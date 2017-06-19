Padres Claim Dillon Overton, Designate Zach Lee

The Padres announced on Monday that they’ve claimed left-hander Dillon Overton off waivers from the Mariners and designated right-hander Zach Lee for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Overton has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso, per the Padres.

The 25-year-old Overton was a second-round pick by the Athletics back in 2013 and was traded to Seattle in the offseason. The Mariners, however, designated Overton for assignment this past weekend after a rough start to his 2017 season; through 18 1/3 innings at the big league level, Overton logged a 6.31 ERA with just eight strikeouts, albeit against a mere two walks. His minor league output has been worse, as he’s been rocked for a 9.33 ERA through 27 innings with Triple-A Tacoma.

However, Overton is just a few months removed from wrapping up a strong 2016 season in which he posted a 3.29 ERA with 7.5 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 36.1 percent ground-ball rate through 125 2/3 innings (20 starts) for Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate. And with a pair of minor league options remaining, he’s a reasonable add for a Padres team that is thin on pitching depth and brought in most of its current rotation via free agency this past winter.

Lee, also 25, has allowed five runs in eight innings for the Padres this year while tallying more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six). Once regarded as one of baseball’s very best prospects while in the Dodgers’ minor league ranks, Lee’s career has never taken off as many scouts and prospect analysts had envisioned. He’s posted a 5.32 ERA with 15 walks and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings at Triple-A this season and has compiled a 4.94 ERA across 435 1/3 career innings in Triple-A.