Rockies “Keeping Track” Of Edwin Encarnacion, Mark Trumbo

The Rockies have a full cast of position players on their hands after signing Ian Desmond, but they’re continuing to keep an eye on high-profile free agent sluggers Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo, according to general manager Jeff Bridich.
“It would be stupid of us not to keep track,” Bridich told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday (Twitter link).
Encarnacion and Trumbo have been connected to the Rockies throughout the offseason, but their odds of signing either seemingly decreased significantly with the addition of Desmond. Although the 31-year-old Desmond has spent his entire career in either the middle infield or the outfield, Colorado handed him a five-year, $70MM deal with the intention of deploying him at first base. The Rockies would presumably send Desmond to the outfield if they were to further increase their payroll by inking either Encarnacion or Trumbo, the former of whom would be a first base-only option in the National League. Trumbo has experience in the outfield, where he spent most of 2016 as a member of the Orioles, though he’s clearly better suited at first.
The Rockies already have a full complement of starting outfielders in Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and David Dahl, and an expensive reserve in $8MM man Gerardo Parra. Blackmon’s name has been especially popular in the rumor mill since the club picked up Desmond; however, if the Rockies were to trade him, they would reportedly require a return similar to the haul the Nationals sent the White Sox for fellow outielder Adam Eaton earlier this month. While Blackmon is coming off a career year, having slashed .324/.381/.552 with 29 home runs, 17 steals and a personal-best 3.9 fWAR across 641 plate appearances, expecting him to bring back an Eaton-type package would likely be unrealistic. Blackmon is a couple years older (30 to 28), for starters, and is only under team control for two more seasons. He’ll make an estimated $9MM in 2017, his penultimate year of arbitration, while Eaton is controllable through 2021 (including two club options) at just $38.4MM.
Regardless of what it would mean for Blackmon or Gonzalez, who’s due $20MM in the final year of his contract and doesn’t seem likely to land an extension, pairing Encarnacion or Trumbo with hitter-friendly Coors Field would be an enticing proposition. It would also only cost the Rockies a second-round pick instead of a first, which they surrendered when they signed Desmond.
Trumbo, who will turn 31 in January, led the majors with 47 home runs last season, though his track record pales in comparison to Encarnacion’s. Since his 2012 breakout, Encarnacion is second in the majors in homers (193) and third in ISO (.273). The soon-to-be 34-year-old has also posted a .272/.367/.544 line, good for a robust 146 wRC+, along with an impressive BB/K ratio of .83. The longtime Blue Jay’s overall production took a step backward last season (.263/.357/.529 in 702 PAs), but he remained among the majors’ top hitters and tied a career high with 42 long balls.
Trumbo’s plate discipline is nowhere near that of Encarnacion, evidenced by both the subpar BB/K ratio (.27) and below-average on-base percentage (.303) he has put up in his career. Trumbo should cost less than Encarnacion as a result, which could make him a likelier target for Colorado. At last check, Trumbo’s best offer was from the Orioles – four years, $52MM – but they pulled that proposal off the table over the weekend. Encarnacion, meanwhile, is in long-term discussions with several teams, agent Paul Kinzer revealed last week.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I think Trumbo wants to sign with the Rockies,
Now, whether or not the Rockies want to do is the next question.
baileydogg
The Rockies have a hard time getting pitchers to play at Coors Field just like the Jay’s have a hard time signing anyone to play in Canada. it’s easier for the Rockies to sign position players and then trade players like Blackmon for the pitching they need. just like most of the Jay’s team is formed from trades rather than FA signings.
Rockies should sign Trumbo ( since EE can’t play full-time 1st) and trade Blackmon for some pitching
patborders92
That’s why AA was a great GM for the Blue Jays. He understood this, I think Atkins has a bit of a learning curve being the GM inTOR. These guys are a little to attached to the prospects and you can’t be with the Jays
Doc Halladay
It’s not that Atkins and Shapiro are too attached, it’s that AA completely raided the cupboard before he left in order to secure a 2 year window before EE and Jose’s deals expired. The Jays have a mid-tier farm system(at best) with more quantity than quality. They lack any true impact talent in the upper minors and the potentially impactful prospects they do have, are all down in the low minors. Without that near MLB ready talent, teams just aren’t going to be willing to part with good, proven talent for guys 3 plus years away.
jaysdaze
Rowdy Tellez would like a word.
Doc Halladay
I’m a huge fan of Tellez but he’s yet to crack MLB’s Top 100 prospects list. He’s generally been ranked 4th in the Jays system too(which I disagree with for the record). I believe he’ll crack top 100 lists this coming Spring but it’s unlikely scouts view him higher than in the 65-75 range due to concerns over his ability to hit LHP and whether he’s good enough defensively to play the field full time.
Deke
Totally agree, same deal happens with pitcher friendly ballparks have to overpay for hitters if they can get them at all.
I’m not a Rockies fan but I want them to sign Trumbo just to see what happens.
Brixton
Signing Trumbo for his asking price makes absolutely no sense until EE is off the board.
EE is far better.
lesterdnightfly
” ‘It would be stupid of us not to keep track,’ Bridich told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday (Twitter link).”
