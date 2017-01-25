Athletics Sign Adam Rosales, Designate Dillon Overton

The Athletics announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder Adam Rosales to a one-year, Major League deal. MLB.com’s Jane Lee tweets that left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton has been designated for assignment to clear a spot on the roster.
Rosales, 34 in May, is certainly no stranger to the Athletics, having spent parts of four previous seasons in Oakland. The Hilliard Sports Management client was notoriously involved in a rapid waiver cycle with the A’s and Rangers back in 2013, during which he went from Oakland to Texas, back to Oakland and back to Texas in a span of 10 days.
Most recently, however, Rosales had a late breakout with the Padres in 2016. Long known for his defensive versatility, Rosales was an unexpected source of power for the Friars last season, batting .229/.319/.495 with 13 homers and 12 doubles in just 248 plate appearances. In particular, Rosales was a weapon against left-handers, as he slashed .237/.348/.495 with six homers in 115 PAs while holding the platoon advantage.
The bulk of Rosales’ defensive work with San Diego came at second base and third base, though he also saw some time at shortstop, in left field and a singular inning at first base. Throughout his career, Rosales has logged more than 1000 innings at second base, more than 900 innings at third base, more than 600 innings at shortstop and more than 500 innings at first base. He’ll give A’s manager Bob Melvin a versatile defensive option to match up with left-handers over the course of the 2017 season.
The 25-year-old Overton was Oakland’s second-round pick back in 2013 and made his MLB debut last season, struggling to an ERA of 11.47 in 24 1/3 innings. The Oklahoma product did have a solid campaign in Triple-A Nashville, where he tossed 125 1/3 innings of 3.29 ERA ball and averaged 7.7 K/9 against 2.2 BB/9 to go along with a 34.9 percent ground-ball rate.
Overton ranked as Oakland’s No. 8 prospect as recently as the 2015-16 offseason, per Baseball America, whose scouting report on the southpaw noted that his success would ultimately be determined by how much velocity he could regain following 2013 Tommy John surgery. Overton worked in the mid-90s in college but was in the upper 80s following his operation. The velocity seemingly never returned, as he averaged just 88.3 mph on his heater last year. BA’s report on him did note that he could potentially become a “finesse, back-of-the-rotation lefty,” so perhaps a team with uncertainty in the fourth and fifth spot of its rotation will take a flier on him. He’s performed well at every minor league stop he’s had in spite of the velocity decrease.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
phillyoakman
seriously the Rosales saga continues???
rols1026
Overton is possibly the worst pitcher I’ve seen in the last 5 years. How he even made it to the bigs is beyond me. Crazy to think he was once a top draft prospect.
Just Another Fan
Hey genius, go here:
link to baseball-reference.com
and explain why those minor league numbers make you think he’s the worst pitcher youve seen in the last 5 years. Yeah so what he didnt perform in his first foray into MLB, tons of pitchers don’t. Overton is probably going to be a late bloomer and whoever gets him needs to view him as such.
Just Another Fan
Pathetic signing, A’s fans need to ask more from their front office.
Brixton
He wasnt that bad last year for a bench guy
bitterpadresfan
Cue Westcoastryan trying to tell everyone Rosales is one of the best hitters in baseball. Have fun Oakland.
rycm131
Nooooooooooooooo! I thought we were finally done with him. Ground hog day continues
rycm131
The A’s should change their logo to simply a picture of Adam Rosalez he’s the perfect symbol of who the A’s are as a team
Lovetron
Screw off Billy Beane.
We’re so far from contention and we’re signing a journeyman defensive MI and designating another decent valued young player? I mean if Rosales could fetch anything at the deadline, cool. But he can’t. He’ll likely be waived before the end of the season just like Nick Punto and all the other failed middle infielders we’ve signed the past 5 years.
I’m just so tired of this style.. can we full on rebuild, please? And stop wasting 40 man slots on 31 year old career minor leaguers?
oaklandathletics116
Why? We already have Jed, Wendle, and Barreto…why not a lefty bullpen pitcher, or OF??
oaklandathletics116
andd pinder
Rounding3rd
The 2017 Reunion of Failed A’s Players continues! Adam Rosales is back to warm the bench. I hear he’s a good guy, so it’s important to like your .227 MLB lifetime hitters.
This totally baffles me. The A’s waste a 40-man spot. Why didn’t they burn the roster pick on a Rule 5 guy back in December? Get some flame throwing reliever? Or some slick fielding, projected .227 batting utility infielder who is 8-10 years younger with some upside?