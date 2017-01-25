Dodgers Designate Carlos Frias For Assignment

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that they’ve designated right-hander Carlos Frias for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster for newly acquired outfielder Brett Eibner. That trade has been formally announced by the Dodgers as well.

Frias, 27, was a significant part of the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2015, logging 77 2/3 innings with a 4.06 ERA and a strong 55.1 percent ground-ball rate. However, Frias’ strikeout and walks numbers (5.0 K/9, 3.0 BB/9) were both considerably less impressive, and he ultimately received just four innings with the Dodgers in 2016. The bulk of Frias’ 2016 innings came with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa, where he pitched to a 3.95ERA in 43 1/3 innings.