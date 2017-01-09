6:33pm: Rasmus confirms that he has signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, Mark Berman of FOX 26 tweets.
5:44pm: The Rays have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder Colby Rasmus, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). Heyman first reported the connection between the sides (via Twitter), with Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports calling a deal close on Twitter.
Rasmus, 30, hit just .206/.286/.355 last year for the Astros after accepting a qualifying offer following the 2015 season. He’s coming off of surgeries for a cyst in his ear as well as hip and core muscle ailments — which might help explain his fall-off. Certainly, a .257 BABIP might also have been to blame.
Houston extended the QO after Rasmus turned in an excellent year on a make-good contract. In 2015, he put up a .238/.314/.475 slash and 25 long balls over 485 plate appearances. That was the third-straight season in which Rasmus had hit at an above-average rate, and he averaged 22 dingers annually over that three-year run.
While the Rays will no doubt hope for a return to form at the plate, there’s also potentially some value to be found in Rasmus’s glove and legs. He has at times drawn strong defensive reviews, especially last year, and has typically drawn well-above-average grades on the basepaths despite the fact that he doesn’t often attempt to steal.
For Tampa Bay, Heyman notes, Rasmus will represent a power lefty bat capable of slotting in at DH, left field, and even center field on occasion. Rasmus has long carried rather hefty platoon splits, so he’s likely best suited for part-time duty. The Rays could utilize him in some form of rotation with players such as the right-handed hitting Steven Souza and Mikie Mahtook, lefties Corey Dickerson and Brad Miller, and the switch-hitting Nick Franklin. Though the regular center fielder, Kevin Kiermaier, is also a southpaw swinger, Rasmus has spent much of his career playing up the middle.
The Rays have also been connected, at least loosely, to a variety of right-handed hitters, including veteran slugger Jose Bautista. It isn’t known at this point whether adding Rasmus will preclude the club from pursuing one of the various first base/DH types still floating around on the market, but it’s certainly possible to imagine multiple acquisitions if the price is right. Tampa Bay is also still reportedly engaged with other organizations about their surplus of capable rotation arms.
The market was somewhat slow to develop for Rasmus, who never drew strong links to other organizations after Houston replaced him early on by signing Josh Reddick. With Rasmus now off the board, the top left-handed-hitting outfielders still available on the open market are Michael Saunders and Brandon Moss, each of whom ranked among MLBTR’s top 50 free agents. (Rasmus drew honorable mention consideration on that list.)
docmilo5
Noooooooo!
And I’m not a Rays fan.
chief33
Dang. I was hoping for a reunion in St Louis. Not the greatest player, but would help with outfield depth consider what they have now.
EndinStealth
So glad you didn’t get your wish.
themed
Not me. Not him or his dad.
DeadliestCatch
Little shocked the Orioles weren’t after him. But the physical might have been a long shot to get a deal done.
patborders92
Didn’t they mix that idea a couple years ago when Schowalter met with him to determine if he was a fit
kylelohse
Not so sure about this one…I know they wanted someone capable of backing up KK in center, but another left handed bat?? This probably means signing Joey Bats is out. Hopefully they aren’t paying more than 3-4 million for Rasmus though.
Solaris611
My guess is it’s a 2-year $10M incentive-laden contract possibly with an option year. Just as was the case 2 winters ago, demand for his services is modest at best.
RaysFan2021
What do you guys think of the deal?
ducksnort69
I don’t know the specifics or his health situation, but a left handed bat that provides good defense in left field with some pop is what the Rays needed. I like the idea of having players kind of rotate through the DH, with Dickerson being the main guy taking ABs there. Flexibility.
babyk79
Value pickup if the price is right. Strong candidate for comeback player of the year if given playing time. Essentially replaces and empty Desmond Jennings on the depth chart. Hopefully they have him for a couple seasons ala Ramos like deal.
bleacherbum
I wonder if the points are still being tracked for the free agent prediction contest? I know I had this one, Rasmus fits that veteran left handed bat looking for a rebound year the Rays seem to get every year from – Johnny Damon, Cliff Floyd, Sam Fuld, Carlos Pena, David Dejesus, Logan Morrison, Dan Johnson, James Loney etc.
HaloShane
Nice pick up by TB.
24TheKid
The title says Rays sign Colby Rasmus but the first sentence says they are emerging as a possibility. Is it something I’m missing or are they contradicting?
nymetsking
according to mlb, it’s a signing. article was probably written before it was official, the title was probably a quick edit.
bobtillman
Guys a pretty good player if price is right. Glove/speed a plus,rare for them. Good move.
wdwyer
Aren’t all batter capable of slotting in at DH.
tigers1968
1 Year 4 million with a team option for a second year at 5 might work.
raef715
seemed like he would have made sense for Phils, and hard to believe they would have been outbid on a 1 year by Tampa, so guess they didnt want him, or holding out on Moss due to ability to play first base.
ducksnort69
One year. Low risk. Not bad.