Quick Hits: Nationals, Baker, Red Sox, NPB

While Nationals manager Dusty Baker is entering a contract year, that won’t be the case for long, suggests Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com. By the time the Nationals begin spring training in mid-February, Zuckerman expects the club to extend Baker’s deal. The soon-to-be 68-year-old Baker is only one season into his Nats tenure, but it was a successful campaign for the franchise. Washington went 95-67 in 2016 en route to a National League East title and a five-game NLDS loss to the Dodgers. Baker, formerly with the Giants, Cubs and Reds, is now 17th all-time in managerial wins (1,766) and should vault into the top 15 next season.

A couple more notes from around baseball on a quiet first day of 2017 (happy New Year, readers!):