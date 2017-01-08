NL Notes: CarGo, Phillies, Stearns, Brewers, Ross

The Rockies still want to extend Carlos Gonzalez’s contract, GM Jeff Bridich tells ESPN.com’s Jim Bowden. The two sides “are still far apart on a deal but they’re working on it,” Bowden writes, and Gonzalez is also believed to have interest in staying in Colorado. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings about an extension between Gonzalez and the Rockies this winter, though as of last month, the club hadn’t yet extended a formal offer. Here’s more from around the National League…
- In an interview with Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (Twitter link), Phillies president Andy MacPhail said his team’s next move is to try and add a left-handed hitter. The Phils are known to be looking for another bat, with such lefty swingers as Brandon Moss, Michael Saunders and Jay Bruce mentioned as potential candidates.
- The Brewers are still looking for relief pitching, GM David Stearns tells Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, exploring trade opportunities and both major league or minor league signings. When asked if Milwaukee was favoring trades over signings (or vice versa), Stearns said “I don’t know that we have a firm preference. We have to explore all avenues.” Stearns also noted that the Brewers are “active on a number of fronts” in regards to adding position players, though he also felt generally comfortable with the team’s pre-existing mix of everyday players and relievers.
- Recent reports have cited the Nationals as one of the teams in pursuit of Tyson Ross, and they may have a recruiter on hand in Joe Ross, Tyson’s younger brother. “I’ve been trying to get him over here,” Joe tells Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post, joking that Tyson “can come here as long as he doesn’t take my job.” As Castillo notes, the younger Ross doesn’t appear to be in any danger of losing his rotation job following two solid seasons in the bigs, and Ross said he is feeling healthy after missing time last year due to shoulder soreness.
Brixton
Phillies should try to move Joseph then just add Moss to play 1B
BillGiles
Why?
pukelit
Joseph has potential to be better than moss and he’s way younger
rols1026
That would be beyond dumb
Reflect
Or they can just sign moss and then move moss…
mcdusty31
Kind of surprised that the Rockies would be looking to extend CarGo…seems like it might be a smarter move for them to try and move him to help stock up their young talent…IMO they’re the 3rd best team in the NL West being the Dodgers and Giants and would either need to sign Trumbo and a starter or two and go for it, or look to trade some of their aging vets to restock the farm
mcdusty31
Also, I think it’s a huge fail if Desmond ends up as their starting 1B
Red_Line_9
I’ll agree on Desmond playing 1B, but I’m not sure they need Trumbos contract. Carter on a one year deal makes more sense. I just dont buy that they are done. If so..its more that they couldn’t get things done.
BillGiles
I’d like the Phillies to try and get Jordan Patterson from the Rockies
ottomatic
Couldn’t agree more
Steven
I’m surprised the Rockies aren’t in on Quintana. They really could use pitching and bullpen help
kbarr888
Rockies have a tough time getting young, quality SP FA’s to sign there….so they SHOULD be trying to trade for him. The WS are asking for a boatload of talent for him, so the package would probably have to start with Blackmon, then add Rogers or McMahon, plus another prospect or two.
Pitchers hate it there, because there’s nothing like an extreme “Hitter’s Park” to kill a pitcher’s “next contract” because of the terrible stats that they acquire while in Colorado.
Red_Line_9
I actually like Chris Archer better at Coors because of his K rate.
IBFarr
Agree completely, it would just take a lot to have him
krasher55
Just a thought. I think the Rockies should sign Trumbo to play first, move Desmond to center, and trade Blackmon to the Mets for Steven Matz and/or Seth Lugo. Although the Mets may not do that, Blackmon has become an elite center fielder. He can hit for power, has a high OPS, and can steal 30-40 bags a year. He’s also great defensively and is in his prime if I’m not mistaken. So what if the Mets give up a pitcher or two. They still have Syndergaard, DeGrom, Harvey, Wheeler, Gsellman, etc. which is still solid. Honestly I think Blackmon for Matz straight up would be a good enough deal but there would probably be more players involved.
Chrysostom
Blackmon had 4.4 WAR last year. Trumbo and Desmond combined were only worth 4.3! I get that they need pitching but I don’t think they will be contenders without Blackmon. The Desmond signing made no sense and they should have gone for Trumbo or Carter instead but trading away Blackmon would only make it worse.
kbarr888
They could still sign Carter (that’s a better option….similar stats…………Way less $$$), and they could just move GParra instead of Blackmon. They won’t get much, but they could use Desmond as a super-utility guy. Still need pitching……
Red_Line_9
Any real prospect deal needs to go into trading for a frontline starter…Matz isnt really any better than their own pitching prospects.
Nola Di Bari 67
What were his home/road splits? Citi Field far from the bandbox that Coors plays as.
baileydogg
Home .335 avg 12hr, 15 doubles, 47 RBI
away .313 avg 17hr, 20 doubles, 35 RBI
helton17
Last year I believe Blackmon actually had slightly better stats on the road than at home similar to Arenado’s 2015 season. Although in 2016 Arenado’s splits became a little more pronounced so it’s fair to assume the same would happen to Blackmon this year