“It would be stupid of us to sign versatile Ian Desmond for $70 million, only to stick him at first base,” is what Bridich should have said.
Brixton
I mean, we really don’t know his plan.
His plan pretty easily could be deal one of Cargo, Blackmon or LeMahieu for pitching, then slot Desmond at whatever vacantcy is there
lesterdnightfly
Bridich stated his plan last week. It was posted here on MLBTR. He said his plan is to keep Desmond at first (where he projects at league average or worse). The OF situation wouldn’t change that, he said.
I wonder if Desmond told the Rockies that he doesn’t want to roam around the diamond and wants to stay at one position. IB was their only open spot. Puzzling.
Brixton
Because what is he supposed to say? “Our plan is to trade Cargo, and move Desmond to LF, it’s basically whats gonna happen”
He can’t tip his hand, so he says whats logical right now, but lets face it, he shouldnt keep an above average corner outfielder at 1B over Cargo, considering Cargo isn’t even a good outfielder anymore
lesterdnightfly
Read his statement. What he says is not “logical right now”.
rustyhinge
Desmond’s “versatility ” consists of being able to suck at multiple positions. I actually like Trumbo in Col. I don’t trust him to continue to hit well without the altitude help. EE is obviously better, but with the price difference and Coors factor, Trumbo might be better option. For every other team in game it would be better to pay up for EE.
AddisonStreet
You’re really caught up on that, its weird.
lesterdnightfly
If you’re addressing me, I agree. What Bridich is doing is weird.
RedFeather
“Keeping track”? Who isnt keeping track of those two?? And where in gods name would the Rockies put them after signing Desmonds and having 6 other OF? Keeping track… ha Im “keeping track” Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Alba…
jimttu
Sign EE
comebacktrail28
Rockies should Trade Blackmon for Prospects use those prospects 1 or 2 of there’s trade for Quintana ……… Sign EE
Megadro2000
Imagine a lineup that has
(Random order)
Arenado
Encarnacion
Gonzalez
Blackmon
Dahl
Desmond
Story
Brixton
1. Blackmon CF
2. DJL 2B
3. Arenado 3B
4. EE 1B
5. Desmond LF
6. Story SS
7. Dahl RF
8. Murphy/Wolters C
Thats pretty scary lol, and thats without Dahl
JeD242
Agree with this lineup, CarGo and Parra for pitching (young) and bench depth (veteran)
JrodFunk5
Actually, you have Dahl batting 7th….
CubsFanForLife
Precisely my first thought. Though this lineup has them benching or trading Parra, and they won’t get much out of the latter option. CarGo would make the most sense, but if they haven’t traded him already…
aussiegiants53
I totally think they should go after Trumbo, way more suited to play 1st base, then trade from their surplus, move any outfielder that someone is will to trade for, (maybe not Dahl) I think trading for Stroman would be an excellent idea, extreme GB pitcher would suit Coors
thinkb4commenting
Where are you seeing tor letting go of stro? He means so much to team and city, why sell low on a likely rebound candidate anyway? For a flash in the pan OF? Ask yourself did they make a play at reddick?
aussiegiants53
The early talk was Blackmon for Stroman, kinda makes sense, But you’re right, he has bounce back candidate written all over him! Is Reddick better than Blackmon or Cargo? Hmmm
Get in the Hawper
Not even close
Cargo is so legit and Blackmon continues to rise, Reddick seems to hit with a wrapped up newspaper sometimes (meaning he doesn’t have much pop).
IMO Cargo has the talent to be in with the elite, top 30 players in MLB. But admittedly Cargo is one of my favorite players going.
TBJ12
Stroman isn’t going to come cheap. If the Jays were willing to deal a starter (which seems highly unlikely), it’s one of Liriano, Estrada or Happ.
Red_Line_9
Extreme gb pitchers are nice at Coors but that really needs to come with a healthy K rate that cuts down on contact. We’re talking stellar gb% is 60%…thats still 40% put in the air. To me Ubaldo Jimenez was the perfect Coors model. Id sacrifice a tad of gb% for a 10k/9 rate
kc38
If you guys would do any research EE is actually a better 1b than trumbo. Edwin has been one of the top 3 power hitters in all of baseball the past 4 years. I’ll find somewhere for him to play in coors, that man could easily hit 50 bombs. But if they don’t sign either do you not remember the FO having talks about cargo to play first. Move Desmond to the outfield and cargo to 1b and your team is much better. If they do sign one then I think you try and move parra and a prospect for a pitcher. Your team is too good with cargo and Blackmon in the lineup. Blackmon is a better player than Desmond so that would be plain stupid to trade him because they signed Desmond
kc38
I say they don’t sign either and just move parra, play cargo at first and Desmond outfield. And you have Blackmon,Dahl, Desmond as your outfield and cargo playing a much more suited first base
Red_Line_9
I dont get the Desmond move unless its part of a larger plan. Desmond had one solid half, and his value is minimized at 1B. Time to trade for some starting pitching. I’d have to think another move is waiting.
AngelFan69
If they sign Jumbo Trumbo …I wonder how many HRs would he hit in mile high….