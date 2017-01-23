Cubs Agree To Terms With Brett Anderson

The Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with lefty Brett Anderson, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). It’s still pending a physical, which as Rosenthal notes is of particular importance in the case of the oft-injured Anderson.
chuckymorris
Don’t even tell me this guy is gonna start…
mitt24
He’s good…….. when he’s not injured
SoILCubFan77
He won 11 games in 2009. Why didn’t we resign Hammel? He’s gotta be a better option.
CubsFanForLife
Wins is not and should not be used as a metric to evaluate a player. Besides, Hammel is a health risk.
Phillies2017
and Anderson isn’t?
Dude, you might as well sign the fish from spongebob who was born with glass bones and paper skin
CubsFanForLife
Okay, I legitimately like Anderson. Health is a serious concern, but this gives some much needed depth and another lefty to the rotation mix.