Orioles, Mariners Swap Yovani Gallardo For Seth Smith

12:30pm: Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun tweets that the Orioles will save about $4MM in total on the deal. That would suggest that about $2MM is headed to Seattle alongside Gallardo, who is guaranteed $13MM ($11MM salary + $2MM option buyout) to Smith’s $7MM.
12:11pm: The Mariners have acquired right-hander Yovani Gallardo and cash from the Orioles in exchange for corner outfielder Seth Smith, the teams announced today. The move fills an on-paper need for both clubs, as the Mariners have been seeking a starter to fill out their rotation, while Baltimore has been in search of a left-handed-hitting corner outfielder.
From the Orioles’ standpoint, that they were able to jettison Gallardo in exchange for a fairly useful role player comes as a surprise on the heels of a dismal, injury-plagued season for Gallardo. Set to turn 31 next month, Gallardo missed roughly two months of the 2016 season with shoulder injuries. While that’s concerning in and of itself, his contract with the Orioles was dropped from a three-year agreement to a restructured two-year pact following his physical due to shoulder concerns, so there’s perhaps elevated cause for concern.
When on the field, Gallardo limped to a 5.42 ERA with 6.5 K/9 against a career-worst 4.7 BB/9 and a 43.2 percent ground-ball rate in 118 innings. Though Gallardo was able to make 23 starts despite the time he missed, he’s now showed a diminished ability to work deep into games in each of the past two seasons, averaging under 5 2/3 innings per start in 2015 with the Rangers and less than 5 1/3 innings per start last year in Baltimore. Gallardo has a guaranteed $13MM remaining on his contract, although $1MM of that sum is deferred without interest.
It should, of course, be noted that prior to his woeful season in Baltimore, Gallardo was long a steadying presence in the rotation for the Brewers and Rangers. Though he displayed plenty of red flags in his lone season with Texas — diminished strikeout rate and velocity, increased walk rate — Gallardo averaged 32 starts per year from 2009-15, totaling 1339 1/3 innings of 3.69 ERA ball with 8.2 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9. His heater has dipped about three miles per hour from its 92.7 mph peak, but he does bring a track record of useful results to the table. Clearly, the Mariners are hoping that a move to a larger park will help to quell some of the home-run problems that plagued Gallardo in 2016, when he posted a 1.2 HR/9 rate that dwarfed the 0.9 mark he carried into the season.
If Gallardo is able to rebound in 2017, he comes with an affordable $13MM option for the 2018 campaign ($3MM of that sum would be deferred, without interest, as well). If not, they’ll pay him a $2MM buyout on top of his $11MM salary for the upcoming season. He’ll slot into a rotation that also includes Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, James Paxton and Nate Karns, with Ariel Miranda representing an additional southpaw option for manager Scott Servais.
The Mariners have been shopping Smith since at least early December, so it’s not entirely surprising to see them move on from the 34-year-old. Swapping him out for a starter that struggled to Gallardo’s level last year, however, is somewhat of surprise, as Smith is coming off a characteristically solid season at the plate. Last year’s .249/.342/.415 is more or less in line with the cumulative .258/.343/.435 triple slash he’s posted dating back to the 2011 season.
The Mariners, though, have placed a premium on outfield defense, and Smith’s previously average defensive ratings took a notable tumble in 2016. Smith is limited to the outfield corners, and Defensive Runs Saved pegged him at an unsightly -8 in just 257 2/3 innings in left field last year, while Ultimate Zone Rating pegged him at -6.3. (His work in right field drew more typically neutral ratings.)
Smith has long been limited from an offensive standpoint as well. Though he’s handled right-handed pitchers with aplomb throughout his Major League tenure (.272/.355/.472), his perennial struggles against left-handed pitching have resulted in a paltry .202/.282/.312 output.
Unlike Gallardo, Smith is controllable only through the 2017 season, so he’s a short-term option that will still require the Orioles to pick up a platoon partner. However, he’ll bring a quality on-base presence and a needed left-handed bat to a lineup that was heavy on right-handed hitters (Jonathan Schoop, J.J. Hardy, Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Welington Castillo) and light on lefties (Chris Davis, Hyun Soo Kim).
