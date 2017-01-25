Dodgers Designate Carlos Frias For Assignment

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday that they’ve designated right-hander Carlos Frias for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster for newly acquired outfielder Brett Eibner. That trade has been formally announced by the Dodgers as well.
Frias, 27, was a significant part of the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2015, logging 77 2/3 innings with a 4.06 ERA and a strong 55.1 percent ground-ball rate. However, Frias’ strikeout and walks numbers (5.0 K/9, 3.0 BB/9) were both considerably less impressive, and he ultimately received just four innings with the Dodgers in 2016. The bulk of Frias’ 2016 innings came with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa, where he pitched to a 3.95ERA in 43 1/3 innings.
Comments
bleacherbum
Meet your 2017 San Diego Padres #5 starter. Lol
jklaus37
I wouldn’t mind that at all. Be a good move
theroyal19
As a Dodger fan who has watched a lot of Frias, his upside is in the bullpen. Mid 90s fastball with a good slider
bleacherbum
Yeah true, would have to DFA Quackenbush or Hessler to free up a spot on the 40 for Frias.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Not sure if they are keen on it. The dodgers tried to trade him early this offseason but was nixed because of medicals. Now he was DFAd. One has to think medicals aren’t pretty.