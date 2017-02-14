Alex Reyes Undergoes MRI After Experiencing Elbow Discomfort

12:42pm: There is “significant concern inside the Cardinals’ organization” that Reyes may require Tommy John surgery, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter).
12:16pm: Cardinals righty Alex Reyes has undergone an MRI after informing the team that he has experienced discomfort in his pitching elbow, GM John Mozeliak tells MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch (all links to Twitter). The prized righty had his scheduled pen session today scratched after failing to receive medical clearance.
The degree of concern is not yet apparent, though the team surely is holding its breath. Mozeliak hastened to note that the club would “wait until tomorrow when we get the [MRI] read” instead of offering any speculation. But there were notes of concern, too. “There must be a significant reason to do this,” manager Mike Matheny noted.
While a rush to judgment would indeed be unwise, it’s important to stress the importance of the 22-year-old to the Cardinals organization — both now and in the future. Already considered a fascinating talent, Reyes boosted the roof on expectations when he turned in 46 innings of 1.57 ERA ball upon receiving his first MLB call last year.
Now, Reyes is expected to fill a key role in a Cards rotation that has plenty of talent but also some questions behind just-extended staff ace Carlos Martinez. Pitchers such as Michael Wacha, Lance Lynn, and Marco Gonzales face varying health questions; Adam Wainwright and Mike Leake will be looking to bounce back after rocky campaigns; and Reyes and Luke Weaver lead a cast of promising younger arms that aren’t yet fully established in the majors.
Comments
babyk79
My prayers are with him and the Cardinals, very scary waiting game
rols1026
Please please don’t be serious
KCelts
I already know how this season is going to go…. -__-
ronnsnow
Well, I’m guessing torn ulnar collateral ligament season is underway. Sad.
KCelts
Looks like you’re right. Damn…
Bill Smith
Rut-Rho.
gozurman1
Rastro—-Tralfaz, YUCK!!!
Vedder80
So, based upon the Cardinals history with injuries, he is fine now and just needs to be shut down for a couple weeks but then come 2 months into the season he will need surgery.
relic
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!
relic
If Reyes is out, then either Wacha stays in the ‘pen or Weaver gets the call.
KCelts
Don’t discount Marco Gonzales either. Apparently he may now have a shot. Or… Trevor Rosenthal seems serious about a move to the rotation, though I personally hope that is a last resort move.
chieftoto
Ruh roh raggie
metseventually
He ded
relic
Time to sign a free agent starter for depth. Too many injury question marks with Wacha and Marco Gonzales.
Bill Smith
Smoke everywhere. Sounds like Reyes will need surgery. Just waiting for the redbirds to confirm and the national guys to start tweeting it later today or tomorrow. “National radio host for Sirius XM, Craig Mish has tweeted that he has been told it is a potentially season-ending injury for Reyes. Mish was also the first to break the news last August when Alex Reyes was originally called up to the major leagues.”
gozurman1
Agree, does not sound good for Mr. Reyes.
seamaholic
Hope it’s not the worst, but if it is, chalk another one up for the “velocity kills” theory of elbow injuries.
ImDaBaron
Potentially this could turn them to trade for Quintana. I doubt it does but it’s a possibility now.
chesteraarthur
seriously?
ImDaBaron
What isnt serious about speculating about it? Q has been on the trade block for months. It’s connecting dots at this point. Plus it’ll be leverage against the Pirates. It makes some sense.
chesteraarthur
Because not every article with anything even tangentially related to pitching needs a WS fan talking about how this increases suitors for Q.
Also, losing reyes takes a huge chunk out of the assets that the cards would have to trade.
rols1026
Cardinals would not have traded a healthy Reyes for Quintana
RunDMC
tangentially – Thank you for providing my required 5-syllable word of the day.
stl_cards16
The Cardinals still have Martinez, Wainwright, Lynn, Leake, Wacha, Weaver, Gant, Gonzales as starters. Unless the White Sox are wanting to take a package led by Luke Weaver…..I still don’t see the Cardinals coming close to the White Sox asking price
ImDaBaron
Oh so just whining then. Got it. You could have just let off with that.
ImDaBaron
Agreed. Which is why I said it would be unlikely. Still interesting to ponder though.
CompanyAssassin
Good lord I hope so, but knowing mozeliak I don’t know if he would.
Vedder80
No it isn’t. The trade chip required is the kid going to have an MRI.
chesteraarthur
Ugh, that sucks. I was really looking forward to watching him pitch this season. Hopefully this isn’t serious and wont bother him all season, but anytime i hear discomfort in elbow i would get super worried.
Oh story was updated, sounding even worse.
mcdusty31
Yikes…not good news for the Red Birds
a1544
What happened to lance Lynn
stl_cards16
Well that’s depressing. I guess the good news (if you can find some) is if he has the surgery soon, he can have a full recovery and be ready to go for 2018. But damn.
CubsFanForLife
Man, such a great talent, I really hope that TJS isn’t required.
SamFuldsFive
As a Cubs fan I say good, but as a baseball fan that sucks.
RunDMC
Top position prospect (on many prospect lists) Yoan Moncada is traded & top pitching prospect, Alex Reyes, might have to have TJ surgery — this has been an offseason to remember.
kiddhoff
Did I not read a while back that Rosenthal would be conditioned to be a SP? Or was that a dream?
daved
Oh I bet the sheeple are in the fetal position right now in St. Louis.
Kane
What a f**king joke.