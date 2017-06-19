Padres Claim Dillon Overton, Designate Zach Lee

The Padres announced on Monday that they’ve claimed left-hander Dillon Overton off waivers from the Mariners and designated right-hander Zach Lee for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Overton has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso, per the Padres.
The 25-year-old Overton was a second-round pick by the Athletics back in 2013 and was traded to Seattle in the offseason. The Mariners, however, designated Overton for assignment this past weekend after a rough start to his 2017 season; through 18 1/3 innings at the big league level, Overton logged a 6.31 ERA with just eight strikeouts, albeit against a mere two walks. His minor league output has been worse, as he’s been rocked for a 9.33 ERA through 27 innings with Triple-A Tacoma.
However, Overton is just a few months removed from wrapping up a strong 2016 season in which he posted a 3.29 ERA with 7.5 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 36.1 percent ground-ball rate through 125 2/3 innings (20 starts) for Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate. And with a pair of minor league options remaining, he’s a reasonable add for a Padres team that is thin on pitching depth and brought in most of its current rotation via free agency this past winter.
Lee, also 25, has allowed five runs in eight innings for the Padres this year while tallying more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six). Once regarded as one of baseball’s very best prospects while in the Dodgers’ minor league ranks, Lee’s career has never taken off as many scouts and prospect analysts had envisioned. He’s posted a 5.32 ERA with 15 walks and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings at Triple-A this season and has compiled a 4.94 ERA across 435 1/3 career innings in Triple-A.
Comments
nmendoza44
So he’s the ace now?
TheWestCoastRyan
PRINT THE WORLD SERIES TICKETS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
kingtopher
When I saw a photo of him when he was DFA’d the other day I figured the Padres would claim him based on his beard and hair alone.
vtadave
Zach Lee for Chris Taylor seems to have worked out well for the Dodgers.
dodgerfan711
Dodgers refused to trade Lee many times over the years which looked bad since he was a bust. Friedman worked a miracle getting Taylor
BlueSkyLA
It worked out well for the Dodgers but nothing on the face of this trade suggested that they were getting anything more than a depth player in Taylor. In fact at the time it was being said that Seattle did well to get Lee for him.
outinleftfield
So the Padres dumped a soft throwing RHP to pick up a soft throwing LHP?
padresfan
Fix his mechanics and turn him in hands replacement
Hand was a project as well and shined quickly
ReverieDays
Huh?
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Fix his mechanics and turn him into hands replacement.
Padres have had recent success with LHP projects.
Pomeranz, Hand, Butcher. Idk if overton throws a curve but something I am sure the padres will want to have him develop like they did pomeranz or work his slider if he has one.
Phillies2017
Honestly, not a bad landing spot for Overton. Petco will help him.
padresfan
I would have to say safeco is more pitcher friendly since the padres moved the walls in several times
JackDanielsGhost
Yup. Ever since they installed the massive video board in left and brought in the fences, Petco has essentially been a neutral park.
padresfan
Yup. But, at night time it’s more pitcher friendly. The marine layer keeps the bs in the ball. You’ll have to get all of it to get it out
DaveP
The Sempra building also in same category of things that have changed how far the ball travels.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
That picture makes Overton look like a very young version of Gandalf the Grey.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
But can be play short stop?