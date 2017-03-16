Heyman’s Latest: Quintana, Pagan, Cozart, Padres, Bautista, Giants

In his latest notes column, FanRag’s Jon Heyman reports that while teams such as the Astros, Pirates, Rangers and Yankees were all linked to Jose Quintana in trade rumors this offseason, the best offer the White Sox received came from an unnamed club that is currently perceived as more of a rebuilding team. That could mean any number of teams — the Braves, Phillies, Twins, Reds, Brewers and Padres are all in the midst of retooling their organizations — and further context is seemingly unknown at this time. A trade of Quintana, at this point, seems far likelier to occur this summer than during the final days of Spring Training, though Heyman’s note is a reminder that Quintana would appeal to virtually any club in baseball. With four years and $36.85MM remaining on his contract, Quintana’s affordable level of excellence can help clubs looking to win now or those looking to contend more in 2018-19.
A few more highlights…
- The Braves have made “multiple” attempts to sign free-agent outfielder Angel Pagan, but the veteran has been holding out for a big league deal worth around $5MM. Heyman notes that Pagan has received some guaranteed offers, but they’ve come with very low base salaries. Atlanta has also been tied to another reunion with infielder Kelly Johnson, but Heyman notes that Johnson, too, is seeking a Major League contract.
- Zack Cozart is still available in trade talks, but the Reds haven’t gotten much in the way of appealing offers due to the fact that few clubs are looking for a shortstop right now. The Padres have talked to Cincinnati about Cozart, but Heyman notes that they’re not keen on giving up top-tier talent for a player with only one year of club control remaining before free agency. Heyman notes that San Diego is still on the lookout for a shortstop upgrade.
- The Rangers would want a Major League ready starting pitcher in any trade involving Jurickson Profar, Heyman notes. The Padres like Profar but wouldn’t be willing to surrender right-hander Luis Perdomo in order to obtain him, he adds. That may raise an eyebrow for some fans, but I’d point out that Perdomo has five years of control remaining (to Profar’s three) and posted a 4.47 ERA with 6.0 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 61.4 percent ground-ball rate across his final 110 2/3 innings in 2016 after a dismal start in the bullpen. In that time, he posted a 3.84 xFIP and 3.88 SIERA. Profar hit .239/.321/.338 in 307 plate appearances last season.
- Right-hander Jered Weaver tells Heyman that he considered retirement this offseason following a career-worst year in 2016. However, Weaver began to feel stronger after a month of rest, ultimately landing with the Padres on a one-year, $3MM deal. Weaver says that he’s “10 steps above last year” in terms of how he feels physically at this point.
- The Indians made an offer to Jose Bautista that was for roughly the same $18.5MM guarantee he received with the Blue Jays, Heyman reports, and they weren’t entirely closed off to a multi-year deal. However, Bautista’s preference was to head back to Toronto.
- The Pirates sought right-hander Derek Law (among other pieces) in trade talks centering around Mark Melancon with the Giants at last year’s trade deadline, per Heyman. It seems that the Pirates were focused on adding an MLB-ready replacement arm for the bullpen in Melancon talks, which they received in the form of left-hander Felipe Rivero. San Francisco, of course, signed Melancon to a four-year deal this winter.
Comments
Aaron Sapoznik
An interesting point concerning Jose Quintana is that manager Rick Renteria has still not officially named him as the White Sox opening day starter, stating just yesterday that it may still be a week or so before he makes his choice public. It’s a no-brainer that “Q” will be on the mound opening day barring a trade. One has to wonder if there are serious trade talks taking place right now with some club that is delaying such an obvious decision.
stryk3istrukuout
Reasonable point, but nowadays coaches often care less about starting the best pitcher on OD
Aaron Sapoznik
Few teams in MLB have as remarkable a discrepancy between their #1 pitcher and the remainder of their rotation as the White Sox. Jose Quintana is clearly #1 after the trade of Chris Sale. The White Sox next best pitcher would be Carlos Rodon who has yet to throw a single inning of Cactus League ball as I post, just 18 days away from opening day. The remaining veteran starters all lag significantly behind “Q”, namely Derek Holland, Miguel Gonzalez and James Shields.
Polish Hammer
I highly doubt Cleveland offered up that kind of money for Bautista. After EE signed they had no payroll flexibility to sign him nor the need.
EndinStealth
It doesn’t say it was after EE signed.
CursedRangers
Good point.
Nola Di Bari 67
Six better not trade Q to Minny!!!
TheWestCoastRyan
No on Cozart and Profar. Any shortstop the Padres trade for has to come with at least 4 years of control.
padreforlife
Ok Branch Rickey
lovableschmuck
It seems foolish to trade Quintana now.The White Sox are a legitimate dark horse contender for the division.Why tank the team now? They probably could get a better deal closer to the trading deadline,if they they are out of contention by then.
jakem59
There is no chance the White Sox beat out Cleveland for the central. The Tigers, Twins, and Royals are all significantly better than the Sox as well.
Aaron Sapoznik
You are correct in claiming the White Sox have no chance in beating out the Indians for the A.L. Central Division title.
You are right to state that the Tigers and Royals are “significantly” better than the White Sox.
Your claim that the Twins are also “significantly” better is ludicrous, especially comparing their likely opening day rosters. However, come the trade deadline, that could also change “significantly”. lol
Aaron Sapoznik
No. The White Sox are not “a legitimate dark horse contender for the division”.
Yes. “They probably could get a better deal closer to the trading deadline”.
ChiSoxCity
The Sox aren’t a “dark horse contender” for anything. There’s no depth in the starting rotation, not enough offensive power, and one of the worst outfields in the majors with Garcia leading the way towards ineptitude in RF.
Nola Di Bari 67
Sox
Aaron Sapoznik
John Heyman’s article also brings up White Sox closer David Robertson’s name and his link to the Washington Nationals in trade discussions. His report seems to downplay previous speculation that a deal between the two clubs was ever imminent this offseason, even offering that some Nationals representatives suggested “the White Sox didn’t seem all that interested in trading Robertson” and that “ChiSox people don’t think the Nats have been very aggressive on this front”. Heyman opined “that’s silly”, suggesting that “it would be best if the two teams worked something out.”
Have to agree with Heyman here. It sounds to me like a load of crap coming from both clubs, each of whom seem to be using the media to their advantage in on-going trade discussions.
ChiSoxCity
The Nats are just gun shy after the Eaton trade. For a club so heavily invested in high-end players, they seem to have a small-market mentality when it comes to prospects.
They’re a dominant closer away from a WS appearance, and they’re complaining about giving up a solid prospect for Robertson.
I say screw it, hold on to Robertson until the trade deadline. Someone will give the Sox a reasonable offer by then.
homerheins
I don’t think it will happen, but I’d like to see the Dbacks sign Pagan to a low guarantee with incentives.
lovableschmuck
OK,maybe the White Sox aren’t better than Cleveland,but I think they will be in contention for a wild card playoff spot longer than most people think.Almost every year some lightly regarded team makes the playoffs.The WS are as good of a sleeper pick in the AL as anyone else.