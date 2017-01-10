Dodgers Designate Micah Johnson For Assignment

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that they’ve designated infielder Micah Johnson for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Kenley Jansen, whose five-year deal is now official.

Johnson, 26, is one three prospects that the Dodgers acquired in last winter’s three-team trade that sent Todd Frazier from the Reds to the White Sox. Long rated as one of the best prospects in the White Sox organization, Johnson struggled at the Triple-A level in his lone year with the Dodgers. In 516 games, he logged a pedestrian .261/.321/.356 batting line despite playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He did manage to swipe 26 bags, but he was also thrown out on another 11 attempts.