In the rotation, the Orioles still have five starters upon which to rely in Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, Wade Miley and Ubaldo Jimenez, although the latter two on that list struggled every bit as much as the now-departed Gallardo in 2016.
From a bigger-picture standpoint, the addition of Smith has to lessen the likelihood of a reunion with Mark Trumbo and the Orioles, although it shouldn’t close the door entirely, as the O’s could still find plenty of at-bats between the outfield and designated hitter. It does, however, look to definitively eliminate the Orioles as a potential landing spot for Jay Bruce, to whom the O’s had been linked in trade rumors for much of the winter.
As for the Mariners, while they may now feel set in the rotation following the addition of a veteran starter, the outfield now looks to have even more uncertainty. Seattle will again deploy fleet-footed Leonys Martin as its primary center fielder, but the corners are currently occupied by a combination of unproven names like Ben Gamel and Mitch Haniger, with veteran Danny Valencia on hand to platoon with Gamel. (Though Valencia has limited outfield experience after spending most of his career at third base.) Nelson Cruz, too, can see occasional time in the outfield, but he’ll be the primary DH in Seattle next year and has long been considered a negative asset with the glove. As such, a further outfield addition for the Mariners — one with fewer platoon issues and/or one with superior defensive acumen — seems like a reasonable expectation as Spring Training nears.
Comments
Brixton
What do the Mariners gain, they’re paying more money for a lesser player
alexgordonbeckham
I bet money is going to Seattle.
Edit: and it appears to be true as after I typed this comment, it was added that there is cash as well.
ronnsnow
The gain a pitcher, who does not get rave reviews as a catcher or outfielder.
Dookie Howser, MD
Aaaaand its dead. RIP “rave reviews” comments being funny. Jan 3-Jan 6, 2017
dutch91701
If the resident doctor proclaims it dead, it must be so.
AidanVega123
Can I get a “rip” in the chat please
IACub
I’m still laughing at it
mcdusty31
It should never die
mcdusty31
I’m actually going to have to ask you to surrender your license to practice medicine
MB923
As am I. I don’t think it’s going to die anytime soon.
dutch91701
Seems a little circular, given shipping out Walker earlier this offseason. But depending on how much cash was sent with Gallardo, it could be a decent series of moves. Sending away a starter you have to pick one up somewhere and Gallardo is certainly better than bringing up a AAAA guy. Smith is a good piece, but he’s not a world beater. 108 OPS but he should be even better in Camden, same as Gallardo should be better at Safeco.
BaltimOrioles2016
Oh yeah Mr. Krabs, we need Smith and we don’t need Gallardo because we had six guys for five SP slots
jayswethenorth
Wow. What a play by the Orioles. Nice
zack0035
Baltimore gave up a first rounder to sign Gallardo last year. Probably regretting that now. Lol
l3ade12
Gallardo is only a year removed from being a solid rotation piece. I guess the Mariners think they can fix him. Does the acquisition of Seth Smith affect Mark Trumbo?
AidanVega123
Probably insurance in case they don’t get Trumbo
alexgordonbeckham
What does the Orioles lineup look like currently?
davidcoonce74
Around the horn its Castillo, Davis, Schoop, Hardy and Machado. The outfield is Kim, Davis, and Smith although Kim will be in a platoon with Rickard. DH is probably going to be one of the FA bats left because if not it’s going to be Trey Mancini.
alexgordonbeckham
So basically no chance of them being interested in Melky even if the Sox picked up more than half the remaining contract? Could do a rotating OF/DH to keep guys healthy.
IACub
That’s possible, but they could probably get one of the 1B/DH free agents on a one year deal. Cabrera seems more like a summer deal to me.
alexgordonbeckham
I do agree with this. Could totally see them signing Carter or Alvarez.
jakeperrow
As a Mariner fan this is highly disappointing that this is the starter we’ve settled on.
davidcoonce74
He’s an innings eater, should have better results in Seattle and in an easier division. With the uncertainty in the rotation in Seattle, they could do worse than a 4/5 starter who can absorb innings. Smith is a useful outfielder, and obviously Baltimore is trying to fill holes on the cheap.
mstrchef13
If you need to eat innings 1 through 5, yes, but he definitely doesn’t eat any innings after that. I hope you are not as frustrated as O’s fans were at his complete unwillingness to attack a hitter or even throw an intentional strike. The number of strike one, strike two, ball one, ball two, ball three, line drive at bats last year was maddening.
