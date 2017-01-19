AL East Notes: Betances, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Betts

The Yankees will go to an arbitration hearing with right-hander Dellin Betances, general manager Brian Cashman tells MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (Twitter link). Betances filed for a $5MM salary in arbitration, while the Yankees countered at $2MM, so there’s a sizable gap between the two sides. In addition to the immediate $2MM that’s at stake, a $5MM salary in 2017 would give Betances a considerably larger platform for future salaries in the arbitration process. Betances is one of 23 unresolved arbitration cases left in baseball — all of which can be monitored using MLBTR’s 2017 Arbitration Tracker.
A bit more from the American League East…
- Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins spoke to reporters, including Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith (Twitter link), following his team’s re-signing of Jose Bautista to a one-year, $18.5MM deal (with a 2018 mutual option and a 2019 vesting option). Atkins acknowledged that the Jays have “clear” needs in the bullpen and at backup catcher. That suggests that the Jays won’t simply stick with in-house options at either position, and the Toronto GM noted that both the trade market and free-agent market are under current consideration to fill those needs. A number of backup catching options have come off the board recently, though names like Kurt Suzuki, Hank Conger, Brayan Pena and Jarrod Saltalamacchia are all still out there.
- Red Sox skipper John Farrell met with the Boston media today and addressed a number of roster issues, including the team’s outlook at third base and in the rotation (Twitter links via Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal). Per Farrell, there’s still a “note of competition” at the hot corner between Pablo Sandoval, Brock Holt and non-roster invite Josh Rutledge. Sandoval’s contract, presumably, makes him the favorite, but I’d wager that he’ll be on a short leash and will have to show semblance of rebound potential in Spring Training and/or early in the year. Also, it sounds as if only Chris Sale, David Price an Rick Porcello are assured rotation spots, as Farrell said the final two spots will be a competition between Drew Pomeranz, Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez.
- MacPherson’s colleague, Tim Britton, adds that Farrell also discussed the Red Sox’ catching situation (all Twitter links). Farrell said that as it stands, Sandy Leon is heading to camp as the No. 1 catcher, but Blake Swihart will be able to challenge him for that role. Britton notes that Farrell didn’t mention Christian Vazquez. However, Vazquez is out of minor league options, and the team isn’t sure how Swihart’s ankle will be able to hold up for regular work behind the dish, so Britton’s interpretation of the situation is that Leon and Vazquez will open the year as Boston’s catching tandem.
- Looking at the bigger picture for the Red Sox, the team has yet to sit down with star outfielder Mookie Betts about an extension, as Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports. The 24-year-old said there haven’t been talks, and hinted that he’s not particularly interested in pursuing a long-term arrangement. Betts said that his preference is to focus on his play while going “one year at a time” for his salaries. Meanwhile, shortstop Xander Bogaerts largely demurred when asked whether he had engaged in any long-term contract talks.
MB923
I think Betances deserves $5 mil but I got a feeling the arbitrator will only give him $3 million because of his low Saves total. As sad as it sounds , I am pretty certain Saves are a key factor for relievers when it comes to arbitration. I forgot where I read it (perhaps River Ave)
JDGoat
Doesn’t he either have to get the 2 million or 5 million. There’s no middle ground when it goes to the arbitrator I don’t think.
Cam
Correct – player and team both file, and the ruling is one or the other.
goblins
Has a 3.08ERA pitcher ever gotten 5M first time through arbitration before?
pinballwizard1969
The Yankees countered at $3MM NOT $2MM.
MB923
That’s correct.
Whyamihere
Pretty sure the arbitrator picks one or the other, not settles an amount between them.
Connorsoxfan
I’m sorry, why are you here exactly?
slider32
Yanks win this one but it might cause some bad blood down the road. I see Betances moved at the deadline if the Yanks are out of contention and Holder and Heller progress.
locutus
Rutledge was a rule V pick; doesn’t that make him more than a non-roster invite since he needs to be rostered all season?
Whyamihere
Yes
pinballwizard1969
Actually as a Rule 5 pick up Rutledge has to be put on the Sox roster immediately. He is on the teams roster and as such will be at ST as a roster player, I believe.
Whyamihere
That could be a very important arbitration case. I’d imagine Betances reps will argue that past comps aren’t suited due to the skyrocketed value of relievers as seen for Chapman, Melancon, and Jansen. They could also use andrew miller as an example as to how saves are no longer a very good measure of talent/value for relievers.
pinballwizard1969
You do realize all of the players you mentioned made their money as FA’s not as 1st year arbitration players. FA’s salaries/compensation are notoriously not an apples to apples comparison to players filing 1st year arbitration cases.
Connorsoxfan
Is point is that relievers didn’t make close to this kind of money a couple years ago, and thus should be worth more money in arbitration.