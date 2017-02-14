Rays Remove Eddie Gamboa From 40-Man Roster

The Rays have removed righty Eddie Gamboa from the team’s 40-man roster, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). It’s not immediately clear whether he has been designated for assignment or outrighted, though certainly both mechanisms would have the same basic function, particularly this time of year.

It seems that the move was made to clear roster space for fellow righty Nathan Eovaldi, whose signing will soon be announced now that he has a jersey in a locker. Though Eovaldi will not be available to the team, his roster spot can be used once he’s placed on the 60-day DL.

Gamboa, a 32-year-old knuckleballer, finally made his big league debut last year in Tampa Bay, holding opposing hitters to two earned runs on nine base hits over 13 1/3 innings. He earned that brief look with a solid showing at Triple-A, where Gamboa spun 94 frames of 2.68 ERA ball with 8.5 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9.