24TheKid
Were you expecting Jose Quintana? Remember that he is just supposed to be a end of the rotation not a number 2.
RyanR
Wow
TheBoatmen
Nice trade for the Orioles. Probably the end for Trumbo to the Orioles though.
JDGoat
Why Seattle?
bigpapijuicer
U mad bro
monava83
this a good move by the Mariners, Yovani will fit better at Safeco than at Camden….. Also Yovani should be 100% healthy this year last year wasn’t his best health wise and with the stuff he has he can’t afford pitching at 80% health
dwilson10
That’s a good deal for the O’s. I can see Smith mainly platooning at DH with Mancini and the O’s still trying to acquire a solid RFer.
dodgerfan711
The orioles forfeited a mid 1st round pick to sign him. Yikes no wounder their farm system is bad
hojostache
Gallardo has a shot at bouncing back too…..
The O’s can’t get out of their own way. I totally forgot about their forfeiting a pick for Gallardo, ouch.
sellers6
Like the move, clears room for Haniger and eventually O’Neill
dshires4
Smith was never blocking O’Neill to begin with.. Smith’s contract is up after 2017 and I doubt we see Tyler in Seattle in ’17 anyway.
crazysull
Don’t the O’s need rotation help? I don’t think trading away a starter helps with that goal.
orangeoctober
Gallardo likely wasn’t going to make the rotation in Baltimore this year anyway
davbee
Good move for the Mariners. They needed rotation depth and had few at bats for Smith. Gallardo goes to a bigger home ballpark which might help mask his increasing longball tendencies.
E munchy
If Gallardo starts the season off healthy (unlike last year) and gets to pitch in Seattle he could really bounce back. Sucks the Orioles submitted a pick to sign this guy last year just to trade him away the following year. I actually wanted to see what this guy had to offer this year if he came into the season healthy. Oh well…
Hopefully there’s another move coming because I’d be pretty disappointed if the answer to the 6 guys for one spot was trading Gallardo and leaving Wade Miley in the rotation.
As a person that has never kept track of Seth Smith what type of player is this guy? I can look at that stats all day but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
monava83
I dont know if you remember David Murphy from the Rangers …. he is kinda the Mariners version of him, slap hitter with some occasional pop and can man the outfield pretty solid…
sellers6
Does this mean the Mariners are out on Hammel or is there any chance they get a second starter
davbee
More likely Hammel is out on the Mariners..
strostro
Yovani Gallardo doesn’t get rave reviews
monava83
He doesn’t but he’s pretty solid pitcher…. he reminds me of Colby Lewis…or Kyle Lohse
jabmets
Well that’s one Less team for the Mets to trade Bruce. Forget it trade grandy for a high level prospect
hojostache
Yeah….Bruce is going to take awhile. I’m okay with him starting the season with the Mets. He’ll put up some numbers, but he’ll have to be moved eventually. There are always a handful of guys who go down, hopefully the Mets can capitalize. The worst outcome would be them eating his money and getting a bag of balls for him. I think Sandy is smart enough to not go down that road. I hope.
ck420
Horrible move for Seattle his shoulder is done cannot believe they made this move
attgig
great move for O’s. Duquette working some magic to get this deal done…
Dookie Howser, MD
Curious how much cash is moving. Couldn’t the O’s have picked up one of the dozen middle of the road corner outfield bats out of Free Agency for less?
hojostache
This move could work out for both sides. The O’s needed some flexibility in a bat and the Mariners needed a back end guy. Whoever mentioned Kyle Lohse earlier really nailed it. I think Gallardo has a bit more talent, but comes from the same mold as a guy who can eat up innings as a #4-#5 and seems to fit into any club/clubhouse he lands.
NineChampionsips
Good trade for Seattle. Gallardo should be much better pitching in Safeco and having a better defense behind him. They needed a starter for the backend of the rotation and they got one without having to sell the farm. I like what the JeDi has done with the Mariners roster for 2017.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
LOL, the O’s defense is solid as they come when healthy and Machado is motivated
Gallardo had a problem last year keeping the ball in the park, when the ball does not stay in the park, it does not matter who you have on defense.
mike156
Anyone have any idea what the asking price for Bruce is?