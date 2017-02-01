Khris Davis Wins Arbitration Hearing Against Athletics

Khris Davis has won his arbitration hearing against the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (via Twitter). As a result, the Oakland left fielder/designated hitter will earn $5MM instead of the $4.65MM figure submitted by the team. Davis is represented by Octagon.

The 29-year-old Davis, acquired in a trade with the Brewers last offseason, had a breakout campaign at the plate with the A’s in 2016, hitting .247/.307/.524 with a career-best 42 home runs. That gaudy home run total undoubtedly aided Davis’ case, as did the fact that he set new career-highs in games played (150), plate appearances (610) and RBIs (102). Ultimately, his $5MM salary ends up as an exact match with the projection of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz.

This marked the first trip through the arbitration process for Davis, who remains controlled for another three seasons. He’ll be eligible for arbitration twice more before qualifying as a free agent upon completion of the 2019 campaign. Davis was the last remaining arbitration case for the A’s, who have now determined salaries for all five of their arb-eligible players (MLBTR Arb Tracker link).