offseason for the powerful Walker, a longtime Twins farmhand who has bounced from Minnesota to Milwaukee to Baltimore. The former third-round pick is known for his massive power and alarming penchant for strikeouts. Though Walker has homered 58 times across the past two minor league seasons, he also punched out at a 38 percent clip in Triple-A this past season and struck out in 34.6 percent of his plate appearances in Double-A a year prior. Walker is still just 25 years of age, so there’s certainly time for him to make some adjustments, but it seems likely that strikeouts will always be an issue for him. Walker is limited to the outfield corners (though some have speculated on a move to first base) and batted .243/.305/.479 with 27 homers in his first run at Triple-A in 2016.