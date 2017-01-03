Padres Claim Tyrell Jenkins

The Padres have claimed righty Tyrell Jenkins off waivers from the Reds, San Diego announced. Cincinnati evidently sought to slip the 24-year-old through waivers, but he’ll land on the 40-man roster of a new organization instead.
This isn’t the first time Jenkins has changed hands this winter, of course. He previously went from the Braves to the Rangers via trade before being designated by Texas and claimed by Cincinnati.
It’s obvious that plenty of teams still like Jenkins’s arm, despite his less-than-inspiring 2016 season. A sandwich-round selection in the 2010 draft, Jenkins has posted excellent run-prevention numbers in the upper minors, but lacks the peripherals to match them.
Over 129 career frames at Triple-A, Jenkins owns a 2.86 ERA with 5.9 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9. Things got worse when he received a call to the majors for the first time in 2016. He worked to a 5.88 ERA, recording just 26 strikeouts while allowing 33 walks and 11 home runs over his 52 innings.
Comments
southi
Good luck to Jenkins, perhaps he will have a legitimate shot at pitching in the big leagues this upcoming season.
Pads Fans
I think Jenkins will stick at least through camp. Great stuff has never turned into great results. Do your magic Balsley.
zippytms
…alright chums, let’s do this. TY-RELLLL JENNNNNKINNNNSSS!!!!!
krillin
Well played
TheWestCoastRyan
Oh my God he just ran in.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
At least he’s still got chicken.
willymayshayse
My question is why the Reds exposed him to waivers when they just picked him up and are bullpen starved?
lesterdnightfly
Any sandwich selection should play for Nippon Ham. To get some seasoning….
ffjsisk
That’s bologna
kbarr888
Fact is…….Jenkins has a Live Arm and somewhat electric stuff……..but my buddy who knows him from the minors (Cardinals) says that he can (at times) be a real “Head Case”. I hope he gets it together and can be in a rotation………would love to see what he can really do. Apparently, C-Mart was quite a head case a couple years back too………
Phillies2017
He’s not a starter and his stuff would play up in the bullpen. The quicker teams realize this, the quicker he will find success. Jenkins could be a legitimate 7th or 8th inning reliever.
ratty1
Awesome…..Time for Padre “Overhaul’in”..Go Baby Pads!
dtcarroll1992
Not sure why Tyrell is having so much trouble sticking with a team. I thought he looked pretty good with the Braves last year. Obviously not ready yet and he isn’t upper tier talent, but I think he could be pretty good soon.. regardless I wish him the best.
bravesfan1
Braves should have never traded him. Top 100 talent that we barely gave a chance. At the end of the day, it looks silly that we traded him just so the Rangers could let him go.
g55s
He will play for every team before playing for ANY team!
rols1026
Is he out of options? Seems like he must be based on how he’s bounced around this offseason. Would’ve been nice to include that info in the article if that is the case.
zippytms
According to RosterResource, he has one option season left. He could be bouncing around because the other teams don’t have room on the 40-man to carry a fringe project pitcher. The Padres had the room to add a guy who could spend most of the season in the minors.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
I like this for the Padres. Perhaps the pitching coaches can help him iron things out and he can be used in spot starts or the bullpen during the coming season.
DaveP
I like this claim by the Padres a lot. He has a live arm and is the type of guy the Padres should be putting on roster in 2016. I prefer guys like this on roster rather than signing aging vets like Peavy or Weaver.
tugriverred
D Williams goal in his first season as president of baseball operations for the Reds must be to facilitate the Padres rebuild , wether by making rule V picks for cash or by placing potential future bullpen pieces at their feet . Everyone knows the Reds bullpen is stacked with talent . No need to carry a guy like Jenkins with all the records the Reds pitching staff set last year.
DS1
Best of luck, Brotha Jenkins!!