Dodgers To Sign Franklin Gutierrez

The Dodgers have agreed to sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, according to Manolo Hernandez of beisbolporgatas.com (via Twitter). He’ll earn $2.6MM and can tack on another $400K in incentives, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link).
Soon to turn 34, Gutierrez has revived his career over the past two seasons with the Mariners after a variety of health issues had derailed him. In addition to suffering a series of injuries, Gutierrez had struggled to play through gastritis, a stomach condition.
Making his return to the M’s in 2015, Gutierrez posted a stunning .292/.354/.620 batting line with 15 home runs over his 189 plate appearances. That earned him a MLB deal with Seattle for the 2016 campaign. While he wasn’t quite as good, Gutierrez posted a strong .246/.329/.452 slash and popped another 14 long balls.
There are some limitations, of course. Once an everyday player, Gutierrez was used almost exclusively against left-handed pitching last year. Historically, he has been much better against southpaws, too. And despite his former status as a top-quality defender in center, Gutierrez rated most recently as a subpar fielder in a corner spot (though metrics took a more optimistic view of his glovework in 2015).
[RELATED: Updated Dodgers Depth Chart]
For the platoon-happy Dodgers, Gutierrez figures to occupy a similar role as a weapon against lefties. His addition certainly complicates matters for the remaining options on hand. Scott Van Slyke and Darin Ruf figure to compete for space on the Opening Day roster (barring injury) as a part-time first baseman, corner outfielder, and/or bench bat, while players such as Trayce Thompson and Brett Eibner may be on the outside looking in.
Though he has long been associated with the Mariners, this is something of a homecoming for Gutierrez. He started his career with the Los Angeles organization, though he never suited up for the club at the major league level. According to Hernandez (via Twitter), the Giants were the other finalist for Gutierrez, perhaps suggesting that the Dodgers’ NL West rivals are still looking to add to their own corner outfield mix.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
therealbdavis
…but why…?
Cam
Bench bat, and the Dodgers got killed by lefties last year. Guti mashes lefties.
Phillies2017
Why do the Dodgers need ANOTHER Outfielder
24TheKid
He’s not really an outfielder, just a bench bat. I really wish he could still play, becuse he still a great hitter but all of his medical issues have really caught up to him and most of it is just really bad luck. But seriously, he can still mash.
davbee
Definitely a useful bat. If spotted properly he could be an asset.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
This really does make a lot of sense chances are if Ethier is healthy coming out of ST it was his job to lose. So it most likely means Ethier/Guti platoon. Plus Toles and Thompson, when healthy, get regular ABs until Ethier/Puig get injured or falter. Or they become trade chips. More likely Toles might eventually be on the move.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
What a load of bull….Duquette taking a snooze yet again….SMH
johnsilver
Think was a decent move for Duquette to let him slide if he really got that much. i do like Guety, but he WILL get hurt the more he plays and really is of no use in the field anymore Lefty. Got a hunch Duquette is still talking/waiting out Boras on Alvarez for a tiny bit more.. maybe 3-3.5m.
Gutierrez at 1-1.5m? sure, as just a DH, but no thanks to anything more to swing for the fences.. His GG caliber defense is long gone and hard to find.. He’s a liability in the field now.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Oh good heavens , we don’t need Alvarez.
Also I know, Guti is not the same, but still….
GoRav114
sorry lefty, I thought they would end up with him as a platoon but they don’t want to remove anyone else from the 40
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Maybe. I don’t know. The O’s were never linked to Guti.
BlueBlood1217
Great bat coming of the bench. Nice signing IMO
Zcash10
They could fill a lineup card with all their outfielders…
Sundevil617
Are they possibly dumping Ethier?
cplovespie
I’d look at him more at a bench player like Van slyke, than a actual outfielder. It might mean a minor trade of another outfielder, maybe not
mets1987
Either or puig will be spelled by the deadline if not both any one agree?
dodgerfan711
No chance they both get traded. This is eithers swan song with the dodgers and he is a very reliable hitter
dodgerfan711
The actual deal is ok but how is there room? Now 2 people need to be taken off the 40 man , since romo isnt offical yet. The opening day roster is extremely crowded especially in the outfield. This signals the end of utley for sure.
Get in the Hawper
Why don’t the Dodgers and Rangers ever do trades?
dodgerfan711
What?? Both those teams make alot of trades
mcdusty31
Wow…kind of puzzled by this…we have almost a 25 man roster of outfielders on the squad already I’m hoping that this is an indication that something bigger may be in play…can’t really come up with what that would look like at this point though
brockbartels
Gonna miss ya in Seattle guti