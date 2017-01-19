Angels To Sign Luis Valbuena

The Angels have struck a deal with free-agent infielder Luis Valbuena, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). It’s believed to be for two years with an option attached, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register (Twitter link). The connection between Valbuena and the Halos was first reported by Venezuelan journalist Efrain Zavarce (via Twitter).
Valbuena, 31, will join an infield and DH grouping that now features multiple options. Los Angeles had previously dealt for second baseman Danny Espinosa, who’ll join Andrelton Simmons in the middle-infield mix, and already employs Yunel Escobar at third. Cliff Pennington remains available as a utility option. Meanwhile, Albert Pujols and C.J. Cron had figured to handle first base and DH, though the former will be working back from foot surgery to start the year.
While it’s a bit of an odd match at first glance, it’s easier to see the rationale when you look more closely. All of the players just listed hit from the right side, excepting Espinosa and Pennington, both of whom are switch hitters. Though Pennington has performed better against right-handed pitching historically, the opposite is true of Espinosa.
Even if Pennington offers one option to slot in the lineup against tough righties, he’s a light-hitting, part-time player. Certainly, Valbuena might be expected to do quite a bit more damage. It’s particularly interesting to note the situation with Pujols, who may not be available by Opening Day and could be a greater concern given his age and prior history of foot difficulties. At the very least, this signing represents an insurance policy there.
Plus, while Valbuena has spent most of his time at third, he’s also capable of playing second base, having logged 209 games there over his nine seasons in the majors. It’s worth bearing in mind, too, that both Espinosa and Escobar are slated to hit free agency after the 2017 season, so Valbuena will not only deepen the roster in 2017 but will also provide a ready replacement — presumably, at the hot corner. It’s also possible that the club could deal Cron, as Jon Heyman of Fan Rag notes on Twitter, though it’s far from clear just how much demand there would be for his services.
Los Angeles will undoubtedly be adding a talented hitter in Valbuena, who posted an excellent .260/.357/.459 batting line in his first 342 plate appearances of 2016 before going down to a season-ending hamstring injury. That was his third-straight season of above-average offensive production. There are some limitations, too. Valbuena has also fared much better when hitting with the platoon advantage. And though he used to grade quite well with the glove at the hot corner, he has slipped to average or slightly below-average metrics in recent years.
Despite his solid platform, the injury no doubt harmed Valbuena’s earning power. Of greater importance, perhaps, was the lack of clear demand around the league. Teams such as the Giants and Braves could have pursued upgrades, but neither has to this point. That same general market situation has kept Todd Frazier with the White Sox, despite the fact that he’s an obvious trade candidate as he enters his final year of control on a rebuilding team. Plus, the abundant stock of less defensively flexible sluggers has likely reduced the demand for Valbuena purely for his bat.
Taking the opportunity to add Valbuena does make sense for the Halos, as explained above. But the team still seems to have some needs that remain unaddressed. The catching situation is far from optimal, the bullpen could stand to add an arm or two, and the rotation depth could certainly stand to be bolstered. Certainly, there’s still time left for more moves, though springing for Valbuena will take some of the available resources, particularly assuming that the organization continues to fly beneath the luxury tax threshold.
Comments
jakesaub
Would’ve made for a good signing for the Red Sox. Sandoval has no competition at third, and at the very least, Valbuena would have been a great platoon partner and/or depth when/if Sandoval can’t do the job.
alt2tab
Kind of an odd move considering the Angels also have Jefry Marte in the fold. I wonder if there’s legit concern over Pujols’ foot otherwise this deal seems like an odd match for both parties involved.
AddisonStreet
Luis V is way better than Marte.
alt2tab
Not saying he isn’t. Just that it’s a bit of an imperfect fit
kargus
Marte has pop too.. But he is right handed and will be depth at 1B LF and DH whereas Valbuena is left handed and provides depth at 3B 2B asnd DH. This isn’t hard to figure out.
astrosfan4life
Valbuena played a fair amount of 1B in Houston as well, and I think he handled himself great there. I wish we would’ve kept him.
gregsuhrstedt
There’s a decent chance Jefry Marte’s season last year was a fluke. He only played half a year and hasn’t had an extended opportunity to prove anything. Luis Valbuena gives the Angels more balance with a left handed bat. Pujols is going to be fine. Marte bats right handed and Cliff Pennington isn’t good. Just a bench/platoon signing for the Angels.
cmancoley
Hoping this means that the Halos could trade Escobar for a starter or some bullpen help. Or even just to grab some prospects for the farm. Don’t really like the vibe Yunel brings to the clubhouse. He has always come off as arrogant and cares more about the name on his back than the one on his chest. Plus, Valbuena honestly isn’t that bad of a replacement. AND he will definitely be an upgrade defensively over Escobar. Overall, I love the signing, just hope this means we can trade Escobar for some pitching.
antonio bananas
yup, your gut instinct about a guy’s “vibes”…GREAT analysis.
Phillies2017
Dude, chill- no need to go bananas on a guy just trying to express his opinion!
mcdusty31
Happens a lot in here nowadays…this site is full of keyboard warriors throwing around insults and their opinions are the only opinions that are valid
Red_Line_9
Anyone questioning Escobars clubhouse presence has some history to work from. He’s had some run ins..a few public.
fettichico shiznilty
Yesss. Have always liked Valbuena.
colon
Would it have killed you to signed a contract outside of the AL West, Valbuena? This guy always seems to absolutely murder the Mariners.
whereslou
He killed Seattle more when he played for them.
astrosfan4life
I hope he has a great season, except when playing the Astros.
dodgerfan711
Wheres he gonna play? Infield is crowded with him cron and espinosa
kargus
He’ll play some 3rd, some 2b and maybe even 1st and some DH. Pujols could miss first few games of the season
ducksnort69
I’m not familiar with him, but he has good numbers. Based on those, I’m surprised he was not a hotter commodity.
Red_Line_9
So it says the Angels might deal Cron? C’mon Rockies get Desmond off of 1st.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Very curious as to what CJ could net us. I actually am pretty high on Cron so it’d have to be an equally promising or controlled arm.
cxcx
:”and the rotation depth could certainly stand to be bolstered. Certainly”
This team certainly has some issues remaining, certainly…
Not meaning to be overly jerk-like but I feel like it should be pointed out, not the best look…
halos101
if eppler decides to move cron now and have thaiss as his first baseman next year, he’s gotta get a decent pitcher. 4 years of control left on cron could get pretty valuable
