Dodgers Avoid Arbitration With Vidal Nuno

The Dodgers have avoided arbitration with lefty Vidal Nuno, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). He’ll earn $1.125MM in the deal.

Nuno, 29, had been projected by MLBTR and contributor Matt Swartz to earn $1.1MM in his first season of arbitration eligibility. He landed in Los Angeles earlier in the offseason in the swap that sent catcher Carlos Ruiz to Seattle.

L.A. will likely utilize Nuno from the pen, but he could also spend time in the rotation if a need arises. He has logged 38 total major-league starts, though he spent the vast bulk of the 2016 season in a relief capacity. Nuno provided Seattle with 58 2/3 innings of 3.53 ERA pitching with 7.8 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9.