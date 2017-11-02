Headlines

2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker

Our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker is now available!  Our tracker allows you to filter by position, team, signing status, handedness, qualifying offers, and contract years, amounts, and options.  We’ll be updating it quickly throughout the offseason.  The tracker is mobile-friendly as well, so give it a try on your phone.  Check out our 2017-18 MLB Free Agent Tracker today!

Comments

  3. Right now we’re putting finishing touches on the Top 50 Free Agent list. Hoping to put up the contest within a week though.

  4. Just a heads up that Tyler Flowers, who had his option picked up, is in the tracker

  5. when will you guys do the top 50 free agents with predictions?

    • Hopefully within a few hours. Had to do some edits after Upton signed.

  6. When will you tell me who everyone will sign with and what all the trades will be so I can complain?

  7. Cubs sign darvish cobb wade Davis, Morrow , Addison reed. Complain away

  9. How much will a team offer Darvish now after his world series blowup? I think he’s looking at a more incentive-laden deal now around $15 mil/yr + incentives over 4 years

  10. The free agent I’ll be tracking closely is Darvish. Will the Dodgers make him an offer, or did his performance in the WS leave a bad enough taste in their mouths that they take a pass? When he’s good he’s very, very good, but when he’s bad he’s horrid. I think his FA stock took a hit the past week. He’ll still be overpaid for too many years, but not as much as he could have gotten had he not imploded twice putting the Dodgers behind the 8 ball.

  11. I can see the Rangers bring back Yu. Like what the Yankees did with Chapman. So who was the big winner in the Yu Darvish trade? The Rangers or the Dodgers? Cause I see Calhoun going back to the minors.

  12. Cubs sign Darvish, Reed and Morrow. And resign Duensing. Then trade Happ and or Schwarber for a good leadoff hitter who can play LF and back up Almora in CF

