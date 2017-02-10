Dodgers To Re-Sign Chase Utley

The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal to bring back infielder Chase Utley, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times (via Twitter). Financial terms are not known at this time.
This represents Utley’s third go-round with the Dodgers. He was first acquired via trade during the 2015 season and then re-signed last year for one year and $7MM. MLBTR rated Utley the 49th-best free agent entering the offseason, predicting he’d land an $8MM deal.
Los Angeles already struck a deal today with another veteran player, outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, to occupy a part-time platoon role. Bringing Utley back on board seems driven by much the same purpose. In the latter case, it seems likely that Utley will share time at second and perhaps also third base.
Of course, the Dodgers already spent big — in cash and prospects — to fill those two positions, which are currently slated to be manned respectively by righty hitting Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner. But Utley, a left-handed hitter, will allow the club to find added platoon opportunities while also helping to keep those regular players fresh over the course of the season. While L.A. did have at least one southpaw-swinging alternative on hand in 28-year-old recent signee Jose Miguel Fernandez, he has yet to suit up at the major league level and has been out of action for quite some time while attempting to transition out of Cuba.
In the 38-year-old Utley, the Dodgers have brought back one of the game’s elder statesman. But there’s certainly more to the move than securing his veteran grit; he proved in 2016 that there’s still something left in the tank. Over 565 plate appearances, Utley posted a .252/.319/.396 batting line that fell just below league average in terms of total, park-adjusted output. He still rates as an approximately average defender and baserunner, and managed 2.0 WAR while being asked to handle near-everyday duties.
Always a somewhat better performer against right-handed pitching, Utley did exhibit a troubling downturn in his work against lefties. Indeed, he posted an anemic .154/.206/.264 batting line when hitting without the platoon advantage. But given the Dodgers’ roster alignment, that doesn’t figure to pose much of an issue.
Dropping Utley and Gutierrez into an already crowded mix seems to foretell some intense competition for what appears to be just one remaining bench spot — if there isn’t some movement to pare down the ranks before camp opens. Barring a trade or an injury, it’s difficult to imagine now that the team will carry more than one of Darin Ruf, Scott Van Slyke, Trayce Thompson, Brett Eibner, Enrique Hernandez, and Chris Taylor, all of whom hit from the right side and occupy 40-man spots. Ruf, who’s out of options, could compete with Van Slyke if the club prefers a power bat on the bench. Excepting Eibner, Thompson is the least experienced player. Both dealt with injuries late in 2016, but have shown real promise in the upper minors and, in Thompson’s case, at the game’s highest level. Hernandez and Taylor, meanwhile, offer added versatility — including the ability to play shortstop. Yet another righty hitting utility option, Charlie Culberson, will also be in camp after agreeing to a minor-league deal to return to the organization.
mcdusty31
Strength in numbers…redundant numbers
baeksu
Going to be interesting who gets kicked off to make room for him…
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
On the positional side Eibner, Segrdin and Garcia to the 60 day on the 17th.
yankees500
Now the dodgers need to clear two spots on their 40 man.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
It depends on if Trayce is actually healthy. If so then yes if not then one.
mrnatewalter
They can’t assign anyone to the DL in the offseason, so healthy or not, they have to move someone.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well they can’t but they can hold off to announcing one or two until the 17th. Garcia is headed there. Loopholes will be used to the fullest advantage.
cplovespie
Dodgers are creating depth so deep it has gotta be seen as intentional logjams… I hope these guys produce well even in limited AB’s because I don’t wanna see Utley cut
dodgerfan711
This team has the best depth in baseball. Gotta clear three 40 man roster spots so decision time
Thronson5
Not sure why some of these comments seem so negative. This is great!! Nice to have the depth, Utley can play 2nd, 3rd and 1st. He still has a little power and he plays hard every single second he is on the field. I love his hustle. He’s a great influence on everyone else. He didn’t hit for high average but he was still really good for us last year. Very happy to have him back. Not sure anyone who followed the Dodgers realizes we had a ton of injuries last season and the fact we were such a deep team saved us so this might end up being another one of those situations. Great move, Dodgers!!
partyatnapolis
thank you dodgers for sparing the indians!
TheZink
Figure Cleveland would’ve wanted him. He could show you guys what a World Series ring made after the Truman administration actually looks like.
Pads Fans
With the Franklin and Utley signings, the Dodgers now at $274.675 million in payroll ($241.9 million) plus luxury tax (50% on $46.9 million) and penalties (42.5% on $6.9 million) and they still won’t have a team that can win the World Series. When are they going to learn?
chesteraarthur
I know you’re just a troll, but they are projected as one of the best teams in baseball, what more do you really want them to do?
dodgerfan711
Learn what? Franklin and utleys deal were both cheap. You know your a troll when you criticism comes after small deals. When will the padres have an idea of how to run their organization?
adamsessler
LOL. Coming from someone named “Pads fan…” When was the last time the Padres finished a season above .500? You do realize that in the Padres 48 yr. history, they’ve finished w/ 90+ L’s more times (16) than they’ve finished above .500 (12)? Yeah, so I’ll take the high payroll & a team that competes for the division every yr. than your embarrassment of a baseball team.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Yawn it’s getting old Pads fan. It really is. They have 63M coming off the books, not including Utley’s contract, after the year. I think they are fine. Please tell me you have something better planned for next year. And btw again you are wrong on the penalties. It’s the average of old CBA and new CBA so the overall penalties come out to 72.5%. But again do your research, because it’s called a transition year.
slimjones92
They just signed Jose Miguel Fernandez, so it’s pretty obvious he’s yet to prove himself at the ML level. No need to state that…
sufferfortribe
Man, I am so happy this happened.
Signed, an Indians fan.
slide
third go round? no, he’s still on his first. if that’s the case, kershaw would be on multiple go rounds, or any one on any team that resigns would be on a go round.
Ironman_4life
So are the Dodgers going to go with 18 position players and 7 pitchers on roster?