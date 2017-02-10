Headlines

  4. Rest In Peace Mr. Ilitch… My condolences to the Family and Friends.

  5. RIP sir. Wish he could’ve seen a championship with this team. He really wanted to. Might be time for new ownership to sell now

  6. I really hope this doesn’t mean the Tigers will stop spending :(

  9. Wow.
    RIP.
    Even as a Sox fan, I wish they could’ve gotten you just one.

  11. I know this is insensitive, but that really sucks. He valued winning so highly. He gave out so many bad contracts just to win that championship that would never come to be. RIP

    • As a Tigers fan I can do nothing but agree.

      He always wanted that WS.

  12. RIP Sir.

    I hope the Tigers can win one in his honor

  13. RIP Mr. I. Thanks for making the Tigers relevant again.

  14. Noooo:(. RIP MR ILLITCH. You brought greatness to the Tigers. You gave us a chance

  15. Very sad news. He did a lot for the city of Detroit.

