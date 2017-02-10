Tigers Owner Mike Ilitch Passes Away By Jeff Todd | February 10, 2017 at 5:34pm CDT Tigers owner Mike Ilitch has passed away at 87 years of age, Bill Shea of Crain’s Detroit Business reports on Twitter. MLBTR extends its condolences to his family and friends, as well as the entire Tigers organization.
Comments
MrMet19
RIP
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
wow
RaysFan2021
RIP my man
Yankee4Life27
Rest In Peace Mr. Ilitch… My condolences to the Family and Friends.
a1544
RIP sir. Wish he could’ve seen a championship with this team. He really wanted to. Might be time for new ownership to sell now
chaffed_nutsack
I really hope this doesn’t mean the Tigers will stop spending
Gogerty
Nice
partyatnapolis
RIP
KnollN
dang, sad he didn’t get one. RIP
pplama
Wow.
RIP.
Even as a Sox fan, I wish they could’ve gotten you just one.
lysander
No you don’t.
Larry43
He did great things for Detroit
Brixton
I know this is insensitive, but that really sucks. He valued winning so highly. He gave out so many bad contracts just to win that championship that would never come to be. RIP
TheMichigan
As a Tigers fan I can do nothing but agree.
He always wanted that WS.
yeahhhjeets
RIP Sir.
I hope the Tigers can win one in his honor
tigerfan4ever
RIP Mr. I. Thanks for making the Tigers relevant again.
Megadro2000
Noooo:(. RIP MR ILLITCH. You brought greatness to the Tigers. You gave us a chance
dmazcomp
Very sad news. He did a lot for the city of Detroit.