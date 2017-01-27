Padres Still Monitoring Market For Shortstop Upgrades

The Padres are “bullish” on former top prospect Luis Sardinas following his strong showing with the club following an August trade, but they’re also still keeping an eye out for a long-term upgrade at the position, reports MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell.
“Realistically, [shortstop] will be something that we’ll still be looking at in Spring Training, comparing what’s out there, most likely via trade, versus what we have in-house,” San Diego general manager A.J. Preller tells Cassavell.
Preller knows Sardinas well, as he played a significant role in signing the now-23-year-old switch-hitter when he was working in the Rangers’ front office. Sardinas emerged as a Top 100 prospect in the eyes of MLB.com and Baseball Prospectus, but he struggled through parts of three big league seasons before finding his first taste of Major League success with San Diego last year. In an admittedly small sample of 120 plate appearances, Sardinas batted .287/.353/.417 with a pair of homers, six doubles and a triple. He’s long been touted as an above-average defensive shortstop as well, so if he can continue to provide some semblance of offense, he could function as a long-term option in San Diego. Certainly, though, the Padres aren’t going to hang all their hopes on a month’s worth of plate appearances.
While Zack Cozart is an obvious trade candidate, it’s unlikely that San Diego would spring to part with young talent to acquire him with just one remaining year of club control. Looking elsewhere in the league, Adeiny Hechavarria’s name has come up in trade rumors over the past year, but the Marlins have repeatedly been said to want pitching help if he’s to be moved, and the Padres are thin in that regard themselves. Speculatively speaking, Freddy Galvis could eventually become available with J.P. Crawford looming on the horizon in Phialdelphia, while the A’s and Brewers have controllable options in Marcus Semien and Jonathan Villar.
The most common speculative name to be tied to the Padres is Jurickson Profar, due both to the lack of an opening in the Rangers’ middle infield and to Preller’s time in Texas. However, Profar didn’t do much with the bat in 2017 and is controllable only for another three seasons after missing two straight years with shoulder injuries. There’s quite possibly still some interest on San Diego’s behalf, but Profar is far from a sure thing, and it’s been a long time since he was the game’s top overall prospect.
Comments
rols1026
None of those trade options make any sense for either side except for Galvis. Padres don’t need to be giving up young talent for short term pieces…
Dalton1017
Since when is 3 years short term (Profar)
alexgordonbeckham
He doesn’t really fit with their window. By the time they are competitive again he is likely gone.
agentx
I’m not a doctor, but I’d be concerned about the long-term effects of those shoulder problems on Profar’s ability to play SS regularly.
mcdusty31
I was thinking the same
rols1026
3 years is definitely short term, especially for a team thats at least 1-2 years away from competing.
srdiaz1972
Why not take a low cost feeler on Erick Aybar?
kbarr888
They should have kept Trea Turner
norcalblue
Indeed. Of all the inept and unethical moves made by Preller, the gifting of Trea Turner to the Nats is at the very top of the list.
Weighed
Haha that was the worst attempt of building a club when they traded for Kimbrel and Kemp. Losing Trea Turner might sting the most.
JDGoat
Losing turner sucks but at least they got good, controllable talent back. They definitely lost the trade by its bearable
DeadliestCatch
Had they kept turner theyd be looking for upgrades at 1st instead. Keeping turner only creates another hole.
The padres didnt need turners skillset as much as they needed myers.
Between Jankowski and spangenberg the padres had plenty of speed but lacked a true power presence in the lineup. Myers provides them with a right handed power bat at 1B which is hard to come by as only less than 1/3 of the teams in the league have a power presence at 1st. Even now they need myers skillset even more with margot and jankowski and other speed guys in the minors.
Furthermore the padres had plenty of ss options and right now have plenty in the lower minors developing- you look at their top prospects they have 3 or 4 ss options in their top prospects and 1 1B in naylor.
Had they kept turner the padres wouldnt have much power in the lineup- only renfoe represents a significant power threat and schimpf we will see.
rols1026
The Padres would no doubt trade Myers for Turner today so you are incorrect. Skillset isn’t that important when one player (Turner) has significantly higher upside than the other (Myers).
bleacherbum
Turner stings, we all know that. But to be able to turn that 2015 debacle into what Preller was able to turn it into is impressive. Ranked the number 3 farm system in all of baseball a few weeks ago with 6 of the organizations top 30 being shortstops. Gotta hope one of those guys will pan out.
bleacherbum
The Padres starting shortstop this year will either be Sardinas or they will just sign Aybar. Nothing to see here.
padresgroundzero
Aybar sounds like another Alexei Ramirez. Better to go with a younger talent.
unitedmets
Wonder if the Mets would trade A-Cabrera to the Padres for Brandon Maurer
Then make Reyes the everyday shortstop with Flores and Ceccini getting reps there too
JDGoat
I doubt the pads would do that. Maurer is controllable while Cabrera isn’t
mcdusty31
Reyes isn’t a good defensive SS anymore
crazysull
If they trade for someone who ever they trade away will need Tommy John a week later and the Padres will claim they didn’t know anything about it
BigB
Tyler Saladino
padresgroundzero
Allegedly, the Padres offered Jankowski to the Tigers in exchange for Iglesias, but the Tigers said no. I like Iglesias as a stopgap solution for SS, I wonder if there’s something else the Pads could offer Detroit to close the deal.
rols1026
I don’t believe that for a second. Jankowski>Iglesias easily especially when years of control are figured in.
OCTraveler
My target team would be Atlanta – not sure if the Braves see anything on the Padres’ roster or farm they want, but since Atlanta has their shortstop for the next 8-10 years (Dansby Swanson), they have a very attractive option for the Padres – Chase d’ Arnuad (Sp?). – this is a player you might be able to build an infield around
rols1026
I’m assuming this is a joke. Chase d’Arnaud is 30 and sucks.
bleacherbum
Fernando Tatis Jr. Isn’t even on the organizations top 30
bleacherbum
And he looks like he might be the future SS
padresgroundzero
More likely third base — which is fine, because the Pads don’t have a lot of good 3B prospects.
steelerbravenation
Jankowski & Maurer to the Rangers for Profar, Faulkner & a low prospect.
strostro
You can get Iglesias from the Tigers