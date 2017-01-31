Brewers Claim Ehire Adrianza, Designate Rob Scahill

The Brewers have claimed infielder Ehire Adrianza off waivers from the Giants, the team announced. He’ll take the roster spot of righty Rob Scahill, who was designated for assignment.
[RELATED: Updated Brewers Depth Chart]
Adrianza, a 27-year-old switch hitter, could compete for a bench spot in camp with players such as Hernan Perez and Scooter Gennett, along with minor-league signees Eric Sogard and Ivan De Jesus Jr. He has spent time in the bigs over each of the past four seasons, posting a cumulative .220/.292/.313 batting line over 331 plate appearances. He already agreed to a split arb deal with the Giants that would pay him $600K in the majors and $300K in the minors.
As for Scahill, who’ll soon turn 30, the move could bring an end to his brief tenure with the organization. He allowed just five earned runs over 18 1/3 innings in Milwaukee last year after coming over from the Pirates in a mid-season waiver claim. Scahill owns a useful 3.68 ERA in 122 1/3 total MLB frames over the past five years.
Though he carries just 6.3 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 for his career, Scahill has generated grounders at better than a sixty percent clip in each of the past two seasons and averages over 93 mph with his average fastball. He’ll surely end up at least competing for a big league job in camp somewhere, whether or not it’s with the Brewers.
Comments
Phillies2017
This is a foolish move. Why claim him when you can save $600k and a 40-man roster spot after he becomes a free agent and still get him.
brewersjp
Because every team has a shot at him after he clears, and he has to agree to the contract, and he has to declare free agency. The only foolish thing is you believe it’s foolish.
theArchitect
Thank. God. Finally rid of him.
davbee
Strange move. Scahill looks to be the more valuable player by far.
yankees500
Yes I agree. They already have hernan Perez, scooter gennet and maybe middlebrooks or sogard on the bench and they need bullpen arms.
daveinmp
Middlebrooks was let go at the end of last season. Last I heard he’s in the Rangers organization.
billyj
Feel a trade coming with some of the Brewers infield depth…
salbando
Will Middlebrooks plays for the Rangers now…..Guessing Gennett gets moved soon
daveinmp
They might be thinking they can’t find taker for Gennett so the only way to get value for him later on is to start Arcia back at AAA, and go with rotation in the middle infield of Villar, Gennett and Perez. That’s a better overall offensive group right now. Adrianza could serve as defensive replacement late in games.
daveinmp
I’m surprised Scahill was the odd man out and not Blazek who was awful last year, though they’ve blamed that on injuries.
They have to feel Chamberlain is going to take a spot.
davbee
Blazek was good before he was hurt–2.31 ERA through his first 24 appearances in 2016.