AL Notes: Rajai, Gardner, Dozier, Red Sox

Here’s the latest from around the American League…
- Money could prevent a reunion between Rajai Davis and the Indians, Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer writes. The Tribe would like to bring back the veteran outfielder, though there isn’t any payroll space after Cleveland went above and beyond their financial comfort zone to land Edwin Encarnacion. Pluto thinks Davis could only come back to the Tribe if he fails to drum up enough interest from other teams, though that seems unlikely given his still-excellent baserunning. It’s worth noting that the Orioles are the only team known to have interest in Davis’ services this winter, so if his market continues to be quiet, it wouldn’t seem to be out of the question that Davis returns to Cleveland next year.
- In a recent piece about the Blue Jays and Jose Bautista, Richard Griffin of the Toronto Star cites Brett Gardner as one of multiple “trade avenues to explore” for the Jays before they would considering re-signing Bautista. The Yankees are known to have received some interest in Gardner this winter, and this is the first time Toronto has been linked to the veteran, though Griffin’s comment could imply more a due-diligence type of a check-in on the Blue Jays’ part rather than a solid interest. Gardner’s overall hitting numbers declined in 2016, though he still checks a lot of boxes for the Jays as a good on-base threat and leadoff man, a left-handed hitter and an excellent baserunner and defensive left fielder. The 33-year-old is owed $25MM in guaranteed salary over the next two seasons. A complicating factor, of course, could be the fact that the two teams are division rivals — the Blue Jays and Yankees haven’t collaborated on a trade since 2002.
- The Twins have some leverage in shopping Brian Dozier since, as the slugging second baseman is under contract for two more affordable years, Minnesota can simply keep Dozier in the fold if it can’t find an acceptable trade offer for him this winter. In his latest subscription-only column, ESPN.com’s Buster Olney warns that waiting to find a perfect deal for Dozier is something of a risk for the Twins, as Dozier’s value may never be higher than it is right now. Dozier is prone to extended slumps (he hit very poorly in the last two months of the 2015 season and in the first two months of the 2016 season) that could lower his trade value if he gets off to another slow start.
- Also from Olney, he opines that “it seems inevitable” that the Red Sox will be looking for (ironically) a Clay Buchholz-like pitcher in trade talks, if not necessarily re-acquiring Buchholz himself from the Phillies. Boston dealt Buchholz two weeks ago in order to get his salary off the books for luxury tax purposes and to alleviate a seeming rotation surplus. With Eduardo Rodriguez suffering another (apparently minor) injury to his surgically-repaired right knee and Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz also carrying injury concerns from last year, there are certainly some questions about the last two spots in the Red Sox rotation.
Comments
SandyAlomar
Base running for the Indians was a strength last year. I dont see them as efficient this next year and wonder how this will impact their totals wins.
mrburrsir
I’m not sure where Davis would fit in the Cleveland outfield this season. Brantley/Chisenhall/Naquin/Almonte/Guyer seems crowded already.
ripcookies
I think eddys power numbers and Brantley being back healthy will double the wins they won because of baserunning last year. So I wouldn’t worry about losing Davis lol
ripcookies
I mean between lindor, Brantley, kipnis, and Ramirez stolen bases will happen. Think all four are 20 SB threats. Brantley and lindor will get 10-15 tho
Mookie's Lip
I’m pretty sure the Red Sox can find someone in AAA that can replace Buchholz at the ML minimum. I mean your basically just looking for a guy who can go out and throw five innings per start and keep his era at or below five. You’re not aiming high when looking to duplicate Buchholz’s production.
Dadgerblue
Twins are gambling with Dozier, they should take DeLeon from LA. He might be a solid number 2 starter.
socalbum
Obviously, Twins should extract as much value in return for Dozier as possible, but without the risk of losing out on one of the better pitching prospects in baseball. I believe Dodgers will ultimately offer another mid level prospect, or perhaps a couple of lower level prospects along with De Leon for Dozier which the Twins should grab and move on.
badco44
Don’t see Buchholtz back in Boston… Groome, Johnson, or Owens will get first shot to fill
badco44
Which means Buster is drinking too much Koop-aid…..
baseball0021
I don’t see Groome getting an MLB shot this year, drafted out of HS a year ago
prich
Groove won’t be in the bigs til September of 2018 at the earliest. The kid is also a greedy SOB lol Red Sox should have just not signed him and gave him a big **** you. These prospects should accept their slot values because the team should control them especially for the money they give.
prich
Twins would be foolish to trade dozier for de Leon. The guy has proved nothing and isn’t even proven to be durable. They don’t need to trade dozier. They got 2 more years of him and the fans need a reason to go to the ballpark. On the other hand, the dodgers would be foolish to let the chance to get dozier go bye. Dozier should easily get the Twins a package of 3 damn good prospects like the Phils got for Hamels. People don’t realize that most prospects fail. They don’t all work out and that is why there is never as much value with prospects as the real deal such as dozier.
cxcx
Hamels had much more of a track record and much more control than Dozier. Only thing is he cost a lot more, but that’s less important for big money teams than the former considerations, I think.