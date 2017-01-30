Cardinals To Send Two Draft Picks To Astros, Pay $2MM Fine For Data Breach Scandal

Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation into the Cardinals’ illegal accessing of the Astros’ proprietary database, ruling that St. Louis will have to send two draft picks to the Astros and pay a $2MM fine as punishment, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (via Twitter). ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets that the Cardinals will lose their top two picks, Nos. 56 and 75 overall, as punishment. Per an announcement from commissioner Rob Manfred, former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa, who was fired and sentenced to prison time for accessing the Astros’ database, has been placed on the “permanently ineligible” list.
The Cardinals had already forfeited their top pick in the 2017 draft in order to sign Dexter Fowler to a five-year contract, and they’ll now be left without any selections in the top two rounds of the draft as a result of commissioner Manfred’s ruling. (The second pick they’re forfeiting is a Competitive Balance, Round B selection.) In addition to losing those two draft picks, the Cardinals will also lost the bonus slots that are associated with those selections.
Via the announcement on the matter, the league’s investigation “did not establish that any Cardinals’ employee other than Mr. Correa (who was the only individual charged by the federal government) was responsible for the intrusions into the Astros’ electronic systems.” As such, there are no penalties to further Cardinals employees (either current or former). Manfred continues to state that he holds the Cardinals organization “vicariously liable for [Correa’s] misconduct,” adding that the Astros “suffered material harm as a result of Mr. Correa’s conduct.” Beyond the loss of proprietary knowledge that Manfred terms “not amenable to precise quantification,” he adds that the Astros “suffered substantial negative publicity and had to endure the time, expense and distraction of both a lengthy government investigation and an MLB investigation.”
Over the weekend, David Barron and Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reported that documents which were recently unsealed by a federal judge had expedited the investigation and brought the commissioner’s office to the verge of a conclusion. Per the Chronicle duo, Correa accessed the Astros’ “Ground Control” database on 48 instances over a span of two and a half years and also accessed Houston GM Jeff Luhnow’s trade notes on 14 occasions. Beyond that, assistant U.S. attorney Michael Chu believes Correa to have been the responsible party for leaking 10 months’ worth of private trade notes to Deadspin — all of which became available for public consumption back in 2013.
Comments
altuve2017mvp
Hell yea!!!! Give us top picks please$$$$$$
a1544
Are both picks in this next draft
Pads Fans
Yes. #56 and #75 I believe. 2nd round and sandwich pick between 2-3 rounds.
jaltuvefan
Thanks Cardinals! Everyone was bashing Luhnow for this but now it’s all good
Dave
He’s still an idiot who should be fired on the spot along with everyone else on his team that re-used old passwords from a previous job at a new job.
But, we all know that doesn’t happen with execs, even the dumbest ones.
josc2
He’s an idiot but what the Cards did was way over the top, not to mention illegal. Can’t imagine he was preparing for his old team to hack into the database of his new one.
The only person who should be fired in the situation is Correa, not Luhnow. I’m sure Mozeliak et all new to some extent what was going on, but difficult to prove anything more than speculation.
parkdav
Love this. Glad MLB didn’t let them off scott free.
emo2002
Woohoo! As a Cardinals fan I’d say we got off light! This is a relief.
JDGoat
This is gonna hurt there bonus pool which will prohibit them from signing guys to overslot deals
alexgordonbeckham
Hmmm maybe the Astros will be more willing to deal for Quintana knowing they have 2 additional picks in the early rounds of the draft?
sngehl01
I don’t think the picks they received are significant enough to have much of an effect. If it was a first and second… maybe.
alexgordonbeckham
I wasn’t really referring to the Astros sending the picks to the Sox (one is a competitive balance pick so I assume that would be movable?). Moreso for the Astros to make up some prospect depth with the draft in June.
petersdylan36
Well good thing they signed dexter fowler and lost a draft pick for him too.
So instead of giving up top 20 pick and 56 to Houston, they gave up 56 and 75 while gaining fowler.
patborders92
They probably had a good idea of what the fine was going to be at that time, maybe it’s why they overpaid for Fowler
Mike_Davis
Seems light to me.
dodgerfan711
Cardinals probably regret not signing another player with the qualified offer. Hellickson would have been perfect
comptoncardinal
As a Cards fan, I’m glad it’s finally over. Losing the draft picks hurts moving forward, but the organization cheated and deserves the punishment.
Gballer
Really did the whole organization do it because last time I heard it was one guy.
seamaholic
Hmm … I hope there’s some evidence that Houston actually was hurt by the Cards action. I agree with the Cards losing the picks, but handing them to the Astros seems odd. I doubt they were substantially hurt by the hacking at all.
sngehl01
Well, they accessed Marco Gonzales’ information in the Astros database, and then took him with the #19 pick. Did it prevent Houston from getting him? Probably not, but they used proprietary information for their own gain.
Pads Fans
The Cardinals get wrist slap and the game goes on.
$2 million is the cost of a backup catcher or 5th OF.
2nd and 3rd round draft picks are meh. About $3 million total in slot money and a 6.6% chance of becoming a major league regular.
MLB just forced the Cardinals to spend a few extra bucks in the FA market in 2019.
bigfoot
Cardinals got off easy
TDKnies
Ouch
Astros_fan_84
This is light. Should have been two firsts.
Pads Fans
The $2 million fine is all the Astros will get in extra slot money to pay for a 2nd round and sandwich round pick according to MLB Radio on SiriusXM.
Astros_fan_84
I’m actually really pissed about how light this is. The Astros were humiliated and their private information was used during the draft and the trade deadline.
MLB gets the money and the Astros get a 2nd and 3rd round pick? Manfred is a turd.
sngehl01
You’re pissed about them being humiliated? Then be pissed at whose fault it was : Luhnow.
Big Astros fan, love what Luhnow is doing, but part of this is on him.
Part of this is on the IT squad for Houston for not knowing who was accessing their database also.
Pads Fans
The money is going to the Astros as far as what they are saying on MLB channel on SiriusXM. $1.2 million of the fine is to cover the 2nd round pick and $800K to cover the sandwich pick.
chieftoto
Thi is funny
kingofmacomb
I love how the Cardinal haters skip over the part of the article that says “”the league’s investigation “did not establish that any Cardinals’ employee other than Mr. Correa (who was the only individual charged by the federal government) was responsible for the intrusions into the Astros’ electronic systems” then proceed to indicate that others within the team knew. Never let the facts get in the way of a conspiracy!
Having said that, I think the penalty sounds about right. While it’s a single rogue employee, he was still part of the Cardinals and the team has to share some responsibility for his behavior.
sss847
so the astros draft pool increases ~30%? their already deep farm system is gonna get a whole lot better.