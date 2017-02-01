Khris Davis Wins Arbitration Hearing Against Athletics

Khris Davis has won his arbitration hearing against the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (via Twitter). As a result, the Oakland left fielder/designated hitter will earn $5MM instead of the $4.65MM figure submitted by the team. Davis is represented by Octagon.
The 29-year-old Davis, acquired in a trade with the Brewers last offseason, had a breakout campaign at the plate with the A’s in 2016, hitting .247/.307/.524 with a career-best 42 home runs. That gaudy home run total undoubtedly aided Davis’ case, as did the fact that he set new career-highs in games played (150), plate appearances (610) and RBIs (102). Ultimately, his $5MM salary ends up as an exact match with the projection of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz.
This marked the first trip through the arbitration process for Davis, who remains controlled for another three seasons. He’ll be eligible for arbitration twice more before qualifying as a free agent upon completion of the 2019 campaign. Davis was the last remaining arbitration case for the A’s, who have now determined salaries for all five of their arb-eligible players (MLBTR Arb Tracker link).
Comments
AidanVega123
Good, he deserves it
Sugoi51
Good for Davis, but I doubt that the A’s are bummed. They are still getting a good deal for him.
Just Another Fan
They potentially will be bummed because if he hits 40 bombs again arbitration will say he will be worth $10M in 2018, because they love homers so much. The lower the 2017 amount, the lower the ’18 amount.
bwick17
still worth more than 10 mil dude is a beast
McGlynnandjuice
He’s not worth much more than $10m aav
JoeyPankake
Billy better trade him to save that 350 grand.
daveinmp
David Stearns biggest mistake as Brewer GM so far was trading Davis away. Not so much that he was traded but the return for one of the premier power bats in the game was far short of impressive. Anyone who’d seen Davis in 2015 knew if he stayed healthy a full year that he’d put up those kind of numbers.
Brixton
Nottingham was supposed to be a top flight catcher prospect, and Khris Davis still isn’t all that good, hes a nice piece, but far from a star
hamelin4mvp
It’s true – look at how many hitters are still on the FA market just like Davis. I enjoyed watching him play in Milwaukee, but I see a lot of Davis clones still sitting without jobs right now. Nottingham probably won’t turn out to be what Stearns thought, though.
Astros_fan_84
Davis’ team in arbitration: “MLBTR projects us for $5M. We’re asking for $5M.”
Davis makes $5M in 2017.
Do the teams notice?