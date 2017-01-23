Blue Jays Sign Gregorio Petit To Minor League Deal

The Blue Jays announced that they’ve signed veteran infielder Gregorio Petit to a minor league contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training.

The 32-year-old Petit spent the 2016 season with the Angels and logged a career-high 223 plate appearances over the life of 89 games. In that time, the versatile defender batted .245/.299/.348 with a pair of home runs. Petit played more than 220 innings at both shortstop and second base last season and also saw time at third base and in both corner outfield slots (albeit just three innings in right field). He’s a career .249/.291/.343 hitter in parts of five Major League seasons split between the A’s, Astros, Yankees and Angels.

The Jays don’t have a clear spot for Petit on the roster as it stands, with Devon Travis and Troy Tulowitzki set to handle middle infield while Darwin Barney serves as the primary utility infielder. Ryan Goins, too, is in the mix for the Jays up the middle. Petit, though, can provide a depth option at a number of positions and provide some competition for others in big league camp.