Latest On Travis Wood’s Market

The Cubs have made contract offers to Travis Wood, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter links), though the Padres and two other teams are also still in the mix for the free agent lefty. The Yankees aren’t one of the other teams; New York reportedly checked in on Wood recently, though the Yankees weren’t considered to be top candidates for his services.
Wood’s market has begun to generate more buzz in recent days, though the veteran southpaw has seen his name pop up in rumors for much of the winter. Besides the Yankees, Padres and Cubs, the Marlins and Blue Jays were also linked to Wood at different times this offseason, and either of those clubs still makes sense as one or both of the mystery teams pursuing the left-hander (though Miami has made a number of other pitching additions).
Wood’s history as a starter has drawn interest from multiple teams looking at him as rotation help, with the Padres included in that list. The Cubs would be looking to use Wood as a swingman, while it isn’t known what role the other two suitors intend Wood to fill.
For the first five seasons of his big league career, Wood was a durable and mostly effective starter for the Reds and Cubs before transitioning into a relief role for Chicago during the 2015 season. He posted tremendous numbers as a reliever in 2015 and continued to get good results last year, posting a 2.95 ERA, 6.9 K/9 and 1.96 K/BB rate over 61 bullpen innings. Thanks to such factors as his low strikeout rate and a .215 BABIP, however, advanced metrics (4.54 FIP, 4.83 xFIP, 4.46 SIERA) painted a less-impressive picture of Wood’s season.
Looking at the Cubs’ left-handed options, Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson are vying for the fifth spot in the rotation, with Brian Duensing and Rob Zastryzny in line for potential bullpen jobs with the loser of the fifth starter battle. The Cubs could feel more comfortable with a familiar face like Wood in a swingman or spot starter role rather than relying on several other more inexperienced depth options (Zastryzny, Eddie Butler, Alec Mills, Ryan Williams).
Comments
glenncurry
C’mon, JAYS!
clrrogers
He’d make for a nice long reliever or 2nd lefty specialist out of the pen for the Jays. I doubt it happens though since he wants to start.
bluejaysfan316
i would love to get wood, does anyone know how much blue jays have left for money in payroll
siliconmessiah
You have to wonder what he values more, bring a starter in a paradise city, or being a reliever / spot starter as part of a potential dynasty. I’d also be interested to know the difference in dollars and years being discussed. I’d be happy to see him back with the Cubs but I’m sure he’d take the opportunity to be a full time starter.
Pads Fans
Wood has said his preference is to start, so the team that is able to give him an opportunity to start is probably going to sign him. The Padres are not likely to make any moves until they can clear roster spots. That happens on Tuesday or Wednesday when camp officially opens. I hope that he decides to sign with us because it would give us 4 veterans with at least 3 of them being nice trade pieces if they get off to a good start.