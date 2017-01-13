Padres Sign Yangervis Solarte To Two-Year Deal

The Padres have announced a two-year deal with infielder Yangervis Solarte. He’ll pick up guaranteed money for the next two seasons while giving the club a pair of options for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
It’s an unusual contract structure for the 29-year-old, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time as a 3+ service-class player. The options will cover his final season of arb eligibility and one would-be free agent campaign.
Solarte had been projected by MLBTR to earn $2.7MM through the arb process, but he was set to earn a bit more. He filed at $3.2MM with the team countering at $2.8MM, as Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweeted. But that never seemed likely to matter, as various reports suggested that a lengthier arrangement was in the works.
Comments
petersdylan36
First Wil Myers and now Solarte, smart moves by the team to show we are not going to sell off anymore big pieces and assure the fans they are going in the right direction.
Also helps the upset chargers fans so they know the other SD team cares