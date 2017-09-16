Baseball Blogs Weigh In: AL Cy Young, J.D., Phillies, Tribe, Padres

This week in baseball blogs…
- Cleveland Indians Perspective compares the work the American League’s top two starters, the Tribe’s Corey Kluber and the Red Sox’s Chris Sale, have done against playoff-bound teams this season.
- The Sports Tank regards the Diamondbacks’ summer acquisition of ex-Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez as one of the greatest midseason moves in baseball history.
- Sports Talk Philly wants the Phillies to inquire about Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman in the offseason.
- Big Three Sports delves into Indians righty Carlos Carrasco’s success.
- The Giants Cove sees the Padres as a powerhouse in the making.
- TheIntrepidSTL says Cardinals righty Michael Wacha is tipping his changeup.
- Stats Swipe believes the Twins could cause problems for the Yankees if they meet in the AL wild-card round.
- Jays From the Couch examines potential offseason scenarios involving Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson.
- Notes From The Sally details what made the Red Sox’s Jay Groome and the Braves’ Joey Wentz the top pitchers in the South Atlantic League this year.
- Camden Depot opines that Mark Trumbo’s presence is problematic for the Orioles.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff looks at the AL division leaders and the playoff snapshot.
- DiNardo’s Dugout (podcast) discusses the Indians’ winning streak and Shohei Otani, and makes postseason predictions.
- District On Deck explains how the Nationals won the National League East.
- Call to the Pen focuses on potential in-house answers for the Phillies’ rotation heading into 2018.
- Motor City Bengals expects the Tigers’ future success to be based on a potentially dynamic rotation.
- BP Toronto writes about struggling Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista and the unpredictability of baseball.
- Inside the ’Zona studies the changes Diamondbacks righty Jimmie Sherfy underwent before reaching the majors.
- Pirates Breakdown goes behind the scenes for Double-A Altoona’s Eastern League championship victory.
- The 3rd Man In talks with young righty Ian Bedell, one of the top pitching prospects set to enter next year’s draft.
- A’s Farm names its organizational all-star team for 2017.
- Outfield Fly Rule doles out 2017 awards to Braves minor leaguers.
- Jays Journal lists five positive takeaways from Toronto’s season.
- Pinstriped Prospects chats with Yankees farmhand Steven Sensley.
- Extra Innings interviews Europe’s top minor league prospect, the Royals’ Marten Gasparini.
- The Runner Sports (links here) wonders if Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge can break the rookie home run record (49, by Mark McGwire in 1987) and profiles Astros catcher prospect Chuckie Robinson.
- MetsMind looks ahead to the team’s 2018 bullpen.
- Everything Bluebirds is concerned the Blue Jays will be too loyal to aging veterans in the future.
- Elite Sports NY notes that the Yankees added to an already crowded group of middle infield prospects when they signed Dominican teenager Ronny Rojas last week.
- RSNStats goes back in time to the Red Sox’s 1918 World Series win, the only Fall Classic ever played in September.
- Mets Daddy recaps an odd day at Citi Field.
- Rotisserie Duck names the top 10 baseball card sets of all-time.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
yukongold
26 starts for Kluber this season. A whopping 8 of them have been against teams over .500. Severino has faced 50% more teams over .500. He should be the front runner.
Polish Hammer
The article said it was 8 games against playoff teams and he’s clearly been the best AL pitcher all season so he’ll win.
Polish Hammer
BTW there are only 5 other teams in the AL that are over .500, so do you expect all 26 starts against teams with winning records?
Kslaw
Lol. Sale has the edge over severino however I do agree severino has had a Cy young type year.
JDGoat
Severino should be in the back end of the conversation. Nowhere near the front runner
padresfan
Why did this say padres on it? There is nothing padres related in here.
yukongold
“The Giants Cove sees the Padres as a powerhouse in the making”
SundownDevil
CTRL + F.
Type “Padres”.
Scroll down in article to find highlighted word(s).
Click link and enjoy.
notagain27
What is the Rookie Homerun record for a Non-PED player?
Brixton
Phillies getting Stroman would cost Kingery, Sixto, Moniak and then some. Not worth it.