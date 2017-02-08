Javier Lopez Retires

Veteran left-hander Javier Lopez has decided to retire, he tells Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
“More than anything, it’s just time,” the 39-year-old Lopez tells Rosenthal. “It’s a young man’s game. Although I think I can compete, it’s getting harder and harder to get ready for spring.”
A former fourth-round pick out of Puerto Rico, Lopez was a key member of four World Series teams: the Red Sox in 2007 and the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014. While he struggled with the Rockies early in his career, Lopez eventually solidified himself as a durable, dependable weapon against left-handed opponents and enjoyed a very nice 14-year career in that role.
He’ll finish his career with a 3.48 earned run average, 30 wins, 14 saves, 178 holds and a 358-to-230 K/BB ratio in 533 1/3 regular-season innings. Beyond that, Lopez tossed another 18 postseason innings, recording a 3.50 ERA in addition to his four World Series rings.
Lopez earned more than $28MM in his Major League career, per Baseball-Reference.com. He tells Rosenthal that he’s not certain what’ll come next for him beyond his playing days, but we at MLBTR wish him the very best in whatever lies ahead.
Comments
giantsfan8
Bye javi!! You’ll be missed in SF!
bigbob123
I know he’s from Puerto Rico, but he was drafted out of the University of Virginia, Wahoowa!
a1544
Always will have the weirdest injury of all time
carmot
A key member of our SF Giants’ Core Four.
0.00 ERA in two World Series combined.
0.73 ERA, 2010 through 2014 postseasons combined (total 12.1 IP).
Thank you, Javy. Forever a Giant. A champion. Retiring as the active player with the most WS rings. I hope you consider joining the CSNBA broadcast team. You’d be awesome.
jtb123
Good bye javy and thank you for helping the giants win 3 World series championships as a member of the core four. Enjoy your retirement.