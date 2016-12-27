Joe Blanton’s Market Heating Up

Right-hander Joe Blanton is arguably the best reliever left on the free-agent market, but that may not be the case for long, as ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that interest in the 36-year-old has begun to pick up now that the upper tier of free-agent relievers have found new homes (Twitter link). A return to the Dodgers is still possible for Blanton, per Crasnick, though multiple teams figure to have interest following a pair of resurgent seasons for the former starter.
Blanton’s career looked to be running on fumes as recently as 2014. The long-time Athletics and Phillies hurler inked a two-year deal with the Angels prior to the 2013 season but was rocked for a 6.04 ERA in 132 2/3 innings before being released at the end of Spring Training 2014. He pitched briefly with the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate that year but ultimately walked away from the game for the majority of the 2014 campaign. It wasn’t until February of 2015 that Blanton elected to give things one more go, signing a minor league deal with the Royals that proved to be the beginning of a mid-30s renaissance.
In 41 2/3 innings with the Royals, Blanton posted a respectable 3.89 ERA with 8.6 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9, but he wound up being designated for assignment anyway and landed with the Pirates. Pittsburgh is where Blanton really turned things around, though, working to a 1.57 ERA in 34 1/3 innings, which led to a one-year, $4MM deal with the Dodgers last winter. His success continued into his age-35 season in Los Angeles, as Blanton whiffed 80 hitters and issued just 22 unintentional walks in 80 innings of work for manager Dave Roberts.
All told, Blanton as posted a stellar 2.65 ERA with 9.2 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and a 40.6 percent ground-ball rate in 156 innings of relief since resurfacing in the Majors in 2015. He was lit up by the Cubs in a pair of NLCS outings — seven runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings — but that shaky performance is vastly overshadowed by the larger body of work he’s turned in across the past two seasons. Despite the fact that he’ll pitch next year at the age of 36, Blanton still seems like a candidate for a solid multi-year deal — especially in a market that has been quite favorable for late-inning relievers to this point.
The rumor mill surrounding Blanton has been mostly quiet until now, with the Marlins and Dodgers as the only teams linked to his services. Miami, though, is likely done adding to its roster after signing Edinson Volquez, Brad Ziegler, Junichi Tazawa, Jeff Locke and A.J. Ellis. Crasnick further notes that Blanton lives in Napa Valley (and owns a vineyard there) and, all things equal, would prefer to pitch for a West Coast team. The Dodgers would obviously fit that bill, though other potential bullpen-needy teams could include the Mariners and Giants. Both Colorado and Arizona are western-division clubs that could look to further augment their bullpens as well.
Comments
arcadia Ldogg
Yuk! No thanks.
dodgerfan711
No way the dodgers can give him a 2 year deal. He was a steal laat offseason and they should be satasfied with what he gave them. I saw enough 0-2 hangers in the playoffs to see he isnt worth overpaying for
mcdusty31
Yeah he was definitely solid for us during the regular season but his playoff performance wasn’t fun to watch…it took me back to when Matt Stairs demolished Jon Broxton back in ’08…I’d say unless he took a solid hometown discount it wouldn’t be wise to overpay him on a contract over 1 season
BlueSkyLA
As painful as he was to watch in the postseason I know he was stellar during the regular season and I also know it wasn’t his fault that he was overused. The lack of another reliable relief arm was the FO’s fault. I’d be happy to see Blanton back on a two-year contract, but fercrissakes this time don’t make him pitch every other day.
dodgerfan711
I dont think it was a lack of reliable arms as much as it was everyone being over used. The bullpen was very good in the regular season but got taxed as the playoffs went on. Dayton was untouchable before his pathetic meltdown in game 5 @ washington. Baez was very solid until the nlcs shifted to dodger stadium Now a team with lack of reliable arms was the giants
BlueSkyLA
Everyone was being overused because of the rotation, but Blanton in particular because nobody else not named Jansen was reliable. He literally appeared in almost half the games, and this was from someone who was signed to be the long man.
San Francisco’s pen was a disaster. Different issues entirely. No point in comparing the two.
alexgordonbeckham
What an awful pitch that was. Should have been a heater no where near the plate.
hittingnull
Yankees should look into Blanton on a one year and 10M deal.
metseventually
10 for HIM?! HA!
angelsfan4life
The only one stupid enough to pay Batting Practice Blanton 10 million a year, is in Seattle now.
patborders92
This has Shapiros name written all over it
ck22
Lol you people think he’s trash because of one at bat? I watched him throughout the season dominate hitters. Then when we got to the playoffs, he’s a huge reason why the dodgers got to the nlcs. And thought the nlcs he did good excluding the one appearance he threw back to back to back meatballs. This guy was great outta the pen
jakem59
He was far from “dominating” in the regular season, he was lights out in the NLDS but absolute garbage in the NLCS, even without that one pitch.
Brixton
Kershaw was bad in the playoffs yet again this year, should they get rid of him too? Blanton was good in the regular season for 2 years now, someone is gonna pay him, and just like every other reliever, he has risk, but he could also have reward.
Joe Kerr
“Right-hander Joe Blanton is arguably the best reliever left on the free-agent market”
wow that’s incredibly sad, never thought I would hear/read those words. whoever gives this guy more than 1.5 million or more than 1 year will absolutely regret it.
Brixton
Dodgers spent 5M and got 80 great innings out of it. I wonder if they regret it.. Hes been a good reliever for two years now