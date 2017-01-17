Rangers To Re-Sign Josh Hamilton

The Rangers have wrapped up an agreement to re-sign one-time star slugger Josh Hamilton, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). A deal has been expected since late in 2016.
Hamilton’s minor-league pact will give him the right to opt out on April 1 if he has not yet been added to the MLB roster. He’ll obviously hope to earn a spot in the major-league mix during spring camp, but it’s not known whether he’d look to pursue an opportunity elsewhere if Texas doesn’t offer him a big league job to open the year.
There remain many questions facing the 35-year-old Hamilton, who was expected to play a significant role for the Rangers last year but ended up requiring consecutive knee surgeries. He made a brief and largely uninspiring appearance with Texas in 2015, after he was acquired from the Angels, but hasn’t put together a full season since 2013.
While Hamilton didn’t maintain his All-Star-level production upon leaving the Rangers to join the Angels in 2013, he did manage to put up a .255/.316/.426 batting line — good for a 110 OPS+ — during his two years in Los Angeles. If he can return to that sort of hitting, he’d likely be a solid piece for the Rangers, though talent has never been the lone issue. Hamilton, after all, has long dealt with balky knees and battled substance abuse, and he’ll need to maintain his overall health in order to be a productive member of the organization.
Comments
mnsports
could he possibly DH for the Rangers?
ronnsnow
Why not work him out at firstbase at least in ST? Until Texas signs Napoli or Trumbo, they don’t have many options there anyway.
marshmallowman
was the PTBNL to the angels from texas ever announced? baseball reference doesn’t say
angels fan
It was for cash
ronnsnow
When will Brady Dragmire be DFA’d?
bosox90
I wonder what he has left in the tank at 35. Gotta say I will certainly be pulling for him to stay mentally sharp and contribute something on the big stage. Addiction is an ugly disease. He has the potential to be very inspirational to others fighting the same fight.
arcadia Ldogg
I imagine it’s been hard for him to be away from the game, especially those white lines.
You’re a loser Josh and a cheater.
lunchbox23
What an absolutely ignorant comment.
Josh suffers from addiction and has overcome so much in his life to achieve what he has.
How exactly has he cheated? If anything his addiction has set him back not helped him cheat.
You’re a sad person with a terrible outlook on life