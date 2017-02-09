David Phelps Wins Arbitration Hearing Against Marlins

Right-hander David Phelps has won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins, reports Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Twitter link). As shown in MLBTR’s 2017 Arbitration Tracker, Phelps had filed for a $4.6MM salary against the Marlins’ submission of $4.3MM. Phelps, a client of Arland Sports, will earn the greater of those two sums in 2017.

The 30-year-old Phelps had a breakout season with the Marlins in 2016, emerging as a lights-out setup man for much of the season and making five starts late in the year as well. All told, the former Yankee tossed 86 2/3 innings with a 2.28 ERA, 11.8 K/9, 4.0 BB/9 and a 46.2 percent ground-ball rate. He also racked up 25 holds, which figures to have aided his arbitration case.

Phelps is capable of both starting and relieving, though the Marlins are said to prefer him in a bullpen role this coming season. He’ll team with A.J. Ramos, Kyle Barraclough, Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa at the back of what looks to be a formidable Marlins relief corps.

With Phelps’ salary now settled, the Marlins have resolved all six of their offseason arbitration